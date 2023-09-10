NFL

Top 8 NFL Betting Offers For NFL Sunday | Claim £8,750 In Free Bets Today

Andy Newton
NFL Same Game Parlay Everygame

See below the top 8 NFL betting offers for NFL Sunday as the new season continues today with a stack more games. There is up to $8,750 in NFL free bets to claim and best of all you can place football bets with these trusted offshore sportsbooks in ANY US State.

Top 8 NFL Betting Offers For NFL Sunday Today

  1. BetOnline – Top welcome offer of up to $1000 in free bets
  2. Everygame – NFL specialist sportsbook with multi-deposit welcome offer
  3. Bovada – Separate welcome bonuses for crypto and USD customers
  4. BetNow – Huge NFL market coverage and welcome offer to get you started
  5. MyBookie – Big punter’s sportsbook choice with outstanding NFL odds
  6. BetUS – Excellent for NFL betting with their generous offer and markets
  7. Sportsbetting.ag – New customers betting on NFL can get great free bets
  8. JazzSports – Live streaming experts and easy to use for first time NFL bettors

Bet In ANY US State With Top 8 NFL Betting Offers For NFL Sunday Today

You can also create accounts with our top 8 NFL betting sites and offshore sportsbooks that will let you to bet on the NFL in ANY US state, so it doesn’t matter if you currently live in banned betting area of the US.

RELATED: NFL Week 1 Fixtures 2023/24: Head-To-Head Stats, Moneyline Odds & Betting Trends

Latest US Sports Betting Update

Betting on the NFL within the USA can be hard at times – based on what state you live in or are trying to place a bet in – as not all states are legalized yet.

Therefore, depending on where you live in the US, this can play a huge role if you want to wager on your favourite NFL teams ahead of the new 2023/24 season.

However, there is a way around this as we’ve joined-up with the top 8 NFL betting sites for bonuses which allow you to bet on the NFL in ANY US State.

Meaning it doesn’t matter if you live in a banned area like Texas or California – you can join one of the featured offshore NFL betting sites on this page and legally place wagers on the American Football over the next six months.

We have hunted for the leading overall betting experience and found the top 8 NFL betting sites for bonuses that the traditional bookies just can’t come close to matching.

If that’s not enough, there are also some lucrative free bets to claim when joining our recommended US NFL betting sites below – $8,750, which you can then use during the new 2023/24 NFL season.

Then, once a member, these sportsbooks will also open up the door to the best NFL betting odds and ongoing existing customer offers that will keep you interested long after sign-up.

Their NFL market coverage is also second-to-none, so when looking for your next football bet to back you won’t be disappointed.

Add that to quick, no-stress sign up with no KYC checks, and fewer betting restrictions overall, you can see why they offer a better all-round service to US NFL fans.

RELATED: NFL Week 1 Expert Picks & Predictions: Eagles, Vikings, and 49ers Among Consensus Picks

NFL Gambling Options in US With Our Top 8 NFL Betting Offers For NFL Sunday Today

NFL Week One Continues On Sunday With 14 Fixtures That Includes Eagles @ Patriots

NFL ‘week one’ moves into Sunday with 14 more fixtures today that include the Philadelphia Eagles, who were last season’s Super Bowl runners-up.

They entertain the New England Patriots at the Lincoln Financial Field Stadium today – in what will be the 16th time they’ve met. It’s also a close-run match with the Eagles leading just 8-7 in the series, while the last time they met was in November 2019, when New England won 17-10.

In fact, the last 10 head-to-heads between the sides have seen 5 wins each.

See the full ‘week 1’ fixtures below.

Super Bowl LVIII Odds for 2024 Season

  • Kansas City Chiefs +650
  • Philadelphia Eagles +800
  • San Francisco 49ers +800
  • Buffalo Bills +850
  • Cincinnati Bengals +1100
  • Dallas Cowboys +1200
  • Baltimore Ravens +1400
  • New York Jets +1600

Odds are from BetOnline and are correct at the time of writing but subject to change (Others on request)

This offer is subject to a 30-day time limit. Odds of at least 2:1 apply. This offer is limited to one bonus per new customer and first time deposit.

Claim Offer

NFL Week One Fixtures For New 2023/24 Season

  • 20:20 Detroit Lions @ Kansas City Chiefs Thurs 7th Sep 2023
  • 13:00 San Francisco 49ers @ Pittsburgh Steelers Sun 10th Sep 2023
  • 13:00 Jacksonville Jaguars @ Indianapolis Colts Sun 10th Sep 2023
  • 13:00 Arizona Cardinals @ Washington Commanders Sun 10th Sep 2023
  • 13:00 Cincinnati Bengals @ Cleveland Browns Sun 10th Sep 2023
  • 13:00 Carolina Panthers @ Atlanta Falcons Sun 10th Sep 2023
  • 13:00 Houston Texans @ Baltimore Ravens Sun 10th Sep 2023
  • 13:00 Tennessee Titans @ New Orleans Saints Sun 10th Sep 2023
  • 13:00 Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Minnesota Vikings Sun 10th Sep 2023
  • 16:25 Green Bay Packers @ Chicago Bears Sun 10th Sep 2023
  • 16:25 Los Angeles Rams @ Seattle Seahawks Sun 10th Sep 2023
  • 16:25 Philadelphia Eagles @ New England Patriots Sun 10th Sep 2023
  • 16:25 Las Vegas Raiders @ Denver Broncos Sun 10th Sep 2023
  • 16:25 Miami Dolphins @ Los Angeles Chargers Sun 10th Sep 2023
  • 20:20 Dallas Cowboys @ New York Giants Sun 10th Sep 2023
  • 20:15 Buffalo Bills @ New York Jets Mon 11th Sep 2023

Andy Newton

Horse racing, sports betting tipster and journalist that uses key trends and stats to find winners, plus new betting angles for readers. Andy Newton has leading industry contacts, including with some of the best horse racing stables in the UK with his long association with TrainersQuotes and FromTheStables. Has written for GeeGeez and BetBright, plus was the former sports betting editor of odds comparison site Easyodds and Juicestorm. Has also appeared on betting podcasts for MatchBook and has featured in the popular Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide. Andy's ghost written for former top jockey Richard Dunwoody too and has a monthly column in the Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on SportsLens, giving his views, trends and tips mainly on horse racing (US & UK) and football (soccer), plus specializes in long form SEO sports betting content for news, tips and all things betting on any sport. If there's a stat to be explored and it's a sport, Andy will find a betting angle.
Arrow to top