Tottenham vs Brighton Odds: Prediction, Betting Tips and Live Stream

Tottenham Hotspur will meet Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League on Saturday lunchtime, hoping to improve their chances of finishing in the top four.

While Spurs are on a four-game winning streak, the Seagulls are hoping for their second league win in North London after defeating Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium last weekend.

Tottenham vs Brighton Odds

Bet Best Odds Bookmakers Tottenham 8/15 Brighton 5/1 Draw 16/5

Tottenham vs Brighton Predictions

Tottenham Hotspur is coming off a 4-0 league victory over Aston Villa, led by Steven Gerrard. Tottenham Hotspur was victorious thanks to a hat-trick from Son Heung-min of South Korea and a goal from Dejan Kulusevski of Sweden.

In the league, though, Brighton & Hove Albion defeated Arsenal’s Mikel Arteta’s side 2-1. Brighton & Hove Albion’s victory was gained thanks to goals from Belgian winger Leandro Trossard and Zambian midfielder Enock Mwepu. Arsenal’s goal was scored by Norwegian midfielder Martin Odegaard.

Tottenham Hotspur is a strong contender for the final Champions League slot, and they will take heart from Arsenal’s recent struggles. The apparent star performers are Harry Kane and Son Heung-min, but Dejan Kulusevski has stood out since joining the club on loan from Juventus in January.

Antonio Conte is one of the top managers in the world, and his team has already made significant progress under his leadership. Given Arsenal’s shortcomings in specific areas and Tottenham Hotspur’s better results, Spurs could be considered the favorites to finish fourth.

Brighton & Hove Albion, on the other side, are now 11th in the Premier League and have only won one of their previous five league games. The Seagulls have already done Tottenham Hotspur a tremendous favor by defeating Arsenal.

Attackers Neal Maupay and Leandro Trossard have performed admirably this season, scoring a combined 13 league goals.

Tottenham vs Brighton prediction: Tottenham Hotspur 3-0 Brighton & Hove Albion @ 8/15 with Bet UK

Tottenham vs Brighton Betting Tips

Spurs have made it their objective to finish in the top four and thereby qualify for next season’s Champions League. They are now in fourth place in the rankings, with a three-point lead over Arsenal in fifth.

The Gunners, on the other hand, have a game in hand, and opponents like West Ham and Manchester United will not give up without a fight.

Antonio Conte’s players are likely to be under pressure to maintain winning. This Saturday, they play at home against Brighton, who are currently in relegation trouble. This team is now ranked 11th in the table, safe from relegation and well behind the European cut-off line.

As a result, they have no reason to give it they’re all on the pitch. Furthermore, they have a dismal head-to-head record versus this opponent over the years.

Tottenham should win this weekend at home, based on the current situation.

How to Watch Tottenham vs Brighton Live Stream

You can watch the game in the UK on TV on Sky Sports, BT Sport, ITV or BBC.

When is Tottenham vs Brighton?

Tottenham vs Brighton will take place on 16th April 2022.

What time does Tottenham vs Brighton Kick Off?

Tottenham vs Brighton will kick off at 13:30 CET.

Tottenham vs Brighton Team News and Predicted Line Ups

Tottenham Team News

Tottenham will be without Matt Doherty for the rest of the season after he suffered a knee injury against Aston Villa early in the first half, while Japhet Tanganga (knee) and Oliver Skipp (groin injury) are also out.

Conte is expected to choose an unchanged starting lineup on Saturday, with Sergio Reguilon or Ryan Sessegnon replacing Doherty at left wing-back, with the former the more likely to start.

Tottenham Predicted Line Up: Lloris; Romero, Dier, Davies; Emerson, Bentancur, Hojbjerg, Reguilon; Kulusevski, Kane, Son

Brighton Team News

The sole injury issue for Brighton is midfielder Jakub Moder, who has been ruled out for the rest of the season due to an ACL injury.

Brighton Predicted Line Up: Sanchez; Veltman, Dunk, Webster; Lamptey, Bissouma, Mwepu, Cucurella; Mac Allister, Trossard; Maupay

