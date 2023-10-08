NFL

Top NFL Betting Sites For Crypto Deposits For NFL Sunday Week 5

Andy Newton
Best NFL Bitcoin Betting Offers

Discover the top NFL betting sites with crypto deposits for NFL Sunday week 5 – with up to $2,000 in free bets claim, plus you can also use these crypto sites to place bets in ANY US state.

Top NFL Betting Sites For Crypto Deposits For NFL Sunday Football: Get $2,000 In Free Bets

See below three of the best NFL betting sites for crypto deposits that will allow you to place bets with all your favorite currencies. These will also allow you to place bets in ANY US STATE, while there are up to $2000 in free bets to claim too.

  1. Bovada – $750 in free bets with leading crypto deposits site
  2. BetNow – NFL crypto free bets up to $1000 for week 5 NFL Sunday games
  3. Everygame – NFL crypto expert betting site for NFL Sunday week 5

NFL Crypto Betting for NFL Sunday Week 5

If you prefer betting using Bitcoin, then you can by using the leading crypto currencies NFL sportsbooks featured on this page.

When joining football bettors with cryptocurrency funds can bet using popular currencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin and many more.

These NFL crypto betting sites also have alternative payment methods if you want to switch and place crypto bets on NFL using fiat currency – the choice is yours.

With the NFL 2023/24 season now heading into ‘week 5’, crypto bettors have 16 more games to wager on, that include the big NFL Sunday between the Dallas Cowboys @ San Francisco 49ers.

How to Place a Bet on NFL Sunday Using Crypto

  • Join any of the supported crypto betting sites
  • Have access to a crypto exchange
  • Purchase your chosen cryptocurrency and send it to your new betting account
  • Deposit and bet on any of the NFL markets

Bet On NFL With Crypto Betting Sites In ANY US State

NFL betting when living in the USA can be hard at times – as some states are still going through the process of allowing betting to be legal.

California and Texas are two areas that fall into this bracket, but the great news is there is a way around this with the featured offshore NFL betting sites on this page

These offshore crypto betting sites don’t have to comply to the US state rules – so it doesn’t matter if a region of the US is still prohibited from allowing gambling.

The sportsbooks featured are fully legal and regulated, plus have simple joining processes with NO KYC CHECKS, not to mention many welcome bonus offers.

Cowboys vs 49ers Moneyline Betting Odds For NFL Sunday Week 5 (Oct 8, 2023)

The Cowboys and 49ers meet for the 40th time on NFL Sunday week 5 and with the series tied at 19-19, who will come out on top?

If the moneyline betting is to be believed then the answer to that question is the 49ers, who are the match favorites to make it 5-from-5 this season having already beaten the Steelers, Rams, Giants and Cardinals.

However, the Cardinals are also the only side that the Cowboys have lost to this season – winning 3 of their opening four games and Dallas also have a fair record at the Levi’s Stadium, having won 3 of their last 4 here.

  • Played: 39 times
  • Cowboys Wins: 19
  • 49ers Wins: 19
  • Tied: 1
  • Last Played: Jan 22, 2023: Cowboys 12 @ 49ers 19
  • Stat: Cowboys have won 4 of their last 5 away games at 49ers.
  • Moneyline Betting Odds
  • Dallas Cowboys @ +165
  • San Francisco 49ers @ -195

Note: Odds are subject to change.

