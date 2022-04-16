Tottenham vs Brighton Bet Builder Tips: Back Our16/5 Shot

Tottenham will be hoping to continue their push for Champions League qualification with a win over Brighton when the two sides meet in the Premier League this weekend.

The home side are in rampant form right now and they have picked up five wins from their last six league matches.

Antonio Conte’s side are firing on all cylinders and they will be the favourites to pick up all three points against Brighton.

Meanwhile, the visitors are coming into this game on the back of an away win over Arsenal and they will fancy their chances of pulling off another upset here.

That said, Brighton have lost four of their last six league matches and they will have to be at their best to grind out a positive result here.

The Londoners are in red hot form right now and they have an impressive record against Brighton as well.

Spurs have won their last seven home matches against Brighton across all competitions and they are heading into this contest on the back of four consecutive wins.

Tottenham have scored 21 goals in their last six matches across all competitions and they will fancy their chances of picking up a comfortable win against Brighton.

The likes of Harry Kane and Son Heung-Min are in impressive form right now and the Londoners should be able to expose Brighton’s defensive problems this weekend.

Tottenham have scored at least twice in their last seven Premier League matches and a high scoring game could be on the cards here.

The last six meetings between these two sides have produced a total of 16 goals.

The South Korean is in the form of his life right now and he will be desperate to get on the score sheet here. The 29-year-old has scored six goals and he has picked up an assist in his last three outings.

