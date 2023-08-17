See below our Tottenham vs Manchester United Premier League betting picks as these two top English sides face-off on Saturday. Last season the repeat clash ended 2-2, so will we get a winner this time?



Tottenham vs Manchester United Picks: Red Devils Took 4 Points Off Spurs Last Season



Tottenham and Manchester United will meet in the league for the 173rd time this weekend and it’s the Red Devils that hold the upper hand with 86 wins to Spurs’ 42 (44 Draws).

Both have points on the board too after their opening games with Man Utd getting a hard-fought win over Wolves and Spurs sharing the spoils with Brentford on their first game without Harry Kane.

Last Season’s Repeat Clash Ended 2-2

United took 4 points off Spurs last season in the league, but this repeat clash ended 2-2 to give the North London side hope.

You can back another 2-2 draw @ +1200.

In fact, Spurs don’t have too bad a record facing United in recent season – they are unbeaten in 8 of their last 11 home league games. With that in mind, the Spurs/Draw in the ‘Double Chance’ market might appeal @ -175.

We’ve also mentioned the draw in this clash last term, but with 5 of the last 11 head-to-heads ending all-square then this option has yielded a fair 45% return.

The Stats Suggest Goals, Goals, Goals

The stats also tell us that there are often goals when Spurs and United meet with 6 of the last 8 going Over 2.5 Goals and seeing both teams score.

You can side with Over 2.5 Goals @ -170 or both teams to score @ -175.

Man Utd have also bagged 2+ goals in ALL of the last five head-to-heads, so Rashford and co could be worth a wager in this market too @ -112.

Speaking of Rashford – the England man, who scored 17 league goals last term, can be backed at +160 to score.

Son Has a Fine Scoring Record Against United

However, it’s the Spurs man Heung-Min Son that has the best recent record – he’s fired in 4 goals in the last 6 head-to-heads and can be supported @ +200 to score again this Saturday.

BEST BET: BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE @ -175 with BetOnline



Tottenham vs Manchester United Match Info

⏱ Saturday 19th August 2023

⚽️Kick-Off: 12:30pm (ET)

🏟 Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (London)

📈Match Odds: Man Utd +136 | Draw +276 | Tottenham +190

Tottenham vs Manchester United Main Betting Markets

Match Betting

Tottenham +190

Draw +276

Man Utd +136



Goal Betting

Under 2.5 Goals +140

Over 2.5 Goals -170

Both Teams To Score

Yes -175

No +145

