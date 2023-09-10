See below the top 8 NFL betting offers for NFL Sunday as the new season continues today with a stack more games. There is up to $8,750 in NFL free bets to claim and best of all you can place football bets with these trusted offshore sportsbooks in ANY US State.



You can also create accounts with our top 8 NFL betting sites and offshore sportsbooks that will let you to bet on the NFL in ANY US state, so it doesn't matter if you currently live in banned betting area of the US.

Latest US Sports Betting Update

Betting on the NFL within the USA can be hard at times – based on what state you live in or are trying to place a bet in – as not all states are legalized yet.

Therefore, depending on where you live in the US, this can play a huge role if you want to wager on your favourite NFL teams ahead of the new 2023/24 season.

However, there is a way around this as we’ve joined-up with the top 8 NFL betting sites for bonuses which allow you to bet on the NFL in ANY US State.

Meaning it doesn’t matter if you live in a banned area like Texas or California – you can join one of the featured offshore NFL betting sites on this page and legally place wagers on the American Football over the next six months.

NFL Week One Continues On Sunday With 14 Fixtures That Includes Eagles @ Patriots



NFL ‘week one’ moves into Sunday with 14 more fixtures today that include the Philadelphia Eagles, who were last season’s Super Bowl runners-up.

They entertain the New England Patriots at the Lincoln Financial Field Stadium today – in what will be the 16th time they’ve met. It’s also a close-run match with the Eagles leading just 8-7 in the series, while the last time they met was in November 2019, when New England won 17-10.

In fact, the last 10 head-to-heads between the sides have seen 5 wins each.

See the full ‘week 1’ fixtures below.

Super Bowl LVIII Odds for 2024 Season

Kansas City Chiefs +650

Philadelphia Eagles +800

San Francisco 49ers +800

Buffalo Bills +850

Cincinnati Bengals +1100

Dallas Cowboys +1200

Baltimore Ravens +1400

New York Jets +1600

Odds are from BetOnline and are correct at the time of writing but subject to change (Others on request)



NFL Week One Fixtures For New 2023/24 Season



20:20 Detroit Lions @ Kansas City Chiefs Thurs 7th Sep 2023

13:00 San Francisco 49ers @ Pittsburgh Steelers Sun 10th Sep 2023

13:00 Jacksonville Jaguars @ Indianapolis Colts Sun 10th Sep 2023

13:00 Arizona Cardinals @ Washington Commanders Sun 10th Sep 2023

13:00 Cincinnati Bengals @ Cleveland Browns Sun 10th Sep 2023

13:00 Carolina Panthers @ Atlanta Falcons Sun 10th Sep 2023

13:00 Houston Texans @ Baltimore Ravens Sun 10th Sep 2023

13:00 Tennessee Titans @ New Orleans Saints Sun 10th Sep 2023

13:00 Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Minnesota Vikings Sun 10th Sep 2023

16:25 Green Bay Packers @ Chicago Bears Sun 10th Sep 2023

16:25 Los Angeles Rams @ Seattle Seahawks Sun 10th Sep 2023

16:25 Philadelphia Eagles @ New England Patriots Sun 10th Sep 2023

16:25 Las Vegas Raiders @ Denver Broncos Sun 10th Sep 2023

16:25 Miami Dolphins @ Los Angeles Chargers Sun 10th Sep 2023

20:20 Dallas Cowboys @ New York Giants Sun 10th Sep 2023

20:15 Buffalo Bills @ New York Jets Mon 11th Sep 2023

