Countries
×
United KingdomUnited KingdomUnited StatesUnited StatesDeutschlandDeutschlandSouth KoreaSouth KoreaJapanJapanArabicArabicThailandThailandAustraliaAustraliaNew ZealandNew ZealandCanadaCanadaIrelandIrelandMalaysiaMalaysiaRussiaRussiaSpanish USASpanish USANorwayNorwaySwedenSwedenAustriaAustriaSwitzerlandSwitzerlandFranceFranceFinland Finland Ukraine Ukraine PhillipinesPhillipinesSingaporeSingaporeUnited Arab EmiratesUnited Arab EmiratesHong KongHong KongSouth AfricaSouth Africa
Home News tottenham vs brighton odds prediction betting tips and live stream 16th april 2022

Tottenham vs Brighton Odds: Prediction, Betting Tips and Live Stream

Updated

18 mins ago

on

tottenham

Tottenham Hotspur will meet Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League on Saturday lunchtime, hoping to improve their chances of finishing in the top four.

While Spurs are on a four-game winning streak, the Seagulls are hoping for their second league win in North London after defeating Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium last weekend.

Tottenham vs Brighton Odds

Bet Best Odds Bookmakers
Tottenham 8/15 BetUK logo
Brighton 5/1 BetUK logo
Draw 16/5 BetUK logo

Tottenham vs Brighton Predictions

Tottenham Hotspur is coming off a 4-0 league victory over Aston Villa, led by Steven Gerrard. Tottenham Hotspur was victorious thanks to a hat-trick from Son Heung-min of South Korea and a goal from Dejan Kulusevski of Sweden.

In the league, though, Brighton & Hove Albion defeated Arsenal’s Mikel Arteta’s side 2-1. Brighton & Hove Albion’s victory was gained thanks to goals from Belgian winger Leandro Trossard and Zambian midfielder Enock Mwepu. Arsenal’s goal was scored by Norwegian midfielder Martin Odegaard.

Tottenham Hotspur is a strong contender for the final Champions League slot, and they will take heart from Arsenal’s recent struggles. The apparent star performers are Harry Kane and Son Heung-min, but Dejan Kulusevski has stood out since joining the club on loan from Juventus in January.

Antonio Conte is one of the top managers in the world, and his team has already made significant progress under his leadership. Given Arsenal’s shortcomings in specific areas and Tottenham Hotspur’s better results, Spurs could be considered the favorites to finish fourth.

Brighton & Hove Albion, on the other side, are now 11th in the Premier League and have only won one of their previous five league games. The Seagulls have already done Tottenham Hotspur a tremendous favor by defeating Arsenal.

Attackers Neal Maupay and Leandro Trossard have performed admirably this season, scoring a combined 13 league goals.

You can back our Tottenham vs Brighton prediction with the fantastic betting sites.

Tottenham vs Brighton prediction: Tottenham Hotspur 3-0 Brighton & Hove Albion @ 8/15 with Bet UK

Best Football Betting Offers

Betting Sites
Highlights
Register
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
T&Cs apply, 18+
Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £40 In Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus

£/€10 deposit using promo code "10FREE" - Minimum stake £/€10 at odds of 1/2 (1.5) - Free bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days - Free bet stakes not included in returns - Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days - Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & full T&Cs apply
Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bet

New Players Only. Minimum stake $/€/£ 10, minimum odds1.5, stake not returned.1X wagering the winnings from the free bet. Wagering occurs from real balance first. Wagering requirement is calculated on bonus bets only, wagering starts from real funds. Free bet is valid for 7 Days from issue. Max conversion: $/€/£ 200. Excluded Skrill deposits. Withdrawal requests voids all active/pending bonuses. Full Terms Apply
Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get a £30 Free Bet

New Players Only. Minimum stake $/€/£ 10, minimum odds 1.5, stake not returned.1X wagering the winnings from the free bet. Wagering occurs from real balance first. Wagering requirement is calculated on bonus bets only, wagering starts from real funds. Free bet is valid for 7 Days from issue. Max conversion: $/€/£ 200. Excluded Skrill deposits. Withdrawal requests voids all active/pending bonuses . Full Terms Apply
Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.
Claim Offer

Tottenham vs Brighton Betting Tips

Spurs have made it their objective to finish in the top four and thereby qualify for next season’s Champions League. They are now in fourth place in the rankings, with a three-point lead over Arsenal in fifth.

The Gunners, on the other hand, have a game in hand, and opponents like West Ham and Manchester United will not give up without a fight.

Antonio Conte’s players are likely to be under pressure to maintain winning. This Saturday, they play at home against Brighton, who are currently in relegation trouble. This team is now ranked 11th in the table, safe from relegation and well behind the European cut-off line.

As a result, they have no reason to give it they’re all on the pitch. Furthermore, they have a dismal head-to-head record versus this opponent over the years.

Tottenham should win this weekend at home, based on the current situation.

Tottenham vs Brighton betting tip: Tottenham Hotspur to win @ 8/15 with Bet UK

How to Watch Tottenham vs Brighton Live Stream

You can watch the game in the UK on TV on Sky Sports, BT Sport, ITV or BBC.

Alternatively, you can follow the Tottenham vs Brighton clash by following the simple steps below to sign up to Bet UK.

  1. Sign up to Bet UK by clicking this link
  2. Enter your details and create an account with Bet UK
  3. Follow all the action from Tottenham vs Brighton with Bet UK

When is Tottenham vs Brighton?

Tottenham vs Brighton will take place on 16th April 2022.

What time does Tottenham vs Brighton Kick Off?

Tottenham vs Brighton will kick off at 13:30 CET.

Tottenham vs Brighton Team News and Predicted Line Ups

Tottenham Team News

Tottenham will be without Matt Doherty for the rest of the season after he suffered a knee injury against Aston Villa early in the first half, while Japhet Tanganga (knee) and Oliver Skipp (groin injury) are also out.

Conte is expected to choose an unchanged starting lineup on Saturday, with Sergio Reguilon or Ryan Sessegnon replacing Doherty at left wing-back, with the former the more likely to start.

Tottenham Predicted Line Up: Lloris; Romero, Dier, Davies; Emerson, Bentancur, Hojbjerg, Reguilon; Kulusevski, Kane, Son

Brighton Team News

The sole injury issue for Brighton is midfielder Jakub Moder, who has been ruled out for the rest of the season due to an ACL injury.

Brighton Predicted Line Up: Sanchez; Veltman, Dunk, Webster; Lamptey, Bissouma, Mwepu, Cucurella; Mac Allister, Trossard; Maupay

Best Tottenham vs Brighton Free Bets

More Filter Close Filter
Sort By
10 Bookmakers that match your criteria...
389 Codes claimed

Bet £10 Get £60 In Bonuses

Copied
Claim Bonus
Learn More
New UK customers only. Register using the promo code BETFRED60, deposit and place first bet of £10+ on Sports (cumulative Evens+) within 7 days of registration. First bet must be on Sports. £20 in Free Bets to be used on Sports, £10 in Free Bets to be used on Lotto and 50 Free Spins (20p per spin) credited within 48 hours of bet settlement. Further £20 in Free Bets credited 5 days after settlement. Bonuses have a 7-day expiry. Payment restrictions apply. SMS verification and/or Proof of I.D and address may be required. Full T&Cs apply.

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits

Claim Bonus
Learn More
Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

Claim Bonus
Learn More
New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from crediting (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org

Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet

Claim Bonus
Learn More
Register a new account with Fitzdares and place your first bet at odds of Evens (2.0) or greater and get a matched Free Bet, up to £30. This offer applies to accounts who have joined from 08/02/22 only. This offer is only valid for new UK and Irish customers referred by selected affiliate marketing partners and triggered through the unique tracking URL in this page.

Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets

Claim Bonus
Learn More
18+. Play Safe. New customers using Promo code H30 only, Min £10/€10 stake, min odds 1/2, free bets paid as 2 x £15/€15, free bets credited after settlement of first qualifying bet, free bets will expire 30 days after the qualifying bet is placed, payment method/player/country restrictions apply. See full terms.

Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet

Claim Bonus
Learn More
Valid until further notice. New players after 31.03.2021. Valid on first Sports bet. Min. dep. £10. Min. £10 wag. on first bet with min. total odds of 1/1 to qualify. Bet must be settled. Bonus Wag. req.1x on min. 2-fold combi bets (min. 1/4 odds each selection) with min. final odds of 1/1. Virtual bets and cashed out bets do not qualify. One-time offer. Bonuses credited following working day..

Bet £10 Get A £10 Free Bet

Claim Bonus
Learn More
New players only. Free bet is a one-time stake of £10, minimum odds of 1.5, stake is not returned. 10x wagering the winnings. Wagering occurs from real balance first. Wagering requirement is calculated on bonus bets only, wagering starts from real funds. Max conversion £20. Valid for 7 days from issue. Excluded Skrill deposits. Full T&Cs apply.

Deposit £20 Get £20 Free Bet

Claim Bonus
Learn More
New Customer Offer - Open to new accounts only. Deposit £20 and turnover your deposit five (5) times on the Sportsbook - trebles and accumulators (with three or more selections only), minimum odds each selection 1/2 (1.50) - and you’ll receive a £20 Free Bet. Additional deposits may be required in order to fulfil the turnover conditions, which must be met within 90 days of depositing. Bets placed using Free Bets or Bonus funds, or bets that have been Cashed Out or Edited, do not count towards turnover requirements. The Free Bet will expire seven days after being credited and can only be placed as a win only single bet on the Sportsbook. Free Bet stake not included in returns

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

Claim Bonus
Learn More
Simply open an account, deposit, place a £10+ Fixed Odds individual bet on any sports market at odds of 2.00 (1/1) or greater and once the bet settles, you’ll be issued the first £10 Free Bet, with the second £10 Free Bet issued 24 hours later.
© 2006-2022. All Rights Reserved | Sportslens