Top 7 New Premier League Final Day Betting Offers You Haven’t Claimed Yet

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Take a look at the best seven Premier League final day betting offers from some betting sites which you may not be signed up to yet.

BetUK Premier League Final Day Betting Offer: Bet £10 Get £30 in Premier League Free Bets

The team at BetUK are offering new customers £30 in free bets if you stake up to £10 in bets.

To claim your free bet reward, bet £10 with BetUK and you will get £30 in free bets as a new customer once your qualifying bet has settled.

Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More T&C’s Apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. 18+ BeGambleAware.org. Offer Terms T&C’s Apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. 18+ BeGambleAware.org.

JeffBet Premier League Final Day Betting Offer – Bet £10 Get £30 in Premier League Free Bets

The final day of the Premier League surely warrants a bet of some kind, and JeffBet have one of the best offers of any bookmaker.

£30 in free bets affords customers with lots of opportunity to make a profit, so make sure to sign up well ahead of kick-off to explore their markets.

Fitzdares Premier League Final Betting Offer – Bet £30 Get A £30 Premier League Free Bet

Fitzdares are offering new customers a superb £30 in free bets ahead of this weekend’s final day of the Premier League season.

All you have to do is click the link below, follow the instructions and you will be provided with your Fitzdares Premier League final day free bets.

Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More Register a new account with Fitzdares and place your first bet at odds of Evens (2.0) or greater and get a matched Free Bet, up to £30. This offer applies to accounts who have joined from 08/02/22 only. This offer is only valid for new UK and Irish customers referred by selected affiliate marketing partners and triggered through the unique tracking URL in this page. Offer Terms Register a new account with Fitzdares and place your first bet at odds of Evens (2.0) or greater and get a matched Free Bet, up to £30. This offer applies to accounts who have joined from 08/02/22 only. This offer is only valid for new UK and Irish customers referred by selected affiliate marketing partners and triggered through the unique tracking URL in this page.

BetStorm Premier League Final Day Betting Offer – Bet £10 Get £30 in Premier League Free Bets

BetStorm have another perfect offer ready for the Premier League’s final day.

BetStorm have one of the best offers amongst bookmaker welcome bonuses – place a £10 bet and you will receive £30 in free bets to use on any of Bet Storm‘s markets.

Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bet Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More New Players Only. Min £10 qualifying bets, stake not returned. Free Bet - one-time stake of £10, min odds 1.5, stake not returned. 1X wager the winnings. Wager from real balance first. Wager calculated on bonus bets only. Max conversion: £20. Valid for 7 days from issue. Withdrawal requests voids all active/pending bonuses. Excluded Skrill deposits. Full Terms apply. Offer Terms New Players Only. Minimum stake $/€/£ 10, minimum odds1.5, stake not returned.1X wagering the winnings from the free bet. Wagering occurs from real balance first. Wagering requirement is calculated on bonus bets only, wagering starts from real funds. Free bet is valid for 7 Days from issue. Max conversion: $/€/£ 200. Excluded Skrill deposits. Withdrawal requests voids all active/pending bonuses. Full Terms Apply

Tebwin Premier League Final Day Betting Offer – Bet £10 Get A £30 Premier League Free Bet

Tebwin’s exclusive Premier League final day bet offer is not to be missed out on.

They are offering new customers an eye-catching £30 in free bets off an original £10 stake.

So whether you’re backing Manchester City or Liverpool to be crowned champions, or if it will be Leeds United or Burnley to get relegated, be sure to check out Tebwin and make use of their betting offer ahead of this weekend’s fixtures.

Bet £10 Get a £30 Free Bet Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More New Players Only. Minimum stake $/€/£ 10, minimum odds 1.5, stake not returned.1X wagering the winnings from the free bet. Wagering occurs from real balance first. Wagering requirement is calculated on bonus bets only, wagering starts from real funds. Free bet is valid for 7 Days from issue. Max conversion: $/€/£ 200. Excluded Skrill deposits. Withdrawal requests voids all active/pending bonuses . Full Terms Apply Offer Terms New Players Only. Minimum stake $/€/£ 10, minimum odds 1.5, stake not returned.1X wagering the winnings from the free bet. Wagering occurs from real balance first. Wagering requirement is calculated on bonus bets only, wagering starts from real funds. Free bet is valid for 7 Days from issue. Max conversion: $/€/£ 200. Excluded Skrill deposits. Withdrawal requests voids all active/pending bonuses . Full Terms Apply

Britain Bet Premier League Final Day Betting Offer – Bet £10 Get £30 in Premier League Free Bets

Will Tottenham Hotspur hold on to their two point lead over North London rivals Arsenal to secure a spot in next season’s Champions League competition after a year-long absence?

Britain Bet have an excellent offer ready for the Premier League’s final day, and one that cannot be missed.

Sign up to Britain Bet and place a £10 bet at odds of 1/2 or greater, and you will be credited with 3x £10 free bets to use for this weekend’s fixtures.

Virgin Bet Premier League Final Day Betting Offer – Bet £10 Get £20 In Premier League Free Bets

Whether you’re betting on Manchester City to make it back-to-back titles, or Liverpool to seal a record-equalling 20th league title, the Virgin Bet betting offer means you can have a good punt on whoever you think will come out on top.

Bet £10 with Virgin Bet and you will get £20 in free bets as a new customer once your qualifying bet has settled.

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+. Offer Terms New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+.

Already claimed the Premier League final day betting offers? Take a look and claim the best bookmaker free bets.

Premier League Title Odds – Manchester City or Liverpool?

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker Manchester City 1/7 Liverpool 9/2

Premier League Relegation Odds – Burnley or Leeds United?

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker Burnley 23/10 Leeds United 1/3

Premier League Top Four Odds – Tottenham Hotspur or Arsenal?

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker Tottenham Hotspur 1/40 Arsenal 12/1

Premier League Final Day TV channel and live stream

TV channel: If you have a Sky Sports subscription – you will be able to watch Manchester City vs Aston Villa, Liverpool vs Wolves and Brentford vs Leeds United live from Sunday afternoon.

Live stream: If you have a Sky Sports subscription – you will be able to watch the above listed games on the Sky Go app, or on the Sky Sports website.

Premier League Final Day Fixtures

Arsenal vs Everton – 4pm

Brentford vs Leeds United – 4pm live on Sky Sports Football

Brighton & Hove Albion vs West Ham United – 4pm

Burnley vs Newcastle United – 4pm

Chelsea vs Watford – 4pm

Crystal Palace vs Manchester United – 4pm

Leicester City vs Southampton – 4pm

Liverpool vs Wolverhampton – 4pm live on Sky Sports Premier League

Manchester City vs Aston Villa – 4pm live on Sky Sports Main Event

Norwich City vs Tottenham Hotspur – 4pm

More Football Betting Offers & Free Bets