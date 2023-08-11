NFL

Top NFL Betting Promos for 2023: How to Claim Your Bonuses and Free Bets This Football Season

Author image
David Evans
Sports Editor
4 min read
Patrick Mahomes Chiefs pic

As the 2023 NFL season approaches, both new and seasoned bettors find themselves at the crossroads of opportunity. With top-tier U.S. sportsbooks unleashing some of the most captivating offers and free bets, this could well be the golden time to immerse yourself into the world of NFL betting. In this guide, we delve deep into the top offers, sportsbooks guides, and an insight into some of the hottest betting odds to look out for.

For those who’ve long awaited the thrill of the NFL season and the simultaneous rush of placing that winning bet, your search ends here. We’ve curated a list of the best offers and odds available across leading US sportsbooks. Dive in to kick off the NFL season on a winning note.

50% Welcome Deposit Bonus up to $1000

BetOnline $1,000 2023 NFL Bonus

betonline 100bonus

  • Offer: An enticing 100% bonus up to $1,000.
    1. Click here to sign up for your BetOnline account.
    2. Complete the BetOnline account setup.
    3. Deposit up to $1,000 with cryptocurrency like Bitcoin to claim your 100% bonus.
    4. Jump into betting on the 2023 NFL season.

Why Choose BetOnline?

  • Bonuses and Promotions: A wide range of rewarding bonuses and promotions.
  • Variety of Sports: From NFL to Lacrosse, whatever your sport of choice, BetOnline has you covered.
  • Deposit Options
    • Cryptocurrency Options: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, and more.
    • Traditional Options: Mastercard, AMEX, Visa, and more.
  • Privacy: No KYC checks required.
  • Local Team Betting: Support and bet on in-state teams, whether pro or college.
  • Inclusivity: Accepts bettors aged 18 and above.
  • Support: Stellar customer service to guide you.

Odds Special

Looking to make a splash on Super Bowl LVIII? BetOnline’s got you covered.

Kansas City Chiefs lead the pack at +650, but don’t count out teams like the Eagles or 49ers both pegged at +800.

Check out the full set of odds in the sportsbook over at BetOnline.

BetNow $200 2023 NFL Bonus Offer

betnow 200 offer

  • Offer: A unique 200% bonus up to $200.
    1. Click here to sign up for your BetNow account.
    2. Complete the BetNow sign up form by entering your details.
    3. Deposit up to $100 with cryptocurrency to claim your 200% bonus.
    4. Begin your betting journey on the 2023 NFL season.

Why Bet at BetNow?

  • Excellent Bonuses: Standout 200% bonus offer.
  • Cryptocurrency Deposit Options: Boosted bonuses with cryptocurrency deposits.
  • Wide Range of Betting: Most major sports covered from NFL to NASCAR.
  • Mobile Betting: Seamless betting on the go.

MVP Watch

BetNow offers a tantalizing proposition with Patrick Mahomes at the front with +500 odds to be the NFL Regular Season MVP.

But with players like Joe Burrow (+600) and Josh Allen (+700) trailing close behind, the race is sure to be tight.

Check out the full set of odds in the sportsbook at BetNow.

Everygame $1,000 Bonus for NFL Season

everygame 50 offer
Reasons to Bet with Everygame

  • Smooth Crypto Transactions: Focusing on cryptocurrencies for quicker, more secure transactions.
  • User Experience: Intuitive and user-friendly layout.
  • Real-Time Excitement: Engage in live betting for an adrenaline rush.
  • Customer First: Exceptional customer support team at your service.

Rushing Yardage Battle

The race for the most regular season rushing yards is sure to be a hard fought battle.

Everygame gives you the platform to back your favorite, with Nick Chubb leading the charge at +500.

Others like Derrick Henry (+650), Jonathan Taylor (+700), and rookie Bijan Robinson (+1000) appear to be his closest challengers.

To view the full set of odds, head over to the sportsbook at Everygame.

David Evans

David Evans is a well-established figure in sports journalism, carrying with him an impressive portfolio that stretches over 15 years. He joined SportsLens in 2021. His savvy insights and reliable commentary have been spotlighted on esteemed platforms like American Betting Experts and Betting Pro.

David's keen interest lies in North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. His insightful pieces reveal a deep understanding of these sports and a subtle flair for strategic analysis.

Away from his desk, David prioritizes physical fitness, regularly working out at the gym. His downtime is often spent in the calming company of his cat.

David Evans brings to the table a compelling blend of experience, passion, and intuition. A respected name in sports journalism, he continues to deliver quality content that engages and informs his readers.
Patrick Mahomes Chiefs pic
