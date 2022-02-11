Torino vs Venezia prediction: Serie A betting tips, odds and free bet

Torino will return to action this Saturday when they clash Venezia at the Olimpico di Torino in the Serie A.

Match Info Date: 12th February 2022

Kick-off: 8:45 pm BST, Olimpico di Torino.

Torino vs Venezia Prediction

Torino suffered a disappointing 2-0 loss at Udinese in their previous Serie A match. The match looked to be heading for draw but things dramatically changed in stoppage time. Nahuel Molina scored in the third minute of injury time before Ignacio Pussetto also added another from the spot kick.

Meanwhile, Venezia are enduring a difficult run of form at the moment, with the Italian outfit winless in their previous 10 Serie A matches.

The Winged Lions’ last victory came way back in November when they defeated Bologna 1-0 in an away encounter, with David Okereke providing the decisive goal.

They will enter this weekend’s clash at Torino on the back of a 2-0 loss against Napoli.

Victor Osimhen broke the deadlock in the second half before substitute Andrea Petagna added another in the ninth minute of extra time to secure full points for his side.

Torino vs Venezia Prediction: Torino 2-1 Venezia

Torino will enter this clash as favorites to pick up full points but Venezia are currently in the drop zone and will be desperate to get out of there.

