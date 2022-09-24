Top 9 College Football Player Prop Betting Sites For NCAA Week 4

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

You may be wondering if player prop betting is possible, particularly with legal-state operators yet to offer such markets. However, we are here to shed some light on offshore bookmakers who allow for extensive wagering on college football player prop markets – read below to find out more.

Top 9 College Football Player Props Sports Betting Sites

Are you a keen NCAA football fan? Check out the best college football betting sites ahead of Week 4.

How To Sign Up To The Best College Football Player Props Betting Sites

College football player prop markets, as mentioned, are not yet accessible on regulated operators. Fear not, for our offshore bookmaker picks allow users to access these types of odds from anywhere they so wish.

Click here to sign up to BetOnline Make an initial deposit up to $2000 after signing up. New users can claim a 50% matched deposit bonus up to $1000.

How Can I Bet On College Football Player Props?

We have made it that little bit easier for our readers by putting together a short guide on placing your college football player prop bets.

Load up BetOnline and find the ‘sports’ tab. Click on football on the left-hand menu and navigate to ‘NCAA’. This will bring up individual match markets, which hold all player prop bets within.

What College Football Player Props Bets Are On Offer?

With a whole host of exclusive college football player prop markets to choose from on our offshore bookmaker picks, there are plenty of opportunities to expend your BetOnline welcome bonus – see below for just some of the options users are able to access.

Passing Yards and TDs

Receiving and Receiving Yards

Head-to-Head

Touchdowns

Over/Under Spreads (TDs, Rushing and Passing Yards and many more)

Our Top 9 Of The Best College Football Player Prop Betting Sites

Bovada – Seamless Live Streaming And Betting

Claim an eye-watering 75% deposit match up to $1000 for NCAA football Week 4!

Bovada are one of the few offshore bookmakers to offer live streaming, making in-play betting a one-device experience.

EveryGame – $750 Sign up Bonus

EveryGame, established in 1996, are one of the most reputable offshore bookmakers and offer a whole host of markets ranging from American sports, soccer, tennis, all the way down to niche sports such as martial arts.

Prospective customers can claim $750 sign-up bonus using the code INSIDERS.

BetOnline – Receive a 50% Matched Deposit Bonus up to $1000

BetOnline have a strong reputation for competitive odds to match any and all legal-state operators.

With a welcome bonus to match, new customers are able to redeem a 50% matched deposit bonus up to $1000 ready for Week 4 of NCCA football.

MyBookie – 100% Deposit Match Welcome Bonus Of Up To $1,000

MyBookie are next – they are a fantastic option given their offering for new and existing customers, with regular promotions and loyalty bonuses.

In addition, seamless parlay building and teasers are perfect for those who like to stretch their money that little bit further.

XBet – 100% Deposit Match Up To $500

XBet have an extensive sportsbook with well over 20 different sports for users to sink their teeth into.

As well as this, they offer rapid payments and instantaneous deposits, so there is no waiting around for your winnings.

BUSR – 100% Crypto Bonus Up To $1000

BUSR are on hand to offer a wide range of options for bettors, which includes all major American and international sports.

You will find competitive odds on all major American sports including NFL, NBA, MLB, and NHL. NFL and college football betting at BUSR is their main focus, and they regularly have generous American football promotions.

BetNow – 150% Welcome Bonus Up To $300

BetNow also offer betting on a wide range of sports, and offer three betting formats for easy viewing, including American, decimal, and fractional.

The site offers live betting on a range of sports, including football, soccer, basketball, and hockey amongst others.

Jazz Sports – 200% Welcome Bonus

Jazz Sports are firmly a US-facing platform, meaning fans of American football will find extensive offerings for NCAA football Week 4 including a host of player prop bets.

They also offer live streaming on all major sports events, so betting in-play with your monumental sign-up bonus is recommended.

Sports Betting – 50% Deposit Match Up To $1000

Last on our list, but by no means least, are Sports Betting.

They have a hugely lucrative new customer offer ready to be claimed, along with an extensive all-in-one platform which includes a diverse portfolio of sports with a heavy focus on US markets.