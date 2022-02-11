Countries
Home News torino vs venezia prediction serie a betting tips odds and free bet

Torino vs Venezia prediction: Serie A betting tips, odds and free bet

Torino will return to action this Saturday when they clash Venezia at the Olimpico di Torino in the Serie A. 

Match Info Date: 12th February 2022

Kick-off: 8:45 pm BST, Olimpico di Torino.

Torino vs Venezia Prediction

Torino suffered a disappointing 2-0 loss at Udinese in their previous Serie A match. The match looked to be heading for draw but things dramatically changed in stoppage time. Nahuel Molina scored in the third minute of injury time before Ignacio Pussetto also added another from the spot kick.
Meanwhile, Venezia are enduring a difficult run of form at the moment, with the Italian outfit winless in their previous 10 Serie A matches.
The Winged Lions’ last victory came way back in November when they defeated Bologna 1-0 in an away encounter, with David Okereke providing the decisive goal.
They will enter this weekend’s clash at Torino on the back of a 2-0 loss against Napoli.
Victor Osimhen broke the deadlock in the second half before substitute Andrea Petagna added another in the ninth minute of extra time to secure full points for his side.

Torino vs Venezia Prediction: Torino 2-1 Venezia @ 1/2 with Betfred

Torino vs Venezia betting tips

Torino will enter this clash as favorites to pick up full points but Venezia are currently in the drop zone and will be desperate to get out of there.
The Maroons suffered a disappointing 2-0 loss against Udinese in their previous match. The game was heading for a goalless draw but two dramatic stoppage time goals decided the contest in the favour of Udinese.
Torino and Venezia faced each other in September at the Stadio Paolo Mazza that ultimately ended in a 1-1 draw.
The match on Saturday is expected to be low scoring and could even end in a goal less draw.
Considering the past encounters between these two sides, we are predicting under 2.5 goals to be scored at the Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino this weekend.

Torino vs Venezia betting tips: Under 2.5 goals @ 28/29 with Betfred.

Torino vs Venezia odds

Torino vs Venezia match odds

Torino @ 1/2 with Betfred

Draw @ 16/5 with Betfred

Venezia @ 6/1 with Betfred 

Torino vs Venezia total goals odds

Over 2.5 goals @ 15/16 with Betfred

Under 2.5 goals @ 28/29 with Betfred

