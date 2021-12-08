Football Betting Tips – Tottenham Hotspur v Rennes preview & prediction

Tottenham are coming into this game on the back of two impressive Premier League wins and they will be full of confidence here.

The Londoners are currently second in their group and they will be hoping to secure their place in the next round of the competition with a win. They are level on points with Vitesse and Antonio Conte’s men cannot afford to drop points here.

Meanwhile, Rennes have already secured their place in the next round and they are currently four points clear at the top of the table. The visitors have nothing to play for and it remains to be seen whether they can motivate themselves to grind out a positive result here.