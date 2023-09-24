If you are lookig for the top offshore sportsbooks for NFL Sunday football betting – you’ve come to the right place. We’ve hunted down the top NFL sportsbooks that not only have up to $8,750 in free bets to claim but also allow you to bet in ANY US state.



Top Offshore Sportsbooks For NFL Sunday Football Betting Today

BetOnline – $1000 in NFL free bets for NFL Sunday football Everygame – $500 joining offer with 100% deposit bonus for NFL Sunday BetNow – $1000 in free bets to redeem for Sunday Night Football Bovada – Crypto and USD supported NFL offshore sportsbook MyBookie – Popular choice for NFL bettors with a 50% reload bonus BetUS – Substantial $2500 sign-up offer to claim for NFL Sunday Sportsbetting.ag – $500 NFL free bets on Sunday JazzSports – Easy-to-navigate site, plus NFL free bets for ongoing players.

Bet In ANY US State With The Best Offshore Sportsbooks For NFL

Join up with the top offshore sportsbooks for NFL Sunday betting is they also give you the ability to bet on football in ANY US State – so, it doesn’t matter if you live in a banned area of the US, or not.

Open a BetOnline account Deposit up to $2000 Receive your free bet of up to $1000 Place your NFL Sunday Bets today

Latest US Sports Betting Update For NFL Sunday

If you are looking to place NFL bets within the USA this might not always be as easy as it might sound. This can often be due to where you live or are trying to place a bet in the US – as not all states are legalized yet.

However, there is ‘great news’ as there is a way around this as we’ve researched the top 8 NFL betting sites for bonuses which allow you to bet on the NFL in ANY US State ahead of this week’s NFL Sunday action with games that include the Bills @ Commanders and Dallas @ Cardinals.



So, it really doesn’t matter if you live in a banned area like Florida or Texas as you can join one of the featured offshore NFL betting sites on this page and legally place wagers on the American Football.

There are also some very lucrative free bets to get hold of when joining our recommended US NFL betting sites below – $8,750, which you can then use during the new 2023/24 NFL season.

Then, once a member, these sportsbooks will also open up the door to the best NFL betting odds and ongoing existing customer offers that will keep you topped up with offers way after sign-up.

Their NFL market coverage is also excellent, so when looking for your next football bet you won’t be let down.

Add that to quick, no-stress sign up with no KYC checks, and fewer betting restrictions overall, you can see why they offer a better all-round service to US NFL lovers to bet on the NFL Sunday games.

NFL Sunday Football Betting Options (Cowboys @ Cardinals)

The Arizona Cardinals host the Dallas Cowboys on NFL Sunday this week in what is one of the feature games that you could use your NFL free bets on.

These sides will face-off for the 92nd time and it’s the Cowboys that hold the lead in the series 56-34 (1 tie) and they last met back in Jan, 2022 which the Cardinals won 25-22.

Dallas have started the new season well though – with wins over the Giants and Jets, so can they keep up the perfect start?

The current form say – yes, but their recent head-to-heads vs the Cardinals say no – with Arizona having won 6 of their last 7 vs the Cowboys.

Played: 91 times

Cowboys Wins: 56

Cardinals Wins: 34

Tied: 1

Last Met: Jan 2, 2022: Cardinals 25 @ Cowboys 22

Key Stat: Cardinals have won 6 of the last 7 meetings Bet Money Line Play Dallas Cowboys -660 Arizona Cardinals +510

NFL Week 3 Schedule Of Games



20:15 New York Giants @ San Francisco 49ers Thurs 21 Sep

13:00 Denver Broncos @ Miami Dolphins Sun 24 Sept

13:00 New England Patriots @ New York Jets Sun 24 Sept

13:00 Indianapolis Colts @ Baltimore Ravens Sun 24 Sept

13:00 Buffalo Bills @ Washington Commanders Sun 24 Sept

13:00 Tennessee Titans @ Cleveland Browns Sun 24 Sept

13:00 Houston Texans @ Jacksonville Jaguars Sun 24 Sept

13:00 New Orleans Saints @ Green Bay Packers Sun 24 Sept

13:00 Atlanta Falcons @ Detroit Lions Sun 24 Sept

13:00 Los Angeles Chargers @ Minnesota Vikings Sun 24 Sept

16:05 Carolina Panthers @ Seattle Seahawks Sun 24 Sept

16:25 Dallas Cowboys @ Arizona Cardinals Sun 24 Sept

16:25 Chicago Bears @ Kansas City Chiefs Sun 24 Sept

20:20 Pittsburgh Steelers @ Las Vegas Raiders Sun 24 Sept

20:15 Philadelphia Eagles @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers Mon 25 Sept

21:15 Los Angeles Rams @ Cincinnati Bengals Mon 25 Sept

NFL Odds For Super Bowl LVIII

See the best NFL odds that are supplied from BetOnline for the 2024 Super Bowl winners.

Super Bowl LVIII Betting Odds (2023/24) Moneyline Play San Francisco 49ers +600 Philadelphia Eagles +650 Kansas City Chiefs +700 Buffalo Bills +1000 Dallas Cowboys +1000 Cincinnati Bengals +1400 Baltimore Ravens +1600 Detroit Lions +1600 Miami Dolphins +1800 Cleveland Browns +2200 New York Jets +2200 Jacksonville Jaguars +2500 Los Angeles Chargers +2500 New Orleans Saints +2800 Green Bay Packers +4000 Seattle Seahawks +4500 Atlanta Falcons +5000 Pittsburgh Steelers +5500 Denver Broncos +6600 Las Vegas Raiders +6600 Los Angeles Rams +6600 Minnesota Vikings +6600 New England Patriots +7500 New York Giants +7500 Washington Commanders +7500 Tampa Bay Buccaneers +8000 Chicago Bears +10000 Tennessee Titans +10000 Carolina Panthers +12500 Indianapolis Colts +15000 Houston Texans +25000 Arizona Cardinals +40000

Odds correct at time of writing but subject to change.

