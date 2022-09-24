Countries
Home News top 9 college football player prop betting sites for ncaa week 4

Top 9 College Football Player Prop Betting Sites For NCAA Week 4

Author image

Updated

3 hours ago

on

College football

You may be wondering if player prop betting is possible, particularly with legal-state operators yet to offer such markets. However, we are here to shed some light on offshore bookmakers who allow for extensive wagering on college football player prop markets – read below to find out more.

Top 9 College Football Player Props Sports Betting Sites

$750 Welcome Bonus For NFL
Use code BVD1000 with your first deposit. Wagering requirement: 5x for sports and horses, 30x for casino. Deposit using credit card or Bitcoin. Withdrawing before requirements are met forfeits bonus money and any winnings from the bonus money. Casino games are excluded. 		Claim Offer

Up To $750 Sign Up Bonus

Bonus code must be entered immediately after you deposit and before you place any wager. Offer subject to rollover requirements of 8x at minimum odds of 1.5. Maximum of $50 of each bet counts towards wager requirements. Cannot be used on horse racing. 		Claim Offer

50% match deposit bonus worth up to $1,000

This offer is subject to a 30-day time limit. Odds of at least 2:1 apply. This offer is limited to one bonus per new customer and first time deposit. 		Claim Offer

100% deposit match welcome bonus of up to $1,000

No time limits apply. Minimum deposit of $50 to claim your bonus. You must bet on wagers with odds of 2.5:1 or more. 		Claim Offer

100% deposit match up to $500

The 100% sports betting bonus is capped at $500. You must enter the promo code XB100 to claim. Your minimum deposit must equal or exceed $45. The promotion comes with a rollover of 7x. 		Claim Offer

100% crypto bonus up to $1000

Max free play amount is capped at $1000. Minimum deposit to qualify is $100. Deposit must be made using cryptocurrency to claim. Offer can be used once only. Rollover is 10x. Redeemable only on the sportsbook. 		Claim Offer

150% welcome bonus up to $300

Minimum deposit applied of $20. Maximum bonus is capped at $300. Wager requirements: 15x rollover. 		Claim Offer

200% Welcome Bonus

 Claim Offer

50% deposit match up to $1000

50% deposit up to $1,000. You must enter sportsbetting.ag promo code SB1000 to claim the bonus. You must deposit at least $55 to claim. Wager requirement: the bonus comes with a 10x turnover. Deposits using Neteller and Skrill are not valid for this promotion. Validity period: 30 days. The offer is valid for the site’s sportsbook ONLY. This bonus is for new customers/first-time depositors in Canada and USA 		Claim Offer

 

Are you a keen NCAA football fan? Check out the best college football betting sites ahead of Week 4.

How To Sign Up To The Best College Football Player Props Betting Sites

College football player prop markets, as mentioned, are not yet accessible on regulated operators. Fear not, for our offshore bookmaker picks allow users to access these types of odds from anywhere they so wish.

  1. Click here to sign up to BetOnline
  2. Make an initial deposit up to $2000 after signing up.
  3. New users can claim a 50% matched deposit bonus up to $1000.

How Can I Bet On College Football Player Props?

We have made it that little bit easier for our readers by putting together a short guide on placing your college football player prop bets.

  1. Load up BetOnline and find the ‘sports’ tab.
  2. Click on football on the left-hand menu and navigate to ‘NCAA’.
  3. This will bring up individual match markets, which hold all player prop bets within.

What College Football Player Props Bets Are On Offer?

With a whole host of exclusive college football player prop markets to choose from on our offshore bookmaker picks, there are plenty of opportunities to expend your BetOnline welcome bonus – see below for just some of the options users are able to access.

  • Passing Yards and TDs
  • Receiving and Receiving Yards
  • Head-to-Head
  • Touchdowns
  • Over/Under Spreads (TDs, Rushing and Passing Yards and many more)

Our Top 9 Of The Best College Football Player Prop Betting Sites

Bovada – Seamless Live Streaming And Betting

Bovada Logo

Claim an eye-watering 75% deposit match up to $1000 for NCAA football Week 4!

Bovada are one of the few offshore bookmakers to offer live streaming, making in-play betting a one-device experience.

Click Here to Sign Up With Bovada

EveryGame – $750 Sign up Bonus

Top 9 College Football Player Prop Betting Sites For NCAA Week 4

EveryGame, established in 1996, are one of the most reputable offshore bookmakers and offer a whole host of markets ranging from American sports, soccer, tennis, all the way down to niche sports such as martial arts.

Prospective customers can claim $750 sign-up bonus using the code INSIDERS.

Access the Everygame Bonus Here

BetOnline – Receive a 50% Matched Deposit Bonus up to $1000

betonline

BetOnline have a strong reputation for competitive odds to match any and all legal-state operators.

With a welcome bonus to match, new customers are able to redeem a 50% matched deposit bonus up to $1000 ready for Week 4 of NCCA football.

Sign Up to BetOnline

MyBookie – 100% Deposit Match Welcome Bonus Of Up To $1,000

mybookie

 

MyBookie are next – they are a fantastic option given their offering for new and existing customers, with regular promotions and loyalty bonuses.

In addition, seamless parlay building and teasers are perfect for those who like to stretch their money that little bit further.

Claim the MyBookie Offer

XBet – 100% Deposit Match Up To $500

xbet

 

XBet have an extensive sportsbook with well over 20 different sports for users to sink their teeth into.

As well as this, they offer rapid payments and instantaneous deposits, so there is no waiting around for your winnings.

Get a $500 Bonus With XBet

BUSR – 100% Crypto Bonus Up To $1000

busr

 

BUSR are on hand to offer a wide range of options for bettors, which includes all major American and international sports.

You will find competitive odds on all major American sports including NFL, NBA, MLB, and NHL. NFL and college football betting at BUSR is their main focus, and they regularly have generous American football promotions.

Redeem BUSR’s Offer

BetNow – 150% Welcome Bonus Up To $300

betnow

 

BetNow also offer betting on a wide range of sports, and offer three betting formats for easy viewing, including American, decimal, and fractional.

The site offers live betting on a range of sports, including football, soccer, basketball, and hockey amongst others.

Unlock BetNow’s $450 Offer

Jazz Sports – 200% Welcome Bonus

jazzsports

Jazz Sports are firmly a US-facing platform, meaning fans of American football will find extensive offerings for NCAA football Week 4 including a host of player prop bets.
They also offer live streaming on all major sports events, so betting in-play with your monumental sign-up bonus is recommended.

Sports Betting – 50% Deposit Match Up To $1000

sports betting

 

Last on our list, but by no means least, are Sports Betting.

They have a hugely lucrative new customer offer ready to be claimed, along with an extensive all-in-one platform which includes a diverse portfolio of sports with a heavy focus on US markets.

 

$1000 Deposit Match At Sports Betting
