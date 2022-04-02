Countries
Home News tottenham vs newcastle odds predictions and betting tips

Tottenham vs Newcastle Odds, Predictions and Betting Tips

Updated

5 mins ago

on

tottenham vs everton free bets

Chasing a Champions League place, Tottenham will have their work cut out for them when they take on Newcastle United. 

Tottenham v Newcastle Odds

Bet Best Odds Bookmakers
Tottenham 1/2 BetUK logo
Newcastle 11/2 BetUK logo
Draw 10/3 BetUK logo

Tottenham v Newcastle Predictions

While they have struggled for consistency this season, Spurs are still in with a chance for a top four place. Antonio Conte’s men have won four out of the last five league games. They are definitely a team on son at the moment.

The Londoners trail Arsenal by only three points. And with some really easy games ahead before they face Liverpool on May 7, who can bet against this side. At the same time, the London giants have been actually very good at home, collecting 28 points from 14 games at their shiny new stadium. Only Manchester City, Liverpool and Arsenal have performed better than them at home.

The arrival of Saudi owners has given Newcastle a new lease on life. They are no longer relegation contenders. Eddie Howe’s men are unlikely to be sucked into the fight again but they still need to be aware of their surroundings.

Their away form is questionable. They’ve lost 8 out of 15 games on the road. Moreover, the Tyne and Wear side have not beaten Spurs since 2019. Maybe this is the time that they set the record straight?

United v Leicester prediction: Draw @ 10/3 with Bet UK

Tottenham v Newcastle Betting Tips

Tottenham v Newcastle betting tip: Over 2.5 goals @ 5/6 with Bet UK

How to Watch Tottenham v Newcastle Live Stream

You can watch the game in the UK on TV on Sky Sports, BT Sport, ITV or BBC.

Alternatively, you can follow the Spurs v Newcastle clash by following the simple steps below to sign up to Bet UK.

  1. Sign up to Bet UK by clicking this link
  2. Enter your details and create an account with Bet UK
  3. Follow all the action from Spurs v Newcastle with Bet UK

When is Spurs v Newcastle ?

The game will take place on April 3, 2022.

What time does Spurs v Newcastle Kick Off?

The game kicks off at 16:30 PM UK time

Tottenham v Newcastle Team News and Predicted Line Ups

Spurs Team News

Ben Davies is set to start the game despite missing Wales World Cup qualification game against the Czech Republic. Ryan Sessegnon and Oliver Skipp are nearing full fitness but have to sit this one out. Japhet Tanganga meanwhile remains sidelined.

Tottenham Predicted Line Up

Lloris; Romero, Dier, Davies; Doherty, Bentancur, Hojbjerg, Reguilon; Kulusevski, Kane, Son

Newcastle Team News

The Magpies welcome back Jonjo Shelvey, Fabian Schar and Martin Dubravka. However, Jamal Lewis, Isaac Hayden, Callum Wilson and Kieran Trippier remain isidelined. Allan Saint-Maximin is likely to return to the starting XI.

Newcastle Predicted Line Up

Dubravka; Krafth, Schar, Burn, Targett; Willock, Guimaraes, Joelinton; Murphy, Wood, Saint-Maximin

