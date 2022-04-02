Countries
×
United KingdomUnited KingdomUnited StatesUnited StatesDeutschlandDeutschlandSouth KoreaSouth KoreaJapanJapanArabicArabicThailandThailandAustraliaAustraliaNew ZealandNew ZealandCanadaCanadaIrelandIrelandMalaysiaMalaysiaRussiaRussiaSpanish USASpanish USANorwayNorwaySwedenSwedenAustriaAustriaSwitzerlandSwitzerlandFranceFranceFinland Finland Ukraine Ukraine PhillipinesPhillipinesSingaporeSingaporeUnited Arab EmiratesUnited Arab EmiratesHong KongHong KongSouth AfricaSouth Africa
Home News top five new football betting sites premier league betting guide

Top Five New Football Betting Sites | Premier League Betting Guide

Updated

8 seconds ago

on

888sport enhanced Chelsea vs tottenham odds Harry Kane

When it comes to betting in the UK, there’s one sport that tops all others: football. You’ll find markets on almost every league in the world at the top sportsbooks, but the biggest draw of all is the Premier League.

When you bet on the Premier League – or, indeed, any other competition – you should always make sure you claim a free bet. Most sites will offer free bets to new players – including the fantastic new football betting sites we’ve listed below.

Top 5 New Football Betting Sites

Betting Sites
Highlights
Register

Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets

T&C’s Apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. 18+ BeGambleAware.org.
Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

18+, UK only. Deposit and place a minimum £10 cash bet at single or accumulated odds of 1/1 or greater and we will give you £15 in free bets plus an extra £5 Free Bet the following day. Applies to first cash bet only. Free bets credited as 4 x £5 bets to use on 1x Football, 1x Horse Racing, 1x Virtuals & 1x any sport. Cashed Out, Void or Draw No Bet wagers do not qualify for this promotion. 3 x £5 Free Bets are credited upon qualifying first bet settlement, fourth free bet credited by midday the day after your first bet settles. 7-day free bet expiry. Available once per customer. This offer cannot be combined with any other promotion. Full T&C's apply.
Claim Offer

Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet

Register a new account with Fitzdares and place your first bet at odds of Evens (2.0) or greater and get a matched Free Bet, up to £30. This offer applies to accounts who have joined from 08/02/22 only. This offer is only valid for new UK and Irish customers referred by selected affiliate marketing partners and triggered through the unique tracking URL in this page.
Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from crediting (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org
Claim Offer

How to Sign Up to the Best New Football Betting Sites

Signing up for the best football betting sites couldn’t be easier, as the sportsbooks have deliberately streamlined the process. Follow the steps below and you’ll be signed up with one of the sites we’ve listed in no time.

  • Head to your chosen site using a link on this page
  • Complete all sign-up questions and remember to use a promo code if required
  • Once your application is approved, deposit money and start betting!

Best New Football Betting Offers

We’ve searched high and low to find the best football betting offers for you, and below, you’ll find five of the very best, all from names you can trust.

BetUK – Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets

Head over to BetUK and you’ll be able to claim £30 in free bets. Simply sign up and then bet £10 at odds of 1/2 or greater. You’ll then receive 3 x £10 free bets to use in the sportsbook.

How to claim the BetUK football betting offer

The Pools – Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets

The Pools is a name synonymous with UK football and they’re offering a fantastic bonus to new customers. Just wager £10 at odds of evens or higher and you’ll receive £30 in free bets, spread over the sportsbook and casino.

How to claim the Pools football betting offer

Fitzdares – Bet £30 & Get £30 in Free Bets

Fitzdares is more commonly associated with horse racing, but they also offer a great football betting experience. Head there and bet £30 at odds of evens or greater and you’ll receive £30 in free bets.

How to claim the Fitzdares football betting offer

Virgin Bet – Bet £10 & Get £20 in Free Bets

Virgin Bet is a massive name in the UK sports betting world and they offer a superb football free bet bonus. Just head over there and bet a tenner at odds of 1/2 or higher and you’ll receive £20 in free bets.

How to claim the Virgin Bet football betting offer

LiveScore Bet – Bet £10 & Get £20 in Free Bets

LiveScore Bet is offering a fantastic football betting offer to all new players. You just need to wager £10 or more at odds of 1/2 or higher and you’ll then receive £20 in free bets to use throughout the sportsbook.

How to claim he LiveScore Bet football betting offer

Premier League Fixtures This Weekend

Saturday, 2nd April

  • Liverpool vs Watford
  • Brighton vs Norwich City
  • Burnley vs Manchester City
  • Chelsea vs Brentford
  • Leeds United vs Southampton
  • Wolves vs Aston Villa
  • Manchester United vs Leicester City

Sunday, 3rd April

  • West Ham vs Everton
  • Tottenham vs Newcastle

Monday, 4th April

  • Crystal Palace vs Arsenal
© 2006-2022. All Rights Reserved | Sportslens