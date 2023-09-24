We’ve researched the top 8 NFL betting offers for NFL Sunday week 3 as the new season continues today with 13 more games. You can get up to $8,750 in NFL free bets to claim and the added bonus is you can place your football bets with these trusted offshore sportsbooks in ANY US State.



Top 8 NFL Betting Offers For NFL Sunday Week 3

BetOnline – Great welcome offer of up to $1000 in free bets Everygame – NFL specialist sportsbook with $500 welcome offer BetNow – Excellent NFL market coverage and welcome offer for NFL Sunday Bovada – Individual welcome bonuses for crypto and USD users MyBookie – Punter’s choice with outstanding NFL odds BetUS – Excellent for NFL betting with their generous offer ($2,500) and markets Sportsbetting.ag – New customers betting on NFL can get extra free bets JazzSports – Live streaming specialists and simple to use for first time NFL bettors

Bet In ANY US State With Top 8 NFL Betting Offers For NFL Sunday Week 3

You can also create accounts with our top 8 NFL betting sites and offshore sportsbooks that will let you to bet on the NFL in ANY US state, so it doesn’t matter if you currently live in banned betting area of the US.

Join BetOnline Deposit up to $2000 Receive your free bet of up to $1000 Place your NFL Bets

RELATED: NFL Week 3 Schedule 2023/24: Head-To-Head Stats, Betting Trends & Moneyline Odds

Latest US Sports Betting Update For NFL Sunday Week 3

Placing bets on the NFL within the USA can be hard at times – based on what state you live in or are trying to place a bet in – as not all states are legalized yet.

Therefore, depending on where you live in the US, this can play a huge role if you want to wager on your favourite NFL teams ahead of the new 2023/24 season.

However, there is a way around this as we’ve joined-up with the top 8 NFL betting sites for bonuses which allow you to bet on the NFL in ANY US State.

Meaning it doesn’t matter if you live in a banned area like Texas or California – you can join one of the featured offshore NFL betting sites on this page and legally place wagers on the American Football this Sunday on week 3.

We have hunted for the leading overall betting experience and found the top 8 NFL betting sites for bonuses that the traditional bookies just can’t come close to matching.

If that’s not enough, there are also some lucrative free bets to claim when joining our recommended US NFL betting sites below – $8,750, which you can then use during the new 2023/24 NFL campaign.

Then, once a member, these sportsbooks will also open up the door to the best NFL betting odds and ongoing existing customer offers that will keep you interested long after joining.

Their NFL market coverage is also second-to-none, so when looking for your next football bet to back you won’t be feeling let down.

Add that to quick, no-stress sign up with no KYC checks, and fewer betting restrictions overall, you can see why they offer a better all-round service to US NFL betting lovers.

RELATED: NFL Week 3 Expert Picks & Predictions: Bills, Ravens, and Eagles Among Consensus Picks

NFL Week 3 Schedule

20:15 New York Giants @ San Francisco 49ers Thurs 21 Sep

13:00 Denver Broncos @ Miami Dolphins Sun 24 Sept

13:00 New England Patriots @ New York Jets Sun 24 Sept

13:00 Indianapolis Colts @ Baltimore Ravens Sun 24 Sept

13:00 Buffalo Bills @ Washington Commanders Sun 24 Sept

13:00 Tennessee Titans @ Cleveland Browns Sun 24 Sept

13:00 Houston Texans @ Jacksonville Jaguars Sun 24 Sept

13:00 New Orleans Saints @ Green Bay Packers Sun 24 Sept

13:00 Atlanta Falcons @ Detroit Lions Sun 24 Sept

13:00 Los Angeles Chargers @ Minnesota Vikings Sun 24 Sept

16:05 Carolina Panthers @ Seattle Seahawks Sun 24 Sept

16:25 Dallas Cowboys @ Arizona Cardinals Sun 24 Sept

16:25 Chicago Bears @ Kansas City Chiefs Sun 24 Sept

20:20 Pittsburgh Steelers @ Las Vegas Raiders Sun 24 Sept

20:15 Philadelphia Eagles @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers Mon 25 Sept

21:15 Los Angeles Rams @ Cincinnati Bengals Mon 25 Sept

NFL Odds For Super Bowl LVIII

See below the latest NFL odds which are taken from BetOnline for the 2024 Super Bowl winners.

Super Bowl LVIII Betting Odds (2023/24) Moneyline Play San Francisco 49ers +600 Philadelphia Eagles +650 Kansas City Chiefs +700 Buffalo Bills +1000 Dallas Cowboys +1000 Cincinnati Bengals +1400 Baltimore Ravens +1600 Detroit Lions +1600 Miami Dolphins +1800 Cleveland Browns +2200 New York Jets +2200 Jacksonville Jaguars +2500 Los Angeles Chargers +2500 New Orleans Saints +2800 Green Bay Packers +4000 Seattle Seahawks +4500 Atlanta Falcons +5000 Pittsburgh Steelers +5500 Denver Broncos +6600 Las Vegas Raiders +6600 Los Angeles Rams +6600 Minnesota Vikings +6600 New England Patriots +7500 New York Giants +7500 Washington Commanders +7500 Tampa Bay Buccaneers +8000 Chicago Bears +10000 Tennessee Titans +10000 Carolina Panthers +12500 Indianapolis Colts +15000 Houston Texans +25000 Arizona Cardinals +40000

Odds correct at time of writing but subject to change.

Other Content You May Like