Ladies and gentlemen, Cheltenham is underway. Yes, after the palpable excitement for weeks, the famous festival is underway, with punters around the world ready to bet fiercely on every race in the schedule.
So, here at SportsLens, we thought we’d give you a helping hand by putting together the top five Cheltenham sign up offers.
Top 5 Cheltenham Festival Sign Up Offers
A lot of horse racing punters will already have accounts with leading names like bet365, William Hill and Paddy Power, so with that in mind we’ve teamed up some of the best new bookies in town to give you their Cheltenham sign up offers.
- Fitzdares – Bet £30 & Get a £30 Free Bet
- BetUK – Bet £10 & Get a £50 Free Bet
- The Pools– Bet £10 & Get a £20 Free Bet
- BoyleSports – Bet £10 & Get a £20 Free Bet
- Virgin Bet – Bet £10 & Get a £20 Free Bet
Fitzdares Cheltenham Sign Up Offers – Bet £30 & Get a £30 Cheltenham Free Bet
Make your way to Fitzdares today to claim a fantastic £30 free bet for Cheltenham.
Head over to Fitzdares today and you’ll be able to grab a top Cheltenham free bet bonus, worth an impressive £30.
To claim, simply sign up and deposit, before then making a £30 bet with odds of evens or higher. Your free bets will then be credited within 24 hours, ready for you to spend at Cheltenham, the greatest horse racing meet in the world!
How to Claim the Fitzdare Cheltenham Sign Up Offer
- Click here to go to Fitzdare
- Follow the simple sign-up process
- Deposit and wager £30 at odds of evens or higher
- Receive £30 in free bets to use throughout the sportsbook
BetUK Cheltenham Sign Up Offer – Bet £10, & Get A £30 Free Cheltenham Bet
Head on over to BetUK and claim you £30 Cheltenham free bet bonus.
If you head over to BetUK using the link above, you’ll find a superb Cheltenham free bet bonus waiting to be claimed.
Just make a bet of £10 at minimum odds of 1/2 and BetUK will then give you 3 x £10 free bets to use across the festival.
How to Claim the BetUK Cheltenham Sign Up Offer
- Click here to go to BetUK
- Go through the quick sign-up process
- Deposit and bet £10 or more at odds of 1/2 or higher
- Receive 3 x £10 free bets and 4 x £5 free bets when initial bet is settled
The Pools Cheltenham Sign Up Offer – Bet £10 & Get a £20 Cheltenham Free Bet
Head over to The Pools – a bastion of UK racing – and claim a £20 Cheltenham free bet.
The Pools is a name you can trust implicitly, and they’re offering a great Cheltenham free bet bonus worth £20.
To get your hands on your free bets, just place a £10 wager at odds of evens or high. You’ll then receive 4 x £5 bets to use throughout the sportsbook.
How to Claim The Pools Cheltenham Sign Up Offer
- Click here to go to The Pools
- Sign up with the sportsbook
- Deposit and bet a minimum of £10 at odds of evens or higher
- Receive £15 in free bets, then a further £5 free bet the following day
BoyleSports – Bet £10 & Get a £20 Cheltenham Free Bet
Claim your fantastic £20 free bet when you head over to BoyleSports.
BoyleSports are offering all new players the chance to earn £20 in free bets. To claim this bonus, head to BoyleSports using the link above and bet £10 at odds of 1/2 or higher.
What’s more, BoyleSports are also offering an incredible 7 places on each way bets throughout the entire Cheltenham Festival.
How to Claim BoyleSports Cheltenham Sign Up Offer
- Using a mobile device, click here to go to BoyleSports
- Sign up with the site – this takes only a couple of minutes
- Make a deposit and bet £10 at odds of evens or higher
- Receive £20 free bet which must be used within 7 days
Virgin Bet – Bet £10 & Get a £20 Cheltenham Free Bet
Grab a tasty £20 free bet bonus when you head to Virgin Bet using this link.
Virgin Bet have a fantastic welcome offer waiting for all new players signing up to their site using the above link.
The bonus is worth £20, and you can get your hands on it by placing a £10 qualifying bet anywhere in the sportsbook.
How to Claim Virgin Bet Cheltenham Sign Up Offer
- Click here to go to Virgin Bet
- Sign up with the site – a process that takes two minutes
- Deposit using a method other than Neteller, Skrill, Paysafecard or PayPal and bet £15 at minimum odds of evens
- Receive £20 in free bets, which must be used on bets with odds of 4/5 or higher
Top Tips on How To Use Your Cheltenham Sign Up Offers
With 28 horse races across four days (Tues 15th-Fri 18th March) the Cheltenham Festival provides punters with an array of betting options.
Each day there are seven Cheltenham Festival races to tuck into and with many specials and associated markets attached to these races the variety of betting opportunites is endless.
Once you’ve joined with our leading bookmakers and taken advantage of their Cheltenham Festival free bets, you can use this free money how you wish. Yes, some bookies will have selected terms to follow, but most will allow you to place these free Cheltenham bets on anything you want.
This means you can enjoy the 2022 Cheltenham Festival with a bundle of free cash and hopefully find a few winners along the way.
