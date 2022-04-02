Tottenham vs Newcastle Bet Builder Tips: Back Our 18/1 Shot

Chasing a Champions League place, Tottenham will have their work cut out for them when they take on Newcastle United.

Tottenham trail Arsenal by only three points. And with some really easy games ahead before they face Liverpool on May 7, who can bet against this side. At the same time, the London giants have been actually very good at home, collecting 28 points from 14 games at their shiny new stadium. Only Manchester City, Liverpool and Arsenal have performed better than them at home.

Tottenham v Newcastle Bet Builder Tips

The first part of our Bet Builder is slightly risky. Tottenham have been pretty good of late. However, the Spurs take on a Newcastle side that is playing with a lot of confidence and head into this encounter with a clear mindset, to move as higher up the table as possible.. So, the first part of our Bet Builder isn’t a Merseyside win, but instead a draw, which has odds of 10/3.

Kane to score first @ 9/1 with William Hill

He might not be scoring as freely this season as he normally does but Harry Kane could be on a mission. We expect the England international to find the back of the net at least once tomorrow evening. An individual bet on Kane to score can get you odds of 9/1at William Hill.

Over 2.5 goals @ 11/13 with William Hill

Both teams love to play attacking football so this game will have a few goals in it. You’ll get individual odds of 11/13 at William Hill for over 2.5 goals, which we think is a decent price.

Tottenham v Newcastle Bet Builder Tip @ 18/1 with William Hill

Combine all these bets and you’ll receive odds of 18/1. It’s certainly not the most ambitious bet we’ve ever seen, but it is a sensible one, with a decent chance of being a winner. However, everything relies on how bad the home side want to play in the Champions League.