Top 7 New Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte Betting Offers You Haven’t Claimed Yet

Updated

40 mins ago

on

It’s the undefeated champions versus the hungry challenger. Brit versus Brit. It’s heavyweight king versus heavyweight contender. It’s Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte.

The mega-fight is just days away now, with both men have finished their training camps and turning their focus fully to the fight on Saturday night. Here at SportsLens, we thought a fight of this magnitude deserved some mind-boggling betting offers to go with it. So without further ado, here are seven of the best free bet offers for you to get your teeth into ahead of the boxing this weekend.

Do not miss out on the exclusive free bet offers ahead of Saturday’s heavyweight showdown. Check out all of the best betting offers and free bets ahead of Fury vs Whyte from Wembley Stadium this weekend.

Top 7 New Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte Free Bets

Betting Sites
Highlights
Register

Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet

Register a new account with Fitzdares and place your first bet at odds of Evens (2.0) or greater and get a matched Free Bet, up to £30. This offer applies to accounts who have joined from 08/02/22 only. This offer is only valid for new UK and Irish customers referred by selected affiliate marketing partners and triggered through the unique tracking URL in this page.
Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+.
Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet

New customer offer only. A qualifying bet is a real money sports bet of at least £10 win or £0 each way at minimum fractional odds of evens (2.0 in decimal odds). We'll credit your account with 1 x 10 free bet upon settlement of qualifying bet. Promotion runs from 25/02/2022 until 31/06/2022. If this promotion is withdrawn it will not impact any qualifying bet you have placed during promotional period
Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet

This offer is for new customers only and is available once per household. Max. FreeBet amount: £10 Minimum Deposit and wagering on sport to activate the Free Bet is: £10 Void/cancelled or cashed out bets do not count towards wagering to activate the free bet. Offer valid only to customers making a first deposit of £10 or more.
Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get a £30 Free Bet

New Players Only. Minimum stake $/€/£ 10, minimum odds 1.5, stake not returned.1X wagering the winnings from the free bet. Wagering occurs from real balance first. Wagering requirement is calculated on bonus bets only, wagering starts from real funds. Free bet is valid for 7 Days from issue. Max conversion: $/€/£ 200. Excluded Skrill deposits. Withdrawal requests voids all active/pending bonuses . Full Terms Apply
Claim Offer

Bet £15 Get a £10 Free Bet

18+, Welcome Bonus: New Players only, 1st Deposit, Min Deposit,: £10, max £10 free bet valid for 14 days, bets must be placed at odds of 1/1 or greater and be settled within 14 days of placement. System bets not eligible. Neteller,Skrill and Paypal not eligible. T&Cs apply
Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets

18+, UK only. Deposit and place a minimum £10 cash bet at single or accumulated odds of 1/1 or greater and you can qualify for up to £30 in free bets. Applies to first cash bet only. Free bets credited as 1 x £5 bet to use on Virtual Sports, the remaining Free bets shall be credited as 3 x £5 bets and a £10 Casino Bonus the next day. Cashed Out, Void or Draw No Bet wagers do not qualify for this promotion. Free Bets are credited upon qualifying first bet settlement. 7-day free bet expiry applies to all Free Bet awards. Available once per new customer. This offer cannot be combined with any other welcome or site promotion. Full T&C's apply.
Claim Offer

Fitzdares – Bet £30 Get A £30 Fury vs Whyte Free Bet

Known more for their horse racing offers, but this weekend, Fitzdares are offering new customers an extraordinary £30 in free bets ahead of the super-fight between Tyson ‘The Gypsy King’ Fury and Dillian ‘The Body Snatcher’ Whyte.

All you have to do is click the link below, follow the steps and you will be provided with your Fitzdares Fury vs Whyte free bets ahead of the heavyweight showdown this weekend. Simples!

Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet

Claim Offer
Learn More
Register a new account with Fitzdares and place your first bet at odds of Evens (2.0) or greater and get a matched Free Bet, up to £30. This offer applies to accounts who have joined from 08/02/22 only. This offer is only valid for new UK and Irish customers referred by selected affiliate marketing partners and triggered through the unique tracking URL in this page.

Virgin Bet – Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets For Fury vs Whyte

Whether you’re betting on the undefeated champion or the hungry challenger, the Virgin Bet Fury vs Whyte betting offer means you can have a good punt on whoever you think will come out on top in this titan heavyweight showdown at Wembley Stadium.

Bet £10 with Virgin Bet and you will get £20 in free bets as a new customer once your qualifying bet has settled. Just click the link below and follow the simple steps!

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

Claim Offer
Learn More
New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+.

Bet Goodwin – Bet £10 Get A £10 Free Fury vs Whyte Bet

The team at Bet Goodwin are more renowned for their horse racing offers, however, they have decided to give away £10 in free bets to new customers ahead of the Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte fight on Saturday.

All you have to do to claim your free bet is sign up by following the link below, follow the steps, place a £10 qualifying bet and then voila, you will be credited with a £10 free bet to use on Bet Goodwin’s vast sportsbook.

Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet

Claim Offer
Learn More
New customer offer only. A qualifying bet is a real money sports bet of at least £10 win or £0 each way at minimum fractional odds of evens (2.0 in decimal odds). We'll credit your account with 1 x 10 free bet upon settlement of qualifying bet. Promotion runs from 25/02/2022 until 31/06/2022. If this promotion is withdrawn it will not impact any qualifying bet you have placed during promotional period

Luckster – Bet £10 Get A £10 Free Bet For Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte

Whether you fancy a Whyte surprise knockout victory or you think Fury will once again add another name to his unbeaten record, Luckster have you covered for the big fight with a £10 free bet.

To qualify, new customers must sign up using the link below, follow the steps and then place a £10 bet on the heavyweight super-fight. You will then be provided with your £10 Fury vs Whyte free bet to use on whatever sport you like across any markets with Luckster!

Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet

Claim Offer
Learn More
This offer is for new customers only and is available once per household. Max. FreeBet amount: £10 Minimum Deposit and wagering on sport to activate the Free Bet is: £10 Void/cancelled or cashed out bets do not count towards wagering to activate the free bet. Offer valid only to customers making a first deposit of £10 or more.

Tebwin – Bet £10 Get A £30 Fury vs Whyte Free Bet

Possibly one of the lesser known bookies to casual gamblers, but Tebwin’s exclusive Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte free bet offer is not to be missed out on. They are offering new customers an eye-catching £30 in free bets of just an original £10 stake.

So whether you’re backing ‘The Body Snatcher’ or you think ‘The Gypsy King’ will keep his undefeated record in tact, be sure to check out Tebwin and make use of their fabulous betting offer ahead of the heavyweight Wembley showdown this weekend.

Bet £10 Get a £30 Free Bet

Claim Offer
Learn More
New Players Only. Minimum stake $/€/£ 10, minimum odds 1.5, stake not returned.1X wagering the winnings from the free bet. Wagering occurs from real balance first. Wagering requirement is calculated on bonus bets only, wagering starts from real funds. Free bet is valid for 7 Days from issue. Max conversion: $/€/£ 200. Excluded Skrill deposits. Withdrawal requests voids all active/pending bonuses . Full Terms Apply

Mr Mega – Bet £15 Get A £10 Free Bet For The Fury vs Whyte Fight

The team at Mr Mega aren’t messing about when it comes to their Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte free bet offer.

They are offering new players a £10 free bet if you stake up to £15 in bets on the Fury vs Whyte fight. To claim your free bet reward, simply stake your qualifying bet at odds of EVS or greater and use your free bet within two weeks. It couldn’t be easier to make use of this fantastic Mr Mega Fury vs Whyte betting offer.

Bet £15 Get a £10 Free Bet

Claim Offer
Learn More
18+, Welcome Bonus: New Players only, 1st Deposit, Min Deposit,: £10, max £10 free bet valid for 14 days, bets must be placed at odds of 1/1 or greater and be settled within 14 days of placement. System bets not eligible. Neteller,Skrill and Paypal not eligible. T&Cs apply

The Pools – Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets To Use On Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte

The Pools may be more well known for the horse racing offers, but this week they have decided to reward new customers with £30 in free bets ahead of the Fury vs Whyte clash on Saturday night.

All you have to do is sign up and follow the steps using the link below, place a £10 qualifying bet before you are credited with £30 in free bets to use on any of their vast sportsbook. There is no catch, just place your qualifying bet and your account will be credited with the £30 free bet tokens.

Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets

Claim Offer
Learn More
18+, UK only. Deposit and place a minimum £10 cash bet at single or accumulated odds of 1/1 or greater and you can qualify for up to £30 in free bets. Applies to first cash bet only. Free bets credited as 1 x £5 bet to use on Virtual Sports, the remaining Free bets shall be credited as 3 x £5 bets and a £10 Casino Bonus the next day. Cashed Out, Void or Draw No Bet wagers do not qualify for this promotion. Free Bets are credited upon qualifying first bet settlement. 7-day free bet expiry applies to all Free Bet awards. Available once per new customer. This offer cannot be combined with any other welcome or site promotion. Full T&C's apply.

Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte odds

Already claimed the Fury vs Whyte betting offer? Take a look and claim the best bookmaker free bets.

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker
Tyson Fury 1/7 888Sport logo
Dillian Whyte 9/2 888Sport logo
Draw 28/1 888Sport logo

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

