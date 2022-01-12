TOTTENHAM come into the second leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final with Chelsea knowing a Herculean effort will be needed to overcome their 2-0 loss in the first leg.

Antonio Conte’s team come into the match having unconvincingly beaten Morecambe 3-1 in the FA Cup on Sunday, while Chelsea thrashed Chesterfield 5-1 in the same competition.

The first leg between the two sides was a distinctly one-sided affair, with Chelsea dominating. A Kai Havertz strike and a calamitous own goal by Ben Davies were enough to give the Blues an easy victory.

How to Claim the Tottenham vs Chelsea Free Bets

Claiming the Carabao Cup free bets is a simple process which we have laid out below.

Choose your offers from our comprehensive list below

Click the link to go to the bookmaker offer

Sign up to the bookmaker with your details including age and address

Deposit and bet the qualifying amount on the sportsbook

Claim the free bets to use on their sportsbook

Bet Storm Tottenham vs Chelsea offer: Bet £10 Get a £30 Free Bet

Head over to Bet Storm today and claim your fantastic welcome bonus. Just make a qualifying bet worth £10 or more and you’ll receive a £30 free bet.

New Players Only. Minimum stake $/€/£ 10, minimum odds1.5, stake not returned.1X wagering the winnings from the free bet. Wagering occurs from real balance first. Wagering requirement is calculated on bonus bets only, wagering starts from real funds. Free bet is valid for 7 Days from issue. Max conversion: $/€/£ 200. Excluded Skrill deposits. Withdrawal requests voids all active/pending bonuses. Full Terms Apply.

Claim your Bet Storm Tottenham vs Chelsea free bet today

Bet UK Tottenham vs Chelsea Free Bets: Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets

Bet UK are currently offering one of the best Tottenham vs Chelsea bonus offers around. Use the link to head to Bet UK and make a qualifying £10 bet. You’ll then find £30 in free bets added to your betting account.

T&C’s Apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry.

Claim your Bet UK Tottenham vs Chelsea free bets

BoyleSports Tottenham vs Chelsea Betting Offer: Bet £10 Get £30

Head over to BoyleSports using the link below and you’ll be able to grab £30 in bonus bets, simply for making a qualifying bet of £10 or more. Free bets can be used on all matches, including Tottenham vs Chelsea.

New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Payment method restrictions. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply.

Grab your big BoyleSports Tottenham vs Chelsea bonus today

bet365 Tottenham vs Chelsea Betting Offer: Bet £10, Get £50 in Bet Credits

You’ll be able to claim a massive £50 of free bets at bet365, just by following the link below and making a qualifying bet of £10 or more.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

Claim your bet365 Tottenham vs Chelsea betting offer today

888sport Tottenham vs Chelsea Betting Offer: Bet £10 Get £40 in Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus

Everyone signing up with 888sport using our link will receive £40 in free bets once they’ve made their first qualifying deposit of £10 or more. In addition, they’ll also receive £10 of bonus credit to use in the exciting casino.

£/€10 deposit using promo code “10FREE” – Minimum stake £/€10 at odds of 1/2 (1.5) – Free bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days – Free bet stakes not included in returns – Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days – Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & full T&Cs apply.

Sign up and claim your 888sport Tottenham vs Chelsea betting offer today