Tour Championship Preview: Golf Betting Tips, Predictions and Odds

After a remarkable BMW Championship in which Patrick Cantlay triumphed at Wilmington Country Club last week in a play-off, attention turn to this week on the PGA Tour for the Tour Championship from East Lake Golf Club. Some of the biggest names in the world of golf and most consistent players on the PGA Tour feature this week in Georgia.

This is the final tournament of the PGA Tour season and race to win the FedEx Cup, so who will be victorious after 72 holes comes Sunday evening this week on the PGA Tour? So without further ado, here are our Tour Championship betting tips and as we bid to predict the winner this week from East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta, Georgia.

Tour Championship Preview

After a compelling BMW Championship last week at Wilmington Country Club, this week is the turn of the Tour Championship. The PGA Tour and FedEx Cup finale is finally upon us, with that $18 million winning cheque up for grabs.

Some of the world’s best golfers are heading to East Lake Golf Club this week in a bid to win this PGA Tour event, the final tournament of the FedEx Cup play-offs. Golf in America is always a delight, and this week should be no different. The Tour Championship should be an exciting, eventful and entertaining week of golfing action in Atlanta, Georgia.

The prize purse for this weeks action at East Lake is simply mind-boggling, The 30 players left in the FedEx Cup and in the Tour Championship field will win a share of $75 million, which is quite simplys staggering.

However, the incentive to win a whole $11.5m more than coming in second. yes, you read that correctly. The Tour Championship winner will receive $18m, with the runner-up getting $6.5m.

All the big names from the top of the sport such as world number one and reigning Masters champion, Scottie Scheffler, 2022 Open Championship victor, Cameron Smith, American Ryder Cup hero, Tony Finau, and former two-time FedEx Cup champion, Rory McIlroy, all feature this week at East Lake GC, aiming to become Tour Championship champion.

Last year, Patrick Cantlay triumphed at The 2021 Tour Championship, finishing on a score of -21 and finishing one shot ahead of Jon Rahm. If you think Cantlay has what it takes to successfully defend his crown, and make it back-to-back FedEx Cup titles, you can back him at price of 4/1 with Bet UK. No player in history has won the FedEx Cup in consecutive years, so that is another big incentive for Cantlay – a date with golfing history.

Taking a look at the course itself, East Lake Golf Club is a tidy piece of golf architecture. It was originally designed in the year 1908 by renowned golf course architect, Tom Bendelow. The course was renovated in 1995 and then again in 2008 by golf course architect, Rees Jones. It is a par 72 and is 7,346 yards in length.

The tournament record is held by none other than Tiger Woods, who shot a -23 par score for the 72 holes of golf in 2007. This was an aggregate of 257 shots by the 15-time major champion. The course record at East Lake is held by Zach Johnson, who shot a -12 60 back in 2007.

Every blade of grass, every grain of sand and every leaf on the trees are perfect. This Georgia golf course really is a golfers paradise and the professional golfers themselves are in for a real treat this week in the 2022 PGA Tour finale at the Tour Championship, East Lake Golf Club.

Here is who we think has the best chance of winning and giving us a good each-way run at the 2022 Tour Championship this week at East Lake.

Tour Championship Betting Tips

Tour Championship Tip 1: Xander Schauffele To Win @ 8/1 with Bet UK

Our biggest fancy for potential success this week at Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club is the American, Xander Schauffele.

With all of the PGA Tour season coming down to this one event for the top 30 performers across the whole season, every single name in the field deserves to be there and has had an outstanding season. None more so than Xander Schauffele.

Schauffele is an incredible golfing talent. Already winning the Zurich Classic (in a pair with Patrick Cantlay), the Travelers Championship in June followed by the Scottish Open in July, the Californian is in hot form and has had his personal best season on the PGA tour for sure.

The USA Ryder Cup hero and recently named Presidents Cup player finished in third place last week at the BMW Championship at -11 par. Schauffele was just one shot off the lead heading into the final day, but carded a level par final round so finished three shots behind the eventual winner, Patrick Cantlay.

The 28-year-old has had a season to remember. Multiple wins, a plethora of top 10 and Top 5 finishes as well consistency across the whole season makes the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Gold Medallist one of the leading contenders this week for the Tour Championship, and rightly so.

He will start on -6 par, which is four shots back of the FedEx Cup leader and world number one, Scottie Scheffler. However, if Schauffele can get off to a fast start and make a good few birdies on Thursday and Friday, he has every chance of winning at East Lake, lifting the Tour Championship trophy and cashing in that mesmerising $18 million cheque.

Certainly one of the leading market contenders at a great price of 8/1 with Bet UK.

Tour Championship Tip 2: Sam Burns To Win and Each-Way @ 22/1 with Bet UK

Our each-way selection for the Tour Championship this week in the final PGA Tour event of the season, is the American golfing sensation, Sam Burns.

Burns has been somewhat of a breakout star this season on the PGA Tour, winning on two occasions as well as finishing inside the Top 10 and Top 5 of various tournaments this season.

In March Burns won the Valspar Championship, which he had also won the previous year. In May, the 26-year-old then won the Charles Schwab Challenge, defeating world number one, Scottie Scheffler in a play-off.

This emphasises just how stellar a golfer Burns is, the fact that he can beat the world’s best and hang about at the top of leaderboards week after week on the PGA Tour.

Burns is currently ranked fifth in the FedEx Cup standings and starts the Tour Championship this week on -5 par. The American will go in to the FedEx Cup finale amongst the favourites to win the FedEx Cup.

Burns finished on -6 par last week at the BMW Championship and -9 par the week before at the FedEx St. Jude Invitational which was six shots off the winner, Will Zalatoris, but was yet another Top 20 finish on both occasions for Burns.

Burns was also recently selected to represent Team USA at the 2022 Presidents Cup so will be keen to impress once again this week at East Lake, like he has done all season.

Certainly a great each-way shout at a magnificent price of 22/1 with Bet UK.

Other notable mentions

Although Schauffele and Burns are our biggest fancies for potential success this week, here are some other notable players who we think have a good chance at a great price:

Patrick Cantlay @ 4/1, Scottie Scheffler @ 12/5, Cameron Smith @ 25/1, Collin Morikawa @ 80/1 and Matthew Fitzpatrick @ 40/1. All prices are with Bet UK.

