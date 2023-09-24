Top Offshore Sportsbooks For NFL Sunday Football Betting Today

If you are lookig for the top offshore sportsbooks for NFL Sunday football betting – you’ve come to the right place. We’ve hunted down the top NFL sportsbooks that not only have up to $8,750 in free bets to claim but also allow you to bet in ANY US state.
Latest US Sports Betting Update For NFL Sunday
If you are looking to place NFL bets within the USA this might not always be as easy as it might sound. This can often be due to where you live or are trying to place a bet in the US – as not all states are legalized yet.
However, there is ‘great news’ as there is a way around this as we’ve researched the top 8 NFL betting sites for bonuses which allow you to bet on the NFL in ANY US State ahead of this week’s NFL Sunday action with games that include the Bills @ Commanders and Dallas @ Cardinals.
So, it really doesn’t matter if you live in a banned area like Florida or Texas as you can join one of the featured offshore NFL betting sites on this page and legally place wagers on the American Football.
There are also some very lucrative free bets to get hold of when joining our recommended US NFL betting sites below – $8,750, which you can then use during the new 2023/24 NFL season.
Then, once a member, these sportsbooks will also open up the door to the best NFL betting odds and ongoing existing customer offers that will keep you topped up with offers way after sign-up.
Their NFL market coverage is also excellent, so when looking for your next football bet you won’t be let down.
Add that to quick, no-stress sign up with no KYC checks, and fewer betting restrictions overall, you can see why they offer a better all-round service to US NFL lovers to bet on the NFL Sunday games.
NFL Sunday Football Betting Options (Cowboys @ Cardinals)
The Arizona Cardinals host the Dallas Cowboys on NFL Sunday this week in what is one of the feature games that you could use your NFL free bets on.
These sides will face-off for the 92nd time and it’s the Cowboys that hold the lead in the series 56-34 (1 tie) and they last met back in Jan, 2022 which the Cardinals won 25-22.
Dallas have started the new season well though – with wins over the Giants and Jets, so can they keep up the perfect start?
The current form say – yes, but their recent head-to-heads vs the Cardinals say no – with Arizona having won 6 of their last 7 vs the Cowboys.
- Played: 91 times
- Cowboys Wins: 56
- Cardinals Wins: 34
- Tied: 1
- Last Met: Jan 2, 2022: Cardinals 25 @ Cowboys 22
- Key Stat: Cardinals have won 6 of the last 7 meetings
NFL Week 3 Schedule Of Games
- 20:15 New York Giants @ San Francisco 49ers Thurs 21 Sep
- 13:00 Denver Broncos @ Miami Dolphins Sun 24 Sept
- 13:00 New England Patriots @ New York Jets Sun 24 Sept
- 13:00 Indianapolis Colts @ Baltimore Ravens Sun 24 Sept
- 13:00 Buffalo Bills @ Washington Commanders Sun 24 Sept
- 13:00 Tennessee Titans @ Cleveland Browns Sun 24 Sept
- 13:00 Houston Texans @ Jacksonville Jaguars Sun 24 Sept
- 13:00 New Orleans Saints @ Green Bay Packers Sun 24 Sept
- 13:00 Atlanta Falcons @ Detroit Lions Sun 24 Sept
- 13:00 Los Angeles Chargers @ Minnesota Vikings Sun 24 Sept
- 16:05 Carolina Panthers @ Seattle Seahawks Sun 24 Sept
- 16:25 Dallas Cowboys @ Arizona Cardinals Sun 24 Sept
- 16:25 Chicago Bears @ Kansas City Chiefs Sun 24 Sept
- 20:20 Pittsburgh Steelers @ Las Vegas Raiders Sun 24 Sept
- 20:15 Philadelphia Eagles @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers Mon 25 Sept
- 21:15 Los Angeles Rams @ Cincinnati Bengals Mon 25 Sept
NFL Odds For Super Bowl LVIII
See the best NFL odds that are supplied from BetOnline for the 2024 Super Bowl winners.
|Super Bowl LVIII Betting Odds (2023/24)
|Moneyline
|Play
|
San Francisco 49ers
|+600
|
Philadelphia Eagles
|+650
|
Kansas City Chiefs
|+700
|
Buffalo Bills
|+1000
|
Dallas Cowboys
|+1000
|
Cincinnati Bengals
|+1400
|
Baltimore Ravens
|+1600
|
Detroit Lions
|+1600
|
Miami Dolphins
|+1800
|
Cleveland Browns
|+2200
|
New York Jets
|+2200
|
Jacksonville Jaguars
|+2500
|
Los Angeles Chargers
|+2500
|
New Orleans Saints
|+2800
|
Green Bay Packers
|+4000
|
Seattle Seahawks
|+4500
|
Atlanta Falcons
|+5000
|
Pittsburgh Steelers
|+5500
|
Denver Broncos
|+6600
|
Las Vegas Raiders
|+6600
|
Los Angeles Rams
|+6600
|
Minnesota Vikings
|+6600
|
New England Patriots
|+7500
|
New York Giants
|+7500
|
Washington Commanders
|+7500
|
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|+8000
|
Chicago Bears
|+10000
|
Tennessee Titans
|+10000
|
Carolina Panthers
|+12500
|
Indianapolis Colts
|+15000
|
Houston Texans
|+25000
|
Arizona Cardinals
|+40000
Odds correct at time of writing but subject to change.
