Betting

Top Three USA Sportsbooks With The Best UFC Betting Odds

Author image
Charlie Rhodes
Sports Editor
3 min read
Best UFC Betting Odds
Best UFC Betting Odds

UFC 295 comes equipped with an exciting dual-main event offering, and below we walk you through our top three sportsbook picks that offer the best UFC betting odds ahead of Saturday’s billing in New York.

Not only do the sportsbooks listed in this article have some of the best UFC betting odds ready for this weekend, but they also allow for unrestricted wagering. This means anyone in the USA can bet with these sites, even if you live in a state with restrictions.

Each of the platforms featured operate offshore, which means they can accept wagers from users all over the country. It also means they have exclusive UFC betting odds that you are unlikely to find with traditional sportsbooks.

Let’s take a look at some of them below, and see how you can begin betting on UFC 295.

Top 5 USA Sportsbooks With The Best UFC Betting Odds

The betting sites below have been carefully hand selected by our research team, and ranked in order of their UFC odds offerings ahead of Saturday night.

By clicking on the button beside each sportsbook, you can sign up and claim their welcome offers as a new customer.

50% Deposit Match Up To $1,000 18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In ALL US States

18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In ALL US States

 Claim Offer Now
$750 In Free Bets For New Customers 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now
100% Welcome Bonus Up To $1000 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now

US Sportsbooks With Best UFC Betting Odds Ranked

Jiri Prochazka vs Alex Pereira for the interim UFC Heavyweight Championship is listed as the main event at Madison Square Garden, but Sergei Pavlovich vs Tom Aspinall’s Light Heavyweight Championship fight is also being billed as the co-main event.

Each of the top three USA sportsbooks featured in this article have a full range of fight odds for both bouts including, but not limited to, the moneyline winner, round betting and method of victory.

There are also 11 other fights on the early preliminary and preliminary cards that are available to bet on.

Take a quick look below as we spotlight the best UFC betting odds on each of the sites.

BetOnline UFC Betting Odds

Jiri Prochazka vs Alex Pereira

  • Prochazka to Win +105 | By TKO +200
  • Pereira to Win -125 | By TKO +115
  • Goes the Distance? Yes: +400 | No -600

Sergei Pavlovich vs Tom Aspinall

  • Pavlovich to Win -115 | By TKO +120
  • Aspinall to Win -105 | By TKO +215
  • Goes the Distance? Yes +700 | No -1400
See Full UFC 295 Odds on BetOnline

Bovada UFC Betting Odds

Jiri Prochazka vs Alex Pereira

  • Prochazka to Win +105 | By TKO +200
  • Pereira to Win -122 | By TKO +105
  • Goes the Distance? Yes: +360 | No -600

Sergei Pavlovich vs Tom Aspinall

  • Pavlovich to Win -110 | By TKO +130
  • Aspinall to Win -105 | By TKO +185
  • Goes the Distance? Yes +650 | No -1400
See Full UFC 295 Odds on Bovada

BetNow UFC Betting Odds

Jiri Prochazka vs Alex Pereira

  • Prochazka to Win +105 | By TKO +200
  • Pereira to Win -125 | By TKO +105
  • Goes the Distance? Yes: +350 | No -500

Sergei Pavlovich vs Tom Aspinall

  • Pavlovich to Win -110 | By TKO +105
  • Aspinall to Win -110 | By TKO +200
  • Goes the Distance? Yes +600 | No -1000
See Full UFC 295 Odds on BetNow
Arrow to top