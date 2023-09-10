See below the top 8 NFL week 1 betting offers and free bets that you can snap-up ahead of the start of the new season. There’s $8,750 in American Football free bets to claim and you can also use these offshore sportsbooks to bet in ANY US State. Find out more below.



Our top 8 NFL week 1 betting offers and free bets with these trusted offshore sportsbooks will allow you to bet on the NFL in ANY US state, so it doesn’t matter if you currently live in banned betting area of the US.

Latest USA Sports Betting Update

Placing bets on the NFL within the USA is not always be straight forward – based on what state you live in or are trying to place a bet in – as not all states are legalized yet.

Therefore, depending on where you live in the US, this can play a huge role if you want to wager on your favourite NFL teams ahead of the new 2023/24 season.

However, there is a way around this as by claiming these top 8 NFL week 1 betting offers and free bets which allow you to bet on the NFL in ANY US State.

Meaning it doesn’t matter if you live in a banned area like Texas or California – you can join one of the featured offshore NFL betting sites on this page and legally place wagers on the American Football over the next six months.

NFL Gambling Options in US with our Top 8 NFL Week 1 Betting Offers and Free Bets

The Chiefs and superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes won Super Bowl LVII and the top 5 NFL betting sites are putting them in as the clear favourites to win again in 2024 and become the first ‘back-to-back’ Super Bowl winners since New England in 2004/05.

Kansas beat the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 in one of the best Super Bowls in recent times back in February, while it’s also the Eagles the best US NFL sportsbooks are pricing up as their second favorites to win the Vince Lombardi Trophy on Sunday February 11, 2024.

That victory for the Chiefs was their third Super Bowl in their history, but also their second in the last four seasons.

Next best in the 2023/24 Super Bowl betting market are the San Francisco 49ers, who despite last winning in 1995, are still one of the most successful sides with five Vince Lombardi Trophies to their name.

The New England Patriots and the Pittsburgh Steelers, who are both on six Super Bowl victories, are still the most successful teams.

See the full ‘week 1’ fixtures below.

Super Bowl LVIII Odds for 2024 Season

Kansas City Chiefs +650

Philadelphia Eagles +800

San Francisco 49ers +800

Buffalo Bills +850

Cincinnati Bengals +1100

Dallas Cowboys +1200

Baltimore Ravens +1400

New York Jets +1600

Odds are from BetOnline and are correct at the time of writing but subject to change (Others on request)



NFL Week One Fixtures (2023/24 Season)



20:20 Detroit Lions @ Kansas City Chiefs Thurs 7th Sep 2023

13:00 San Francisco 49ers @ Pittsburgh Steelers Sun 10th Sep 2023

13:00 Jacksonville Jaguars @ Indianapolis Colts Sun 10th Sep 2023

13:00 Arizona Cardinals @ Washington Commanders Sun 10th Sep 2023

13:00 Cincinnati Bengals @ Cleveland Browns Sun 10th Sep 2023

13:00 Carolina Panthers @ Atlanta Falcons Sun 10th Sep 2023

13:00 Houston Texans @ Baltimore Ravens Sun 10th Sep 2023

13:00 Tennessee Titans @ New Orleans Saints Sun 10th Sep 2023

13:00 Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Minnesota Vikings Sun 10th Sep 2023

16:25 Green Bay Packers @ Chicago Bears Sun 10th Sep 2023

16:25 Los Angeles Rams @ Seattle Seahawks Sun 10th Sep 2023

16:25 Philadelphia Eagles @ New England Patriots Sun 10th Sep 2023

16:25 Las Vegas Raiders @ Denver Broncos Sun 10th Sep 2023

16:25 Miami Dolphins @ Los Angeles Chargers Sun 10th Sep 2023

20:20 Dallas Cowboys @ New York Giants Sun 10th Sep 2023

20:15 Buffalo Bills @ New York Jets Mon 11th Sep 2023

