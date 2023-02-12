NFL

Top Super Bowl Betting Sites In Canada – How to bet on The Super Bowl In Canada

lucaswallman
The Best Super Bowl Bitcoin Betting Sites for Eagles vs Chiefs

It’s time for the Super Bowl and NFL fans in Canada have a chance to get up to $1,000 in free bets at BetOnline. Get your funds ready now so you can make the most of this amazing Betting experience. Don’t forget that Sunday will bring an unbelievable game filled with thrills and excitement.

Best Sportsbook in Canada – Betting Sites For Super Bowl 2023

  1. BetOnline25 Years of experience with Betting –  $1000 Welcome Bonus 
  2. Lucky Block – Best Crypto Betting Option For Super Bowl LVII
  3. XBet –  Newest NFL betting brand –  100% up to  $500 Welcome Bonus
  4. BetUSSuper Bowl – $2500 of Free-Bets Available
  5. MyBookie Extensive prop bets available – $1,000 welcome bonus
  6. BodogBiggest Betting Brand from Canadian – $400 Welcome Bonus

How To Bet On The Super Bowl In Canada With BetOnline

Get ready to elevate your Super Bowl 2023 experience with BetOnline. Sign up and make a deposit today for the exclusive chance to get a 50% bonus, worth up to an astounding $1,000 in free bets.

Don’t just watch the Super Bowl from your seat – get rewarded for your enthusiasm and maximize your viewing experience by depositing $2,000 to gain access to one of the most rewarding sports betting bonuses on offer.

  1. Create a BetOnline account
  2. Deposit up to $2,000
  3. Receive your free bet of up to $1,000
How do you Place A Bet On The Super Bowl Online In Canada

BetOnline makes wagering on the Super Bowl a breeze! Their extensive selection of markets means selecting your bets is simpler than ever before. All you have to do is choose a favorite, click the button, and leave everything else in your hands.

If you’re ready to start betting, here’s how:

  1. Become a member today and make an initial deposit of $2000
  2. Unlock your $1000 bonus bet
  3. Enter the football betting page
  4. Choose your Super Bowl wager and place it in the betting slip
  5. Secure your wager and place your Super Bowl bet

Why Join BetOnline To Bet On The Super Bowl In Canada?

Canadians from coast to coast are entrusting BetOnline for their Super Bowl Sunday bets, and here’s why:

  • No invasive inquiries, no credit checks.
  • All adults aged 18+ are allowed to place bets.
  • winnings are Not taxed
  • Safe Betting
  • Crypto is available for bettors

Super Bowl Picks

Selected bets at BetOnline for the Chiefs v Eagles:

  • During the AFC Championship final, Patrick Mahomes astounded spectators by throwing for an incredible 326 yards.
  • Bet: Mahomes 328+ passing yards @ +127
  • On his very first attempt, Miles Sanders rocketed into the endzone in a remarkable debut, outrunning San Francisco’s formidable defensive line for an unforgettable touchdown.
  • Bet: Miles Sanders to score the first touchdown @ +750
  • Jalen Hurts has demonstrated his outstanding athleticism by racking up an average of 53.4 yards per game through rushing alone.
  • Bet: Jalen Hurts rushing yards over 48.5 @ -114
  • A.J Brown has been a force to be reckoned with in his last five matches, amassing an average of 69 receiving yards – awe-inspiring numbers.
  • Bet: A.J Brown over 72.5 receiving yards @ -114

Super Bowl Betting Odds

  • Moneyline:
  • Philadelphia Eagles: -120 | KC Chiefs: +100
  • Point Spread:
  • Eagles (-1) -113 | Chiefs (+1) -107
  • Total Points:
  • Over 50 -110 | Under 50 -110

Though these odds are accurate at this time, please be aware that they could fluctuate in the future.

