Tote Cheltenham Betting Offers | £20 Cheltenham Free Bets for 2022 Festival

The horses are ready, the riders are focused and the punters are eagerly awaiting the start of the first race. Cheltenham is just around the corner and the festival promises to be a great one, with exciting races and loads of betting. If you’re going to have a bet or two, look below to find out about the Tote free bet bonus.

How to Claim the Tote Cheltenham Betting Offer?

It couldn’t be much easier to claim the Tote Cheltenham betting offer. Just follow the simple step-by-step instructions below.

Click here to sign up to Tote Deposit and place a bet of £25 You will then receive £25 Cheltenham Free Bets

£25 Matches First Bet Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More Place your first bet on racing pools and, win or lose, we’ll match your stake up to £25 in Tote Credit. Max Tote Credit is £25. Tote Credit cannot be withdrawn, exchanged, or substituted and expires after 7 days. Qualifying bet is the first racing pool bet added to the bet-slip. Ten to Follow, virtual and football bets do not qualify. Totewin will be the qualifying bet when a Totewin and a Toteplace bet are struck at the same time. New UK & ROI customers only. 18+. Full T&Cs apply. Offer Terms Place your first bet on racing pools and, win or lose, we’ll match your stake up to £25 in Tote Credit. Max Tote Credit is £25. Tote Credit cannot be withdrawn, exchanged, or substituted and expires after 7 days. Qualifying bet is the first racing pool bet added to the bet-slip. Ten to Follow, virtual and football bets do not qualify. Totewin will be the qualifying bet when a Totewin and a Toteplace bet are struck at the same time. New UK & ROI customers only. 18+. Full T&Cs apply.

Tote Cheltenham Betting Offers: Bet £25 Get £25 in Free Bets

Looking for a superb Cheltenham free bet offer? If so, you should look no further than Tote. All new customers at the site can receive a free bet worth £25, simply for placing a real money £25 bet at the site. See the bonus’ key points below.

£25 Free Bets for new customers

Must wager £25 to claim free bet

Free Bets are not withdrawable

Available to customers who are 18+

Already claimed the Tote free bet? Take a look at the best Cheltenham betting offers and free bets.

Tote Cheltenham Festival Betting

The Cheltenham Festival comes around once a year and features many of the world’s top horses and riders, as well as a huge amount of betting.

There are 28 races set to be run, including the world-famous Gold Cup, and you can bet on every Cheltenham race at Tote.

If you head over to Tote, you’ll be able to claim a fantastic Cheltenham free bet bonus. Just make a £25 bet and you’ll then receive a £25 free bet, to use on any of the races taking place at Cheltenham this year.

Tote Cheltenham Betting Offers for Existing Customers

Free Placepot Every Day at Cheltenham

Stake six Racing Pool bets of £2 or more throughout the week and you’ll receive free Tote credit the following Monday.

The amount of credit you will receive depends on how high your qualifying bets are – the most you can earn is £10.

Key T&Cs: One bonus per customer per week. Max bonus per week £/€10. Excludes Ten to Follow bets.

Tote Guarantee

You’ll always receive the best possible price when you bet on the 2022 Cheltenham Festival with Tote.

Quite simply, if the SP is greater than the odds you’ve been given, you’ll automatically receive the SP instead, maximising your winnings.

Key T&Cs: Applies to Tote Win and win part of each way bets on all UK & Irish races. Max stake per selection per person is £20,000 for UK races and £5,000 for Irish races.

Tote review: Should You Claim the Cheltenham Offer?

Yes, you should definitely claim the Tote Cheltenham bonus. It might not be as generous as some other bonuses, but £25 is still a decent sum of money and could win you thousands, if you’re lucky.

Claim the Tote Cheltenham bonus by heading to the site following our link and signing up, before betting £25. You’ll then get £25 in free bets.

