Tottenham vs Everton top five betting offers and free bets for Premier League match

Tottenham Hotspur face Everton in the Premier League tonight, and our betting expert has uncovered the top five betting offers and best free bets available for the match.

Tottenham vs Everton free bets and betting offers

If you’re looking for a Tottenham vs Everton free bet, take a look at the top five betting offers for the EPL game below and wager on the action for free.

Bet Storm – Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets Mr Rex – Bet £15 Get £10 Free Bet Tebwin – Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bet QuinnBet – Free Bet Up To £25 + 10 Free Spins Fansbet – Bet £10 Get £10 + 10 Free Spins

Tottenham vs Everton odds:

How to claim a Tottenham vs Everton free bet

Claiming the Tottenham vs Everton free bet at bet365 is simple. Just follow the instructions below and bet on tonight’s crunch game for free.

Click this link to go to bet365 Sign up for a new betting account, filling in your basic details: name, age, address, etc. Deposit £10 into your account Place a £10 qualifying wager on any sports market Once your qualifying bet settles, bet365 will deposit £50 in free bet credits into your account

How to use your Tottenham vs Everton free bets

To claim £50 in free bets at bet365, just register a new betting account, make a deposit, and place a £10 qualifying wager on any sports outcome.

Just as soon as your qualifying bet settles, you will receive £50 in free bet credits which you can use on the EPL game between Tottenham vs Everton, or on any other sports market, including Six Nations rugby, Horse Racing at Cheltenham, and countless other markets from around the world of sport.

Tottenham vs Everton betting tips and prediction

Because of the inconsistent run of form from Spurs in recent months, this game is incredibly hard to predict in terms of the result. We simply do not know which version of Tottenham will turn up. Will it be the Spurs that beat Manchester City by three goals to two at the Etihad, or will it be the Spurs team that lost 1-0 at Turf Moor and got dumped out of the FA Cup by the same scoreline against Middlesborough last week?

We just don’t know.

Similarly, it’s hard to know exactly what to expect from Frank Lampard’s Everton at the moment, too. The Toffees have lost four of their last five EPL matches, which is never good, but did perform admirably in the defeat to Manchester City last weekend and definitely should have been awarded a late penalty for that Rodri handball that was somehow missed by both the referee and VAR.

As such, we’re only backing known quantities for this game.

Last week, Harry Kane and Heung-min Son became the Premier League’s all-time leading partnership in terms of goal contributions with 37 goals/assists. Against an Everton backline that’s been leaking goals all year, you would have to fancy either of the duo to hit the back of the net.

But, Tottenham’s defense has been equally permeable in recent months. In fact, Spurs have managed to keep just one clean sheet in the last 14 games – even Morecambe managed to register a goal at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the FA Cup.

As such, we’ll be using the superb bet365, bet builder tool to wager on Heung-min Son to score and BTTS, which will provide decent odds of 9/8, meaning a £10.00 stake pays out £21.00

Tottenham vs Everton betting tips: Son to score at any time with BTTS @ 9/8 with bet365