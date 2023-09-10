NFL

Top 8 Tennessee Sports Betting Sites For NFL Player Props

Lee Astley
The NFL is back and you can kick-start the season in style with hundreds of dollars in free bets at the best Tennessee NFL betting sites.

We have found the top 8 sites offering incredible welcome bonuses, the best odds and a huge range of markets including player props to choose from. If you want to know how to bet on NFL player props in Tennessee and get the best value when you do, then read on for full details.

Top 8 Tennessee Sports Betting Sites For NFL Player Props

  1. BetOnline – Head-turning welcome offer of up to $1000 in free bets
  2. Everygame – Great promotions, including a multi-deposit bonus for new customers
  3. Bovada – Tailored welcome bonuses for crypto and USD customers
  4. BetNow – Free bets, competitive odds and outstanding NFL market coverage
  5. MyBookie – Serious player in NFL betting and attractive customer offers
  6. BetUS – Excellent for NFL betting with their generous offer and markets
  7. Sportsbetting.ag – New customers betting on NFL can get great free bets
  8. JazzSports – Live streaming experts and easy to use for first time NFL bettors

How To Bet On NFL Player Props In Tennessee

  1. Create a BetOnline account
  2. Deposit up to $2000
  3. Receive your free bet of up to $1000
  4. Place your NFL wagers
Claim $1000 BetOnline Free Bet

Latest Tennessee Sports Betting Update

Because sports betting is legalized in Tennessee, you may think that you have to use one of the in-state bookies to make your NFL wagers.

However, this isn’t the case, and if you limit yourself to the regular bookies, you will lose out on the best odds, markets and bonuses on offer to you.

The best Tennessee NFL betting sites are those on our list as they can provide benefits and perks that the other bookies cannot compete with due to them being offshore.

These sites can offer outrageously generous welcome bonuses, with hundreds of dollars in free bets plus ongoing promotions to help your deposits go further.

They also have fewer restrictions meaning anyone 18 or over can join, there are no KYC checks on sign-up, you can make anonymous crypto deposits and there are no betting limits either.

The biggest advantage, though, is something that true sports fans will appreciate, they offer the widest variety of markets plus the most competitive odds out there. You will feel spoilt for choice when you see the range of NFL player prop markets, giving you much more variety and fun with your NFL wagers.

NFL Gambling Options in Tennessee with our Recommended Sports Betting Sites

The new NFL season is upon us and as usual the air is filled with plenty of hope, speculation and excitement for what’s to come.

You can add even more enthusiasm to that dynamic by adding in some sports betting action too. Having a wager on the NFL, whether that’s in the Futures market for the playoffs or eventual title winners or even match-by-match, is a great way to increase the interest and fun through the season.

The most common bet, of course, is the moneyline, which is just the outright winner of each game. There’s also the spread, which evens out the teams and is focused more on the margin of the win than the winner.

The under/over market is popular, where you can bet on the total points in a game being under or over the marker set by the bookie. Same game parlays are a favorite with the more experienced bettors who combine several bets into one to multiply the odds.

If you’re interested in how to bet on NFL player props in Tennessee, then the recommended sites on our list will give you the best options.

Player props are bets placed on a player’s performance rather than the team or result. They focus on a specific statistical milestone that a player may or may not achieve through the game.

Examples of player prop bets include betting on a player’s rushing yards, receiving yards, pass interceptions, sacks, tackles and assists, or touchdowns. You can bet on who will score the first touchdown, if a player will score two or more touchdowns, who will have the longest rush or longest reception.

Winning a player prop bet has nothing to do with the overall result or team performance and everything to do with the performance of a specific player you have bet on.

Whatever market you choose to bet on, make sure you use the best Tennessee NFL betting sites on our list to get the most value and best overall betting experience.

NFL Player Props Odds

You can place NFL player prop bets on a match-by-match basis or for the full season.

For example, for quarterbacks you can place bets on their estimated total touchdown passes, their total interceptions or their total passing yards for the full season ahead.

You can place similar bets on defensive players such as how many sacks, or tackles and assists they will get over the season too.

The below odds are an example of the type of NFL player props odds you can expect if you bet on the top five ranked quarterbacks in 2023 and how many total touchdown passes they will make in the 23/24 regular season.

Patrick Mahomes

  • Over 36.5 TD Passes -115
  • Under 36.5 TD Passes -115

Joe Burrow

  • Over 32.5 TD Passes -130
  • Under 32.5 TD Passes +100

Josh Allen

  • Under 32.5 TD Passes -125
  • Over 32.5 TD Passes -105

Jalen Hurts

  • Over 21.5 TD Passes -125
  • Under 21.5 TD Passes -105

Justin Herbert

  • Over 29.5 TD Passes -130
  • Under 29.5 TD Passes -130

*Odds taken from BetOnline are correct at time of writing, but subject to change.

Lee Astley

An experienced sports journalist, copywriter and news editor, Lee has been involved in sports content for 10 years and become an expert on a variety of different sports. Starting at The Sun newspaper covering football, Lee has gone on to become involved in all aspects of sports news, including gambling. Sports betting is a key passion and he has helped launch The Telegraph Betting before becoming Head of News for SportsLens
