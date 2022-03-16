Ladies and gentlemen, Cheltenham is underway. Yes, after the palpable excitement for weeks, the famous festival is underway, with punters around the world ready to bet fiercely on every race in the schedule.



So, here at SportsLens, we thought we’d give you a helping hand by putting together the top five Cheltenham sign up offers.

Top 5 Cheltenham Festival Sign Up Offers



A lot of horse racing punters will already have accounts with leading names like bet365, William Hill and Paddy Power, so with that in mind we’ve teamed up some of the best new bookies in town to give you their Cheltenham sign up offers.

Fitzdares – Bet £30 & Get a £30 Free Bet BetUK – Bet £10 & Get a £50 Free Bet The Pools– Bet £10 & Get a £20 Free Bet BoyleSports – Bet £10 & Get a £20 Free Bet Virgin Bet – Bet £10 & Get a £20 Free Bet

Fitzdares Cheltenham Sign Up Offers – Bet £30 & Get a £30 Cheltenham Free Bet

Make your way to Fitzdares today to claim a fantastic £30 free bet for Cheltenham.

To claim, simply sign up and deposit, before then making a £30 bet with odds of evens or higher. Your free bets will then be credited within 24 hours, ready for you to spend at Cheltenham, the greatest horse racing meet in the world!

How to Claim the Fitzdare Cheltenham Sign Up Offer

Click here to go to Fitzdare

Follow the simple sign-up process

Deposit and wager £30 at odds of evens or higher

Receive £30 in free bets to use throughout the sportsbook

Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet

BetUK Cheltenham Sign Up Offer – Bet £10, & Get A £30 Free Cheltenham Bet



Head on over to BetUK and claim you £30 Cheltenham free bet bonus.

Just make a bet of £10 at minimum odds of 1/2 and BetUK will then give you 3 x £10 free bets to use across the festival.

How to Claim the BetUK Cheltenham Sign Up Offer

Click here to go to BetUK

Go through the quick sign-up process

Deposit and bet £10 or more at odds of 1/2 or higher

Receive 3 x £10 free bets and 4 x £5 free bets when initial bet is settled

Bet £10 Get £50 In Cheltenham Free Bets

The Pools Cheltenham Sign Up Offer – Bet £10 & Get a £20 Cheltenham Free Bet

Head over to The Pools – a bastion of UK racing – and claim a £20 Cheltenham free bet.

To get your hands on your free bets, just place a £10 wager at odds of evens or high. You’ll then receive 4 x £5 bets to use throughout the sportsbook.

How to Claim The Pools Cheltenham Sign Up Offer

Click here to go to The Pools

Sign up with the sportsbook

Deposit and bet a minimum of £10 at odds of evens or higher

Receive £15 in free bets, then a further £5 free bet the following day

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

BoyleSports – Bet £10 & Get a £20 Cheltenham Free Bet

Claim your fantastic £20 free bet when you head over to BoyleSports.

What’s more, BoyleSports are also offering an incredible 7 places on each way bets throughout the entire Cheltenham Festival.

How to Claim BoyleSports Cheltenham Sign Up Offer

Using a mobile device, click here to go to BoyleSports

Sign up with the site – this takes only a couple of minutes

Make a deposit and bet £10 at odds of evens or higher

Receive £20 free bet which must be used within 7 days

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets + Up to 7 Places on Races Each Day

Virgin Bet – Bet £10 & Get a £20 Cheltenham Free Bet

Grab a tasty £20 free bet bonus when you head to Virgin Bet using this link.

The bonus is worth £20, and you can get your hands on it by placing a £10 qualifying bet anywhere in the sportsbook.

How to Claim Virgin Bet Cheltenham Sign Up Offer

Click here to go to Virgin Bet

Sign up with the site – a process that takes two minutes

Deposit using a method other than Neteller, Skrill, Paysafecard or PayPal and bet £15 at minimum odds of evens

Receive £20 in free bets, which must be used on bets with odds of 4/5 or higher

Ts&C’s apply to all offers

Bet £15 Get £15

Top Tips on How To Use Your Cheltenham Sign Up Offers

With 28 horse races across four days (Tues 15th-Fri 18th March) the Cheltenham Festival provides punters with an array of betting options.

Each day there are seven Cheltenham Festival races to tuck into and with many specials and associated markets attached to these races the variety of betting opportunites is endless.

Once you’ve joined with our leading bookmakers and taken advantage of their Cheltenham Festival free bets, you can use this free money how you wish. Yes, some bookies will have selected terms to follow, but most will allow you to place these free Cheltenham bets on anything you want.

This means you can enjoy the 2022 Cheltenham Festival with a bundle of free cash and hopefully find a few winners along the way.

