Countries
×
United KingdomUnited KingdomUnited StatesUnited StatesDeutschlandDeutschlandSouth KoreaSouth KoreaJapanJapanArabicArabicThailandThailandAustraliaAustraliaNew ZealandNew ZealandCanadaCanadaIrelandIrelandMalaysiaMalaysiaRussiaRussiaSpanish USASpanish USANorwayNorwaySwedenSwedenAustriaAustriaSwitzerlandSwitzerlandFranceFranceFinland Finland Ukraine Ukraine PhillipinesPhillipinesSingaporeSingaporeUnited Arab EmiratesUnited Arab Emirates
Home News tote cheltenham betting offers 20 cheltenham free bets 2022 festival

Tote Cheltenham Betting Offers | £20 Cheltenham Free Bets for 2022 Festival

Updated

6 mins ago

on

Tote Bonus

The horses are ready, the riders are focused and the punters are eagerly awaiting the start of the first race. Cheltenham is just around the corner and the festival promises to be a great one, with exciting races and loads of betting. If you’re going to have a bet or two, look below to find out about the Tote free bet bonus.

How to Claim the Tote Cheltenham Betting Offer?

It couldn’t be much easier to claim the Tote Cheltenham betting offer. Just follow the simple step-by-step instructions below.

  1. Click here to sign up to Tote
  2. Deposit and place a bet of £25
  3. You will then receive £25 Cheltenham Free Bets

£25 Matches First Bet

Claim Offer
Learn More
Place your first bet on racing pools and, win or lose, we’ll match your stake up to £25 in Tote Credit. Max Tote Credit is £25. Tote Credit cannot be withdrawn, exchanged, or substituted and expires after 7 days. Qualifying bet is the first racing pool bet added to the bet-slip. Ten to Follow, virtual and football bets do not qualify. Totewin will be the qualifying bet when a Totewin and a Toteplace bet are struck at the same time. New UK & ROI customers only. 18+. Full T&Cs apply.

Best Cheltenham Offers

Betting Sites
Highlights
Register
Bet £10 Get £50 In Free Bets
T&Cs apply, 18+
Claim Offer
Bet £10 Get £50 in Free Bets
T&Cs apply, 18+
Claim Offer
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
T&Cs apply, 18+
Claim Offer
Bet £10 Get £60 In Free Bets
T&Cs apply, 18+
Claim Offer
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
T&Cs apply, 18+
Claim Offer

Tote Cheltenham Betting Offers: Bet £25 Get £25 in Free Bets

Looking for a superb Cheltenham free bet offer? If so, you should look no further than Tote. All new customers at the site can receive a free bet worth £25, simply for placing a real money £25 bet at the site. See the bonus’ key points below.

  • £25 Free Bets for new customers
  • Must wager £25 to claim free bet
  • Free Bets are not withdrawable
  • Available to customers who are 18+

Already claimed the Tote free bet? Take a look at the best Cheltenham betting offers and free bets.

Tote Cheltenham Festival Betting

The Cheltenham Festival comes around once a year and features many of the world’s top horses and riders, as well as a huge amount of betting.

There are 28 races set to be run, including the world-famous Gold Cup, and you can bet on every Cheltenham race at Tote.

If you head over to Tote, you’ll be able to claim a fantastic Cheltenham free bet bonus. Just make a £25 bet and you’ll then receive a £25 free bet, to use on any of the races taking place at Cheltenham this year.

Tote Cheltenham Betting Offers for Existing Customers

Free Placepot Every Day at Cheltenham

Stake six Racing Pool bets of £2 or more throughout the week and you’ll receive free Tote credit the following Monday.

The amount of credit you will receive depends on how high your qualifying bets are – the most you can earn is £10.

Key T&Cs: One bonus per customer per week. Max bonus per week £/€10. Excludes Ten to Follow bets.

Tote Guarantee

You’ll always receive the best possible price when you bet on the 2022 Cheltenham Festival with Tote.

Quite simply, if the SP is greater than the odds you’ve been given, you’ll automatically receive the SP instead, maximising your winnings.

Key T&Cs: Applies to Tote Win and win part of each way bets on all UK & Irish races. Max stake per selection per person is £20,000 for UK races and £5,000 for Irish races.

Tote review: Should You Claim the Cheltenham Offer?

Yes, you should definitely claim the Tote Cheltenham bonus. It might not be as generous as some other bonuses, but £25 is still a decent sum of money and could win you thousands, if you’re lucky.

Claim the Tote Cheltenham bonus by heading to the site following our link and signing up, before betting £25. You’ll then get £25 in free bets.

£25 Matches First Bet

Claim Offer
Learn More
Place your first bet on racing pools and, win or lose, we’ll match your stake up to £25 in Tote Credit. Max Tote Credit is £25. Tote Credit cannot be withdrawn, exchanged, or substituted and expires after 7 days. Qualifying bet is the first racing pool bet added to the bet-slip. Ten to Follow, virtual and football bets do not qualify. Totewin will be the qualifying bet when a Totewin and a Toteplace bet are struck at the same time. New UK & ROI customers only. 18+. Full T&Cs apply.

Related Cheltenham Articles

More Cheltenham Betting Offers & Free Bets

More Filter Close Filter
Sort By
10 Bookmakers that match your criteria...

Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets

Claim Bonus
Learn More
T&C’s Apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. 18+ BeGambleAware.org.

Bet £10 Get £50 Cheltenham Free Bets

Copied
Claim Bonus
Learn More
£/€10 deposit using promo code "10FREE" - Minimum stake £/€10 at odds of 1/2 (1.5) - Free bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days - Free bet stakes not included in returns - Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days - Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & full T&Cs apply

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits

Claim Bonus
Learn More
Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets + Up to 7 Places on Races Each Day

Claim Bonus
Learn More
New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Payment method restrictions. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&C's Apply **18+. UK & IRE mobile customers only. 1/5 Odds. 25+ must run for 7 places. Applies to Each-Way Market only. Race will revert to normal place terms if criteria not met. Applies to bets placed from 8 am on the day of the race. Applies to Outright Betting only. T&Cs apply

Bet £10 Get £60 in Bonuses

Copied
Claim Bonus
Learn More
New UK customers only. Register using the promo code BETFRED60, deposit and place first bet of £10+ on Sports (cumulative Evens+) within 7 days of registration. First bet must be on Sports. £20 in Free Bets to be used on Sports, £10 in Free Bets to be used on Lotto and 50 Free Spins (20p per spin) credited within 48 hours of bet settlement. Further £20 in Free Bets credited 5 days after settlement. Bonuses have a 7-day expiry. Payment restrictions apply. SMS verification and/or Proof of I.D and address may be required. Full T&Cs apply.

Bet £10 Get £40 In Cheltenham Free Bets

Claim Bonus
Learn More
New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from crediting (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+

Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet

Claim Bonus
Learn More
Register a new account with Fitzdares and place your first bet at odds of Evens (2.0) or greater and get a matched Free Bet, up to £30. This offer applies to accounts who have joined from 08/02/22 only. This offer is only valid for new UK and Irish customers referred by selected affiliate marketing partners and triggered through the unique tracking URL in this page.

Bet £5 Get £30 In Bonuses

Claim Bonus
Learn More
18+ New customers only. Opt in, bet £5 at odds 2.00+ within 7 days of registering, no cashout. Get 2x £10 Free Bets, set events at odds 2.00+. Plus a £10 Slot Bonus, selected games, wager 20x to withdraw max £250. 7 day bonus expiry. Card payments only. T&Cs apply, see below. begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly

Bet £10 Get £30 In Bonuses

Claim Bonus
Learn More
18+ New Customers opt in, bet £5 & get 2x £10 Free Bets for set events (odds 2.00+) + £10, Slots Bonus, selected games, 35x wagering to withdraw max £250. Bonuses expire in 7 days. Card Payments only. T&Cs Apply, see below. | begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly

Bet £10 Get £20 In Cheltenham Free Bets

Claim Bonus
Learn More
New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org
© 2006-2022. All Rights Reserved | Sportslens