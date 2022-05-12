Tottenham vs Arsenal Bet Builder Tips: Back Our 13/2 Premier League Bet

With the north London derby fast approaching on Thursday night, we have put together a bet builder with a total boosted odds of 13/2 on bet365. What’s more, customers new to their platform can also get £50 in free bets ready for the action.

Tottenham vs Arsenal Bet Builder Free Bet

A game as a grand as this warrants a punt of some description, and £50 in free bets could be yours if you are new to bet365.

If you were to place the entirety of the bonus on our selections, customers would receive returns of £375!

Tottenham vs Arsenal Bet Builder Tips

Heung-Min Son to Score @ 6/4 with bet365

Kicking off our selection with a goalscorer bet, and more specifically Tottenham’s man of the moment Heung-Min Son.

The South Korean has been sensational this season, netting his 20th league goal against Liverpool last time out and making it nine goals in his last seven games.

Having scored a brace against Leicester prior to last the matchday as well, he finds himself in spectacular form going into this crucial game and we think it could be an interesting battle with Takehiro Tomiyasu, who has only just returned from a long-term injury.

Both Teams to Score – @ 8/13 With bet365

While the pressure is seemingly on Tottenham to win if they are to stand a chance of catching Arsenal, both sides have to go for the win.

It has all the makings of an all time classic, and with so much at stake, we are expecting goals. The atmosphere will be cagey and tense, but there will come a time when either or both teams will have to chase the game and that will give way to space, mistakes and hopefully goals.

Tottenham to Win – @ 23/20 with bet365

We are rounding off our selections by predicting a Tottenham win.

Arsenal find themselves in better form, and in a better position to qualify for the Champions League with a four point gap over Spurs.

However, the Gunners have never won at Tottenham’s new ground, and the atmosphere will be more hostile than usual on Thursday night which should play into the home side’s hands.

We are expecting a really tight affair with very little to separate the two, but we can see Antonio Conte’s side just edging it to keep their title hopes alive.

Tottenham vs Arsenal Bet Builder – BOOSTED TO 13/2@ bet365

