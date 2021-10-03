Tottenham Hotspur will be looking to get their stuttering campaign back on track when they take on Aston Villa in the Premier League this weekend.

The two sides meet on Sunday at 14:00 pm BST.

The Londoners have lost their last three league matches and they will be desperate to bounce back with a win here.

Meanwhile, Aston Villa are coming into this game on the back of a morale-boosting win over Manchester United away from home.

Tottenham vs Aston Villa team news

Tottenham will be without the services of Ryan Sessegnon and Steven Bergwijn.

Meanwhile, the visitors will be without Trezeguet, Keinan Davis, Morgan Sanson and Leon Bailey.

Tottenham: Lloris; Emerson, Sanchez, Dier, Reguilon; Hojbjerg, Lo Celso, Alli; Lucas, Kane, Son

Aston Villa: Martinez; Mings, Hause, Konsa; Cash, McGinn, Ramsey, Luiz, Targett; Watkins, Ings

Tottenham vs Aston Villa form guide

Spurs are in abysmal form right now and they have conceded nine goals in their last three Premier League outings.

The last time these two sides met Aston Villa managed to pick up a 2-1 win away from home and they will be hoping for more of the same here.

Villa are currently 8th in the league table one point above Tottenham and they have won back to back league games against Everton and Manchester United.

Tottenham vs Aston Villa betting odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Tottenham vs Aston Villa from Betfred:

Match-winner:

• Tottenham – 23/20

• Draw – 5/2

• Aston Villa – 13/5

Total goals:

• Over 2.5 – 11/10

• Under – 8/11

Tottenham vs Aston Villa prediction

Tottenham have a better squad on paper but they are lacking in form and confidence right now.

Villa will have the momentum after two impressive wins in their last two league outings and they will fancy their chances of pulling off an upset here.

An away win is on the cards here.

Prediction: Aston Villa win.

