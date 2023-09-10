Top 8 Wisconsin Sports Betting Sites For Bears vs Packers Betting

NFL

Top 8 Wisconsin Sports Betting Sites For Bears vs Packers

Lee Astley
If you’re wondering how to bet on Bears vs Packers in Wisconsin and where to get the best value for your bets, then look no further.

We have found the best Wisconsin NFL betting sites offering the biggest odds, widest markets and a range of outstanding welcome offers including hundreds of dollars in free bets too.

How To Bet On Bears vs Packers In Wisconsin

  1. Create a BetOnline account
  2. Deposit up to $2000
  3. Receive your free bet of up to $1000
  4. Place your NFL wagers
Claim $1000 BetOnline Free Bet

Latest Wisconsin Sports Betting Update

You may think that you can’t bet on Bears vs Packers in Wisconsin because they haven’t legalised sports betting in state yet. However, this isn’t true.

The offshore sportsbooks on our list not only welcome Wisconsin bettors, but they provide the best all-round betting experience that regular bookies can’t match anyway.

The best Wisconsin NFL betting sites on our list provide better odds, wider markets and fewer restrictions, meaning bettors can get the maximum value from their NFL wagers.

Registration takes only a few minutes, with no KYC checks, and anyone 18 or over can join making it accessible and hassle-free.

Plus, you will be able to claim incredible welcome offers such as multi-deposit bonuses and matched bonuses worth up to $1000 in free bets.

If you want to know how to bet on Bears vs Packers in Wisconsin then these online sports betting sites are your answer.

NFL Gambling Options in Wisconsin with our Recommended Sports Betting Sites

Whether you’re new to NFL betting or an experienced punter, there is always something fun about placing bets on the new season.

And, with the wide range of markets available at our recommended Wisconsin NFL betting sites, both common and niche, you’ll be spoilt for choice when it comes to betting on Bears vs Packers.

The most common bet is the moneyline, which is simply picking your winner. You may want to spice this up a little by betting on the spread instead, which evens out the teams more and is focused on the winning margin rather than the winner.

Another popular market is the over/under which is when you bet on whether the total points scored in the game will be under or over the number set by the bookie.

There are a whole host of more detailed bets though including same game parlays, player props and game props.

Game props are bets based on specific milestones in the game. These can include what time the first score will be made, whether the first score is a touchdown, which team will score first or last, how many total first downs will be made etc.

Player props focus more on the statistics and performances of individual players such as how many touchdowns, sacks, tackles and assists or rushing yards a player will make in the game.

Same game parlays, meanwhile, are when you combine lots of different bets into one bet to multiply your odds and hopefully bag a bigger payout. In the case of Bears vs Packers, you could bet on the game winner, whether the total points will be over or under 54.5 and if there’ll be three straight scores by either team.

You can really mix it up and have fun betting at the best Wisconsin NFL betting sites on our list with the vast range of markets available and don’t forget they have the most competitive odds too.

Bears vs Packers Odds

These are the current key odds for the game at BetOnline.

  Spread Moneyline Over/Under
Green Bay Packers +1 / -110 -105 O 43 / -112
Chicago Bears -1 / -110 -115 U 43 / -108
Lee Astley

An experienced sports journalist, copywriter and news editor, Lee has been involved in sports content for 10 years and become an expert on a variety of different sports. Starting at The Sun newspaper covering football, Lee has gone on to become involved in all aspects of sports news, including gambling. Sports betting is a key passion and he has helped launch The Telegraph Betting before becoming Head of News for SportsLens
