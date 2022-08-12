Countries
Top 7 New Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua Betting Offers

Top 7 New Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua Betting Offers

Updated

2 hours ago

on

Joshua

Anthony Joshua will attempt to reclaim three of the world heavyweight title belts from Oleksandr Usyk in Saudi Arabia next week, and here at SportsLens we have been busy putting together a list of SEVEN of the best new betting sites for our readers.

 

Bet UK Joshua vs Usyk Betting Offer – Bet £20 Get £60 in Boxing Free Bets

BetUK

Bet UK have recently updated their new customer offer, bumping it up from £30 to an incredible £60!

All prospective customers need to do is stake a £20 bet and you will receive £60 to use ready for this monumental heavyweight clash, or anywhere across their sportsbook.

Bet £20 Get £60 In Free Bets

Bet £20 Get £60 In Free Bets

*Full T&Cs Apply. New customers only. Must stake min amount of £20 (odds 1.5 or greater) on any sporting event. Promotion available between 03/08/22 - 15/08/22. Max 4 x £10 and 4 x £5 Free Bets credited on qualifying bet settlement on selected events. 1x claim per customer. Void, cashed out, partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Each Way bets, system bets and profit boost are not permitted for qualifying bet. Free bets are non-withdrawable & not returned with winnings. Free bets expire after 7 days of qualifying bet settlement.

Fitzdares Joshua vs Usyk Betting Offer – Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet

Fitzdares Bet £30, Get £30

Fitzdares are offering customers a fantastic £30 in free bets ahead of next weekend.

Follow the instructions by clicking the link below, and you will be able to explore hundreds of markets with Fitzdares for this intriguing re-match.

Better yet, you’ll be able to try your hand at some of their virtual casino games with 20 free spins.

Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet

Register a new account with Fitzdares and place your first bet at odds of Evens (2.0) or greater and get a matched Free Bet, up to £30. This offer applies to accounts who have joined from 08/02/22 only. This offer is only valid for new UK and Irish customers referred by selected affiliate marketing partners and triggered through the unique tracking URL in this page.

The Pools Joshua vs Usyk Betting Offer – Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets

The Pools Bonus

The Pools are have £30 in free bets up for grabs.

In order to redeem yours, register your details by following the link below, stake a £10 qualifying bet and you will be credited with £30 to use for the boxing next week.

Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets

18+, UK only. Deposit and place a minimum £10 cash bet at single or accumulated odds of 1/1 or greater and you can qualify for up to £30 in free bets. Applies to first cash bet only. Free bets credited as 1 x £5 bet to use on Virtual Sports, the remaining Free bets shall be credited as 3 x £5 bets and a £10 Casino Bonus the next day. Cashed Out, Void or Draw No Bet wagers do not qualify for this promotion. Free Bets are credited upon qualifying first bet settlement. 7-day free bet expiry applies to all Free Bet awards. Available once per new customer. This offer cannot be combined with any other welcome or site promotion. Full T&C's apply.

Luckster Joshua vs Usyk Betting Offer – Bet £10 Get A £10 Free Bet

Luckster Bonus

Luckster may not have been on your radar, but they are one of the best new bookmakers out there.

Customers looking for a new platform can follow the link below, and then place a £10 bet on a market of your choosing. You will then be provided with your £10 free bet.

Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet

This offer is for new customers only and is available once per household. Max. FreeBet amount: £10 Minimum Deposit and wagering on sport to activate the Free Bet is: £10 Void/cancelled or cashed out bets do not count towards wagering to activate the free bet. Offer valid only to customers making a first deposit of £10 or more.

Bet Goodwin Usyk vs Betting Offer – Bet £10 Get A £10 Free Bet

bet goodwin

Bet Goodwin are offering new users £10 in free bets.

Ahead of Joshua vs Usyk II, users can place an initial £10 bet and then will automatically be credited with a £10 free bet to use anywhere on their platform.

Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet

New customer offer only. A qualifying bet is a real money sports bet of at least £10 win or £0 each way at minimum fractional odds of evens (2.0 in decimal odds). We'll credit your account with 1 x 10 free bet upon settlement of qualifying bet. Promotion runs from 25/02/2022 until 31/06/2022. If this promotion is withdrawn it will not impact any qualifying bet you have placed during promotional period

Mr Mega Joshua vs Usyk Betting Offer – Bet £15 Get A £10 Free Bet

Mr Mega Bonus

Mr Mega also have an intriguing offer ready to be claimed – £10 in free bets are up for grabs if you stake up to £15.

To claim your free bet reward ahead of next week’s fight, your initial qualifying bet needs to be at odds of evens or more.

Bet £15 Get a £10 Free Bet

18+, Welcome Bonus: New Players only, 1st Deposit, Min Deposit,: £10, max £10 free bet valid for 14 days, bets must be placed at odds of 1/1 or greater and be settled within 14 days of placement. System bets not eligible. Neteller,Skrill and Paypal not eligible. T&Cs apply

LiveScore Bet Joshua vs Usyk Betting Offer – Bet £10 Get £20 in Free Bets

LiveScore Bet Bonus

LiveScore Bet’s betting offer is one of the best on this list. Not only do they have some fantastic odds, their platform is also a joy to use.

£20 in free bets can be claimed by staking an initial £10, which can be used across their platform, but with the Joshua vs Usyk rematch on the horizon, there is no time better than now.

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

When is it?

The fight will take place on Saturday August 20.

Where is it?

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

How to watch Joshua vs Usyk 2 on TV

The fight will be shown live on Sky Sports.

 

