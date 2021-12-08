Countries
×
https://sportslens.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/10/uk-fg.svg United Kingdom https://sportslens.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/10/011-united-states.svg United States https://sportslens.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/flag-germany.svg Deutschland
Home News tottenham hotspur v rennes preview prediction and betting tips

Football Betting Tips – Tottenham Hotspur v Rennes preview & prediction

updated

9 hours ago

on

Tottenham Hotspur face Rennes in the UEFA Europa Conference League group game on Thursday night.
 

Register an account at Betfred and bet £10 to get a £30 Free Bet.

Match Info

Kick-Off: 20:00 GMT, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. 

Tottenham Hotspur v Rennes preview

Tottenham are coming into this game on the back of two impressive Premier League wins and they will be full of confidence here.
 
The Londoners are currently second in their group and they will be hoping to secure their place in the next round of the competition with a win. They are level on points with Vitesse and Antonio Conte’s men cannot afford to drop points here.
 
Meanwhile, Rennes have already secured their place in the next round and they are currently four points clear at the top of the table. The visitors have nothing to play for and it remains to be seen whether they can motivate themselves to grind out a positive result here.

Tottenham Hotspur v Rennes team news

Tottenham Hotspur possible starting line-up: Gollini; Sanchez, Dier, Rodon; Tanganga, Skipp, Hojbjerg, Davies; Lucas, Kane, Son

Rennes possible starting line-up: Gomis; Traore, Bade, Omari, Truffert; Majer, Ugochukwu, Martin; Bourigeaud, Guirassy, Sulemana

Tottenham Hotspur v Rennes form guide

Tottenham have picked up three wins in their last four matches across all competitions and they are up against an in form Rennes side who are coming into this game on the back of a 5-0 win over Saint Etienne.
 
The visitors have won four of their last six matches across all competitions and they are undefeated in the UEFA Europa conference league so far. The last time these two sides met the match ended in a 2-2 draw.

Tottenham Hotspur v Rennes betting odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Tottenham Hotspur v Rennes from Betfred:

Match-winner:

• Tottenham Hotspur 4/5
• Draw – 3/1
• Rennes – 3/1

Total goals:

• Over 2.5 – 13/10
• Under – 7/10

Tottenham Hotspur v Rennes prediction

Tottenham will be the favourites to pick up all three points at home and Antonio Conte will demand a strong performance from his players in a must-win game.
 
The Premier League side are not only under pressure to win here but they will need to win with a reasonable margin as well in order to stay ahead of Vitesse in the standings.
 
The Londoners have kept two back to back clean sheets in the Premier League and they will be fairly confident of picking up a win here.
 

Prediction: Tottenham to win at 4/5 with Betfred

Bet on Tottenham to beat Rennes at 4/5 with Betfred

Tottenham Hotspur v Rennes Free Bet at Betfred

image 2021 10 19T11 05 27 625Z

Betfred is currently running a Bet £10 Get £30 promotional offer, meaning all newcomers to the bookmakers are eligible to receive up £30 in free bets.

To get £30 in free bets at Betfred, follow these simple steps:

  1. Go to the Betfred website by clicking any link on this page
  2. Using promotional code SPORTS60, sign up and make a small deposit
  3. Bet £10 on any sports event
  4. Once your qualifying bet has settled, Betfred will deposit £30 in free bets into your account

Click here to get £30 in free sports bets at Betfred

© 2006-2021. All Rights Reserved | Sportslens