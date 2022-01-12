Tottenham vs Chelsea Prediction

Spurs are coming into this game on the back of a 2-0 defeat in the first leg and they will be desperate to bounce back with a win at home.

There is no doubt that the Londoners have improved since the arrival of Antonio Conte but they were quite disappointing against Chelsea in the first leg and the home fans will be expecting a strong reaction here.

Tottenham certainly have the ability to beat Chelsea and it will be interesting to see whether they can overturn the deficit from the first leg and book their place in the finals of the competition.

Meanwhile, Chelsea will be hoping for more of the same after securing a comfortable win at Stamford Bridge.