Home News top five wgc match play sign up offers 2022 golf free bets

Top Five WGC Match Play Sign Up Offers | 2022 Golf Free Bets

Updated

20 mins ago

on

wgc match play

It’s time for the first World Golf Championship event of the year and we have the best WGC Match Play betting offers and golf free bets for the event.

Best WC Match Play Betting Offers & Golf Free Bets

888Sport WGC Match Play Sign Up Offers – Bet £10 & Get a £40 Golf Free Bet + £10 Casino Bonus

Make your way to 888Sport today to claim a fantastic £40 free bet for the WGC Match Play.

Head over to 888Sport today and you’ll be able to grab a top WGC Dell Technologies Match Play free bet bonus, worth an eye-catching £40.

To claim, simply sign up and deposit, before then making a £10 bet with odds of evens or higher. Your free bets worth £40 will then be credited within 24 hours, ready for you to spend on any golf markets you like! You will also receive a £10 free bet bonus to use on their Casino markets, however it expires after 7 days of original bet settlement so be quick!

How to Claim the 888Sport WGC Match Play Sign Up Offer

  • Click here to go to 888Sport
  • Follow the simple sign-up process
  • Deposit and wager £10 at odds of evens or higher
  • Receive £40 in free bets to use throughout the sportsbook and your £10 Casino Bonus

Bet £10 Get £40 Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus

Claim Offer
Learn More
£/€10 deposit using promo code "10FREE" - Minimum stake £/€10 at odds of 1/2 (1.5) - Free bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days - Free bet stakes not included in returns - Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days - Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & full T&Cs apply

BetUK WGC Match Play Sign Up Offer – Bet £10, & Get A £30 Free Golf Bet

Head on over to BetUK and claim you £30 WGC Dell Technologies Match Play free bet bonus.

If you head over to BetUK using the link above, you’ll find a superb WGC Match Play free bet bonus waiting to be claimed.

Just make a bet of £10 at minimum odds of 1/2 and BetUK will then give you 3 x £10 free bets to use across the various golfing markets.

How to Claim the BetUK WGC Match Play Sign Up Offer

  • Click here to go to BetUK
  • Go through the quick sign-up process
  • Deposit and bet £10 or more at odds of 1/2 or higher
  • Receive 3 x £10 free bets and 4 x £5 free bets when initial bet is settled

Bet UK default news

Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets

Claim Offer
Learn More
T&C’s Apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. 18+ BeGambleAware.org.

Bet Storm WGC Match Play Sign Up Offer – Bet £10 & Get a £30 Golf Free Bet

Head over to Bet Storm and claim a £30 free bet to use on any golf market, including the WGC Match Play this week.

Bet Storm is a name you can trust implicitly, and they’re offering a great WGC Match Play free bet bonus worth £30.

To get your hands on your free bets, just place a £10 wager at odds of 1/2 (1.5) or higher. You will receive 1X wagering the winnings from the free bet.

How to Claim Bet Storm Golf Sign Up Offer

  • Click here to go to Bet Storm
  • Sign up with the sportsbook
  • Deposit and bet a minimum of £10 at odds of 1/2 (1.5) or higher
  • Receive £30 in free bets, valid for 7 days from issue

Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bet

Claim Offer
Learn More
New Players Only. Min £10 qualifying bets, stake not returned. Free Bet - one-time stake of £10, min odds 1.5, stake not returned. 1X wager the winnings. Wager from real balance first. Wager calculated on bonus bets only. Max conversion: £20. Valid for 7 days from issue. Withdrawal requests voids all active/pending bonuses. Excluded Skrill deposits. Full Terms apply.

BoyleSports – Bet £10 & Get a £30 WGC Match Play Free Bet

Claim your fantastic £30 free bet when you head over to BoyleSports.

BoyleSports are offering all new players the chance to earn £20 in free bets. To claim this bonus, head to BoyleSports using the link above and bet £10 at odds of 1/2 or higher.

What’s more, BoyleSports are also offering some of the best odds for outright and each-ways markets for the WGC Match Play tournament this week.

How to Claim BoyleSports WGC Match Play Sign Up Offer

  • Using a mobile device, click here to go to BoyleSports
  • Sign up with the site – this takes only a couple of minutes
  • Make a deposit and bet £10 at odds of evens or higher
  • Receive £30 free bet which must be used within 7 days

Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets

Claim Offer
Learn More
New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Payment method restrictions. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply

Virgin Bet – Bet £10 & Get a £20 WGC Match Play Free Bet

Grab a tasty £20 free bet bonus when you head to Virgin Bet using this link.

Virgin Bet have a fantastic welcome offer waiting for all new players signing up to their site using the above link.

The bonus is worth £20, and you can get your hands on it by placing a £10 qualifying bet anywhere in the sportsbook.

How to Claim Virgin Bet WGC Match Play Sign Up Offer

  • Click here to go to Virgin Bet
  • Sign up with the site – a process that takes two minutes
  • Deposit using a method other than Neteller, Skrill, Paysafecard or PayPal and bet £15 at minimum odds of evens
  • Receive £20 in free bets, which must be used on bets with odds of 4/5 or higher

Ts&C’s apply to all offers

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

Claim Offer
Learn More
New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+.

Top Tips on How To Use Your WGC Match Play Sign Up Offers

With the group stages starting on Wednesday with head-to-head matches, before the straight knockouts begin on Friday, we have got you covered if you fancy a bet on this World Golf Championship event this week.

Each day there are several head-to-head match-play fixtures, with four players in a group. There are 16 groups, making up the field of 64 players. The format is simple. You play each other once in the group stage. The top two progress to the last 32. Then it’s straight knockout from the last 32 to the last 16, then the quarter-finals, semi-finals and of course the final.

This means, throughout the whole tournament, there are 127 individual matches across the tournament which means there is a huge variety of endless betting opportunities.

Once you’ve joined with our leading bookmakers and taken advantage of their WGC Match Play free bets, you can use this free money how you wish. Yes, some bookies will have selected terms to follow, but most will allow you to place these free bets on anything you want throughout their respective sportsbook.

This means you can enjoy the WGC Dell Technologies Match Play with a bundle of free cash and hopefully find a winner along the way.

