Tottenham vs Chelsea prediction: League Cup betting tips, odds and free bet

1 hour ago

Tottenham will be hoping to turn things around when they take on Chelsea in the second leg of the League Cup semi-finals on Wednesday night.

Match Info

Date: 12th January 2022

Kick-off: 19:45 pm BST, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Tottenham vs Chelsea Prediction

Spurs are coming into this game on the back of a 2-0 defeat in the first leg and they will be desperate to bounce back with a win at home.
 
There is no doubt that the Londoners have improved since the arrival of Antonio Conte but they were quite disappointing against Chelsea in the first leg and the home fans will be expecting a strong reaction here.
 
Tottenham certainly have the ability to beat Chelsea and it will be interesting to see whether they can overturn the deficit from the first leg and book their place in the finals of the competition.
 
Meanwhile, Chelsea will be hoping for more of the same after securing a comfortable win at Stamford Bridge.
 

Tottenham vs Chelsea prediction: Tottenham 1-2 Chelsea @19/2 with bet365

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Tottenham vs Chelsea Betting Tips

Tottenham failed to win any of their last six meetings against Chelsea. Bet on the Blues to win at 5/4 with Bet365.
 
Chelsea have kept four clean sheets in their last five meetings against Tottenham. Bet on the Blues to win to nil.
 
The last six meetings between these two sides have produced a total of 12 goals. Bet on the match to end with under 2.5 goals.
 

Tottenham vs Chelsea betting tip: Get under 2.5 goals at 11/12

Tottenham vs Chelsea Odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Tottenham vs Chelsea from bet365:

Match-winner:

Tottenham: 11/5

Draw: 12/5

Chelsea: 5/4

Total Goals:

Over 2.5: 1/1

Under: 11/12

Tottenham vs Chelsea Free Bet

