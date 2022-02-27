Torino vs Cagliari prediction: Serie A betting tips, odds and free bet

Torino hosts rising Cagliari on Sunday, looking to maintain their top-half position in Serie A after their comeback in the Derby Della Mole.

Match Info:

Kickoff: 16:30

Date: 27th February 2022, Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino

Torino vs Cagliari Prediction

Based on previous meetings between the two teams, we can anticipate a tense and hard-fought match at the Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino on Sunday. While Torino leads the league table, both teams are in good form heading into this match, and we expect the prizes to be shared.

Torino vs Cagliari Prediction: Torino 1-1 Cagliari @ 27/10 with Bet Storm.

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Torino vs Cagliari Betting Tips

Torino comes into this match after a 1-1 tie with Juventus in Serie A.

Torino hasn’t been known for their defensive tenacity in recent years. Torino’s defense has been breached in five of their previous six matches, allowing seven goals in the process.

Whereas Cagliari tied 1-1 with SSC Napoli in their previous Serie A match. Cagliari has been scored against in six of their previous six matches, with their opponents scoring six goals in total. Cagliari hasn’t been playing very well defensively. After that, we’ll just have to wait and see if that pattern will be repeated in this match.

Torino vs Cagliari Betting Tip: Get over 2.5 goals at 42/41.

Torino vs Cagliari Betting Odds

Match Winner

Torino @ 7/10 with Bet Storm

Draw @ 27/10 with Bet Storm

Cagliari @ 21/5 with Bet Storm

Total Goals:

Over 2.5 @ 42/41

Under 2.5 @ 10/11

