It’s almost here people. Yes, the excitement ahead of the 2022 Cheltenham Festival is almost at boiling point with the action, at the best four days of jump racing on the planet, getting going on Tuesday 15th March.
So, here at SportsLens, we thought we’d give you a helping hand by putting together the top five Cheltenham sign up offers.
Top 5 Cheltenham Festival Sign Up Offers
A lot of horse racing punters will already have accounts with leading names like bet365, William Hill and Paddy Power, so with that in mind we’ve teamed up some of the best new bookies in town to give you their Cheltenham sign up offers.
Fitzdares Cheltenham Sign Up Offers – Bet £30 & Get a £30 Cheltenham Free Bet
Join Fitzdares via this link to secure your exclusive Cheltenham £30 free bet.
Sign-up and make a deposit up to £30, then place your first wager and the team at Fitzdares will then match that first bet (up to £30). This opening bet can by a win single, multiples, in-play and the ‘win only’ part of an each-way selection.
Plus, you’ll then become a full member with Fitzdares so you’ll now also be able to take full advantage of their ‘existing customers’ offers
Including up to 25% bonuses on multis and money back ( up to £10) on any UK/IRE horse bets that finish second to 20/1+ horse.
Key Terms
- Min odds of Evens (2.00) for a qualifying bet
- Free Bet are issued within 24 hours of first bet settlement
- Matched Free Bet must be placed at min odds of 1/2 (1.50)
Luckster Cheltenham Sign Up Offer – Bet £10 & Get a £10 Cheltenham Free Bet
Join one of the newest bookies – Luckster – via this SportsLens link and get a £10 free Cheltenham bet.
Once joined, simply deposit £10 and place your first wager (odds of 2.00 (Evs) or greater) to qualify for a £10 free bet.
You can then use this £10 free Cheltenham bet on any of the 28 races – by placing a ‘win only’ bet or straight accumulator.
Key Terms
- Bet £10 at min odds of Evens (2.00) on a qualifying bet
- Customers who deposit using Neteller, Paysafe, PayPal and Skrill won’t be eligible
- Free bet can only be used on a coupon with minimum total odds of 4/5 (1.80)
- Singles and Straight accumulators with free bet only. System bets such as a Trixie, Yankee and Lucky Bets not eligible
- Free bet will expires after 14 days
BetUK Cheltenham Sign Up Offer – Bet £10, & Get A £30 Free Cheltenham Bet
Link up with BetUK from this SportsLens page and grab yourself a £30 free Cheltenham Festival bet.
New BetUK customers who deposit from our unique link can claim a £30 free bet to use at the 2022 Cheltenham Festival.
Just stake a bet (minimum of £10 at odds of 1/2 (1.5) or greater) and the BetUK team will add 3x £10 free bets to your betting account.
Key Terms
- Minimum qualifying deposit £10
- Minimum odds 1/2 (1.50)
- Free Bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds 1.3 or greater
QuinnBet – Up to £25 Free Cheltenham Bets
Join QuinnBet today from our SportsLens page and get up to £25 in free bets to use at the Cheltenham Festival.
Their offer is a 50% free bet on you first deposit/bet – so to get the full £25 free bet, deposit and bet £50 to get 50% back as a free bet. But if you want to do less, that’s fine too – you’ll just get 50% on that amount.
Key Terms
- Simply deposit and bet on any Sportsbook market (min odds Evs, 2.00)
- At least 3 bets (different selections) must be placed to qualify for the 50% free bet
- Only bets settled from the first day of Sportsbook bets qualify
Betiton – Bet £15 & Get a £15 Cheltenham Free Bet
We’ve negociated another £15 free Cheltenham bet for SportsLens readers with Betiton.
Join via this page, deposit £15 and place a bet – on bet settlement Betiton will then credit your new account with a £15 free bet, wish you can use at the upcoming Cheltenham Festival.
Betiton have all the 28 Cheltenham Festival races on their site, so there’s bundles of opportunites to use your free £15 on.
Key Terms
- Bet £15 at minimum odds of Evens (2.00) on a qualifying bet
- Deposits with Neteller, Paysafe, PayPal and Skrill ineligible for offer
- Free bet only valid on singles and straight accumulators with minimum total odds of 4/5 (1.80)
- Free bet valid for 14 days
Top Tips on How To Use Your Cheltenham Sign Up Offers
With 28 horse racings across four days (Tues 15th-Fri 18th March) the Cheltenham Festival provides punters with an array of betting options.
Each day there are seven Cheltenham Festival races to tuck into and with many specials and associated markets attached to these races the variety of betting opportunites is endless.
Once you’ve joined with our leading bookmakers and taken advantage of their Cheltenham Festival free bets, you can use this free money how you wish. Yes, some bookies will have selected terms to follow, but most will allow you to place these free Cheltenham bets on anything you want.
This means you can enjoy the 2022 Cheltenham Festival with a bundle of free cash and hopefully find a few winners along the way.
