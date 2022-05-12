Tottenham vs Arsenal Betting Tips: Premier League Team News, Predictions and Odds

Arguably the highest stakes north London derby in recent memory, Thursday night sees Tottenham and Arsenal go head to head. We are taking a quick preview by offering some of our predictions and tips, as well as finding the best odds for the game.

Tottenham vs Arsenal Betting Tips

Our Tip – Draw and BTTS @ 61/20 on JeffBet

What a spectacle we have on our hands.

Thursday night sees Spurs host Arsenal in a crucial match-up for a Champions League spot. Just when it seemed as if Arsenal might have been slipping out of contention after three successive defeats, the young squad have shown their resolve by winning four back-to-back to propel them above Tottenham once again.

Meanwhile, Antonio Conte’s side find themselves four points behind their neighbours, and a win here would put them right back in the mix as we approach the final few games.

This is a seemingly impossible game to call, but both of these sides have been exceptional this season and we think there is very little to separate them, which is why we’re expecting a score draw leaving the advantage firmly with Arsenal.

Tottenham vs Arsenal Predictions

Our Prediction – 1-1 Draw @ 28/5 on JeffBet

Our prediction for this one is a 1-1 draw.

The Gunners can secure qualification back to Europe’s elite competition for the first time since 2016 with a win at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, although they are yet to win at Spurs’ new ground.

Tottenham will do everything in their power to prevent Arsenal from pipping them to the finish line, and we are predicting that a share of the spoils is a likely result. A cagey, tense affair is expected with neither team wanting to give anything away.

Spurs certainly have the forward line to cause Arsenal’s young defence real problems, but Mikel Arteta has built a squad capable of prevailing in big games such as these so we are intrigued to say the least as to how Thursday night might play out.

Tottenham vs Arsenal Odds

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker Tottenham 28/25 Draw 5/2 Arsenal 23/10

Tottenham vs Arsenal Team News and Predicted Line-Ups

Tottenham Team News

It is likely Antonio Conte will pick the same starting 11 that earned a draw against Liverpool at Anfield, with no new fresh injury concerns.