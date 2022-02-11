Torino vs Venezia prediction: Serie A betting tips, odds and free bet

Torino will return to action this Saturday when they clash Venezia at the Olimpico di Torino in the Serie A.
Match Info Date: 12th February 2022
Kick-off: 8:45 pm BST, Olimpico di Torino.
Torino vs Venezia Prediction
Torino vs Venezia Prediction: Torino 2-1 Venezia @ 1/2 with Betfred.
Torino vs Venezia betting tips
Torino vs Venezia betting tips: Under 2.5 goals @ 28/29 with Betfred.
Torino vs Venezia odds
Torino vs Venezia match odds
Torino @ 1/2 with Betfred
Draw @ 16/5 with Betfred
Venezia @ 6/1 with Betfred
Torino vs Venezia total goals odds
Over 2.5 goals @ 15/16 with Betfred
Under 2.5 goals @ 28/29 with Betfred
