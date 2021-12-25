Countries
Football Betting Tips – Tottenham Hotspur v Crystal Palace preview & prediction

Tottenham will be hoping to pick up a comfortable home win over Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.
 

Match Info

Kick-Off: 15:00 GMT, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. 

Tottenham Hotspur v Crystal Palace preview

The Londoners are coming into this contest on the back of an impressive 2-2 draw against Liverpool and a 2-1 win over London rivals West Ham United in the League Cup.
 
Antonio Conte’s side are currently six points adrift of the top four and they will be desperate to reduce the deficit with a win here.
 
Meanwhile, Palace are 11th in the league table and they will be looking to pull off an upset away from home.

Tottenham Hotspur v Crystal Palace team news

Tottenham Hotspur possible starting lineup: Lloris; Sanchez, Dier, Davies; Emerson, Winks, Hojbjerg, Reguilon; Moura, Kane, Son 

Crystal Palace possible starting lineup: Butland; Ward, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell; Gallagher, Hughes, Kouyate; Ayew, Edouard, Zaha

Tottenham Hotspur v Crystal Palace form guide

Tottenham are unbeaten in their last five Premier League matches and they will be firm favourites to pick up all three points here.
 
They have managed to win their last five home matches against Crystal Palace in all competitions and it will be interesting to see if the players can step up and get the job done this weekend.
 
Palace have picked up just one win in their last six league matches and they have failed to beat Tottenham in five of their last six meetings.

Tottenham Hotspur v Crystal Palace betting odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Tottenham Hotspur v Crystal Palace from Betfred:

Match-winner:

• Tottenham Hotspur 7/10
• Draw – 11/4
• Crystal Palace – 9/2

Total goals:

• Over 2.5 – 13/10
• Under – 7/10

Tottenham Hotspur v Crystal Palace prediction

Tottenham have shown significant improvement since the arrival of Antonio Conte and they were quite impressive against Liverpool in their last league match.
 
They will be firm favourites to pick up a home win here and palace are unlikely to be able to pull off an upset this weekend.
 

Prediction: Spurs to win at 7/10 with Betfred

