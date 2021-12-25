Football Betting Tips – Tottenham Hotspur v Crystal Palace preview & prediction

Register an account at Betfred and bet £10 to get a £30 Free Bet.
Match Info
Kick-Off: 15:00 GMT, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Tottenham Hotspur v Crystal Palace preview
Tottenham Hotspur v Crystal Palace team news
Tottenham Hotspur possible starting lineup: Lloris; Sanchez, Dier, Davies; Emerson, Winks, Hojbjerg, Reguilon; Moura, Kane, Son
Crystal Palace possible starting lineup: Butland; Ward, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell; Gallagher, Hughes, Kouyate; Ayew, Edouard, Zaha
Tottenham Hotspur v Crystal Palace form guide
Tottenham Hotspur v Crystal Palace betting odds
Here are the latest betting odds for Tottenham Hotspur v Crystal Palace from Betfred:
Match-winner:
• Tottenham Hotspur – 7/10
• Draw – 11/4
• Crystal Palace – 9/2
Total goals:
• Over 2.5 – 13/10
• Under – 7/10
Tottenham Hotspur v Crystal Palace prediction
Prediction: Spurs to win at 7/10 with Betfred
