Torino v Inter Milan live stream: How to watch Serie A for free

Torino to make title chase interesting as they look to get the right result against Inter Milan at home.
Torino v Inter Milan preview
Internazionale would be eager to put their Champions League misery behind them when they take on Torino. Lautaro Martinez thought he had guaranteed his team a place in the next round of the competition before an Alexis Sanchez sending off turned things around.
Focus would now be in Serie A where the Nerazzurri are finding it hard to put some touching distance between themselves and the chasing pack. They trail AC Milan by two points but happen to have a game in hand. Therefore, they cannot afford any slip ups against Torino who are desperate for a top half finish.
The Granata have struggled against Inter Milan in recent decades. They also have not won in the last six league outings so Ivan Juric has his work cutout for him. But then again, this is a team that has done fairly well at home this season.
They’re defensively stable under Juric and could make things hard for their Scudetto-dreaming visitors.

Torino v Inter Milan team news
Torino team news
For the home side, Vanka Milinkovic-Savic is in a race against time to replace Etrit Berisha. Sasa Lukic is likely to return to the starting XI. Dennis Praet’s injury problems continue with the Frenchman sidelined due to a foot problem.
Torino predicted line-up
Milinkovic-Savic; Djidji, Bremer, Rodriguez; Singo, Lukic, Mandragora, Vojvoda; Brekalo, Pobega; Belotti
Inter Milan team news
Simone Inzaghi is likely to make a few changed. Dutch defender Stefan de Vrij is out at least until after the international break while Marcelo Brozovic has picked up a knock. However, the Croatian international might be fit enough to make it to the starting XI. Edin Dzeko is set to replace Alexis Sanchez with the Bosnian to pair up with Lautaro Martinez.
Inter Milan predicted lineup
Handanovic; Skriniar, Ranocchia, Bastoni; Darmian, Barella, Brozovic, Calhanoglu, Gosens; Dzeko, Martinez
