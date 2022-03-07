Countries
tottenham vs everton live stream how to watch premier league for free

Tottenham vs Everton live stream: How to watch Premier League for free

Updated

9 mins ago

on

tottenham vs everton team news - lucas moura

In a game that’s sure to have huge implications on both the top four and the relegation battle, Spurs welcome Everton to the Tottenham Hotspur stadium later tonight, and we’ve got information on how you can live stream the game online.

Tottenham vs Everton preview

Two teams that had vastly different experiences of that FA Cup fifth round last week will go head to head at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium later tonight.

Spurs went down 1-0 to Championship side Middlesborough, meaning Antonio Conte’s team’s sole focus will now be on attaining a top-four berth come to the end of the season.

To clamber into Europe’s elite football tournament, the UEFA Champions League, however, Spurs need to find some consistency, a trait that has completely deserted them in recent months.

Spurs lost three successive games to Chelsea, Southampton, and Wolves, before taking on beating the title-holders Manchester City, 3-2, at The Etihad. Conte’s men then followed up this momentous win with a defeat away at Turf Moor vs Burnley.

To continue what has been a turbulent 2022 for Tottenham fans thus gar, Spurs then trounced Leeds by four goals to nil at Elland Road in what would be Marcelo Bielsa’s last game in charge but followed that up with the aforementioned FA Cup exit to ‘Boro.

The sketchy recent run from Conte’s team has seen them blow the opportunity to get into the top four. But Spurs are still in 7th place with 42 points from 25 games played and do boast three games in hand on both West Ham and Manchester United who are directly ahead of them.

However, it will be north-London rival Arsenal who occupy fourth place and have played the same number of games that will be the hardest team for Spurs to chase down, meaning Conte’s team must begin to ebb back ground this evening against Everton.

Everton fans enjoyed a much-needed positive night in the midweek FA Cup fixture against Boreham Wood at Goodison Park.  Salomon Rondon scored two goals to send the Toffees into the quarter-finals of the tournament.

Prior to that, Frank Lampard (and the football world, to be honest) were left aghast after a late handball in the box from Manchester City midfielder Rodri was not given, costing the Toffees the chance to level the game from the penalty spot.

The latest defeat, Everton’s fourth in five league matches, leaves the Toffees in 17th place in the Premier League table and just one point ahead of the relegation places though with two-three games in hand on the likes of Norwich City, Burnley, and Watford below.

With Everton seemingly getting little support from Premier League referees and in the midst of one of the worst runs of form they’ve ever put together in the top-flight, Frank Lampard’s men need three points urgently to put some distance between themselves and the chasing pack below, especially after big wins for the likes of Brentford and Newcastle at the weekend.

Tottenham vs Everton team news

Tottenham team news

Rodrigo Bentancur and Lucas Moura missed the FA Cup defeat to Middlesborough due to injury but will both return to the first team squad fr tonight’s visit of Everton.

Oliver Skipp is still sidelined with a groin injury and will miss tonight’s match, as will Japhet Tanganga who is nursing a knee injury.

A January loanee from Juventus, Dejan Kulusevski is likely to step back into the side at right-back.

Tottenham predicted line-up

Lloris; Romero, Dier, Davies; Kulusevski, Hojbjerg, Bentancur, Sessegnon; Lucas, Kane, Son

Everton team news

Frank Lampard is likely to be without Ukrainian star Vitaly Mykolenko who suffered a dead leg in the FA Cup win against Boreham Wood.

Meanwhile, Fabian Delph, Yerry Mina, Tom Davies, Ben Godfrey, and Demarai Gray will all miss out on starting berths in London due to injury and illness. But, manager Frank Lampard is hopeful that Portuguese midfielder Andre Gomes and England striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin will feature.

Everton predicted lineup 

Pickford; Coleman, Holgate, Keane, Kenny; Allan, Doucoure, Van de Beek; Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin, Gordon

