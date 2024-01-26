Dan Campbell has everyone in America talking about the Detroit Lions. Now, NFL fans are lining up to bet on them too. Detroit has drawn the most money and the highest percentage of bettors of any NFL team remaining in the playoffs this weekend.

That means the top online sportsbooks will be rooting against the Lions in the NFC Championship Game this weekend.

America Is Rooting For The Lions To Reach The Super Bowl?

How fans across America will be rooting during Lions vs. 49ers pic.twitter.com/orHCZZenaX — Jarrett Bailey (@JBaileyNFL) January 21, 2024

Dubbed the ‘Real America’s Team’ by the New York Post, the Lions have become the biggest underdog story of the 2024 NFL Playoffs.

Detroit escaped Wild Card Weekend with a one-point win over the Los Angeles Rams before pulling away in the fourth quarter of last weekend’s 31-23 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Divisional Round.

Suddenly, the Lions have a chance to make history on Sunday.

Detroit has never made an appearance in the Big Game during the Super Bowl era and the franchise hasn’t won an NFL Championship since 1957.

Lions Headed To San Francisco To Meet Super Bowl Favorites

This weekend, the Lions will travel to San Francisco for a matchup against the Super Bowl-favorite 49ers.

According to BetOnline, San Francisco has the best chance to hoist the Lombardi Trophy at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The 49ers own +145 odds, followed by the Baltimore Ravens at +190. The Lions are by far the biggest longshot at +850, far behind Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Sportsbooks Are Rooting Against Detroit In NFC Championship

The Lions will be seven-point underdogs in Levi’s Stadium on Sunday. At +280 odds to win on the moneyline, the sportsbooks are giving Detroit just a 26 percent chance to making it to the Super Bowl in Las Vegas.

Don’t tell that to NFL bettors this weekend though.

In fact, BetOnline has reported that the Lions are by far the sportsbook’s biggest liability heading into the AFC and NFC Championship Games. The majority of NFL fans are not only backing the Lions to cover the spread but they are also betting on Detroit to head to its first Super Bowl ever.

Early bettors have poured in by the numbers with 84 percent of bettors backing the Lions and 72 percent of bettors betting on Detroit to win the game outright at +280 odds.

So far, our biggest liability by far on Sunday is the Lions’ ML. 84% of the early bettors and 72% of the early cash backing Detroit – currently +280. Go>https://t.co/NtZNwxRmvk pic.twitter.com/tUMeOIyiJS — Dave Mason (@DaveMasonBOL) January 26, 2024

Even though the odds seem stacking against the Lions, there could be some silver lining in the Lions’ historic championship drought.

The last time the Lions won a road playoff game in San Francisco came in 1957, which happened to also be the last time that Detroit won it all.