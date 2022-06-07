Countries
top 7 new germany vs england free bets you havent claimed yet

Top 7 New Germany vs England Free Bets You Haven’t Claimed Yet

Updated

2 hours ago

on

england vs germany at euro 2020

Ready for England’s trip to Munich to face Germany, we have been researching and collating a list of bookmakers you may have not signed up to, as well as how to claim their fantastic welcome offerings.

BetUK Germany vs England Betting Offer: Bet £10 Get £30 in Nations League Free Bets

BetUK are handing new customers a superb welcome offer when the sign up.

Simply stake £10 with BetUK and you will receive £30 once the initial bet has settled.

Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets

Claim Offer
Learn More
T&C’s Apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. 18+ BeGambleAware.org.

JeffBet Germany vs England Betting Offer – Bet £10 Get £30 in Nations League Free Bets

JeffBet are relatively new to the UK betting market, but their welcome offer puts them right in the mix as one of the best.

£30 in free bets are up for grabs during this international period, so sign up ahead of tonight’s huge Nations League fixture.

Sites
Highlights
Register

Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets

New Players Only. Min £10 qualifying bets, stake not returned. Free bet - one-time stake of £30, min odds 1.5, stake not returned. 1X wager the winnings. Wager from real balance first. Wager calculated on bonus bets only. Max conversion: £200. Valid for 7 Days from issue. Withdrawal requests voids all active/pending bonuses. Excluded Skrill deposits. Full Terms apply.
Claim Offer

Fitzdares Germany vs England Betting Offer – Bet £30 Get A £30 Nations League Free Bet

£30 in free bets can be redeemed ahead of England’s match day two fixture with long-standing rivals Germany.

Follow the instructions once you have clicked the link below, and the Fitzdares free bet offer can be claimed in a matter of minutes.

Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet

Claim Offer
Learn More
Register a new account with Fitzdares and place your first bet at odds of Evens (2.0) or greater and get a matched Free Bet, up to £30. This offer applies to accounts who have joined from 08/02/22 only. This offer is only valid for new UK and Irish customers referred by selected affiliate marketing partners and triggered through the unique tracking URL in this page.

BetStorm Germany vs England Betting Offer – Bet £10 Get £30 in Nations League Free Bets

BetStorm are another bookmaker you may not have heard much about, but their £30 welcome offer is certainly not one to be missed.

Sign up using the link below and place your free bets for tonight’s classic fixture between England and Germany.

Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bet

Claim Offer
Learn More
New Players Only. Min £10 qualifying bets, stake not returned. Free Bet - one-time stake of £10, min odds 1.5, stake not returned. 1X wager the winnings. Wager from real balance first. Wager calculated on bonus bets only. Max conversion: £20. Valid for 7 days from issue. Withdrawal requests voids all active/pending bonuses. Excluded Skrill deposits. Full Terms apply.

Tebwin Germany vs England Betting Offer – Bet £10 Get A £30 Nations League Free Bet

Tebwin’s £30 in free bets offer is a no-brainer ahead of tonight’s fixture.

Be sure to check out Tebwin and the thousands of sporting markets available – if this game is seemingly too hard to call, the bonus can be used across their platform.

Bet £10 Get a £30 Free Bet

Claim Offer
Learn More
New Players Only. Minimum stake $/€/£ 10, minimum odds 1.5, stake not returned.1X wagering the winnings from the free bet. Wagering occurs from real balance first. Wagering requirement is calculated on bonus bets only, wagering starts from real funds. Free bet is valid for 7 Days from issue. Max conversion: $/€/£ 200. Excluded Skrill deposits. Withdrawal requests voids all active/pending bonuses . Full Terms Apply

Britain Bet Germany vs England Betting Offer – Bet £10 Get £30 in Nations League Free Bets

Britain Bet have made it incredibly simple for new customers to navigate their welcome offer – simply place a £10 bet at odds of 1/2 or more, and 3x £10 free bets will be available to use anywhere across their sportsbook.

Sites
Highlights
Register

Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bet

New Players Only. Free bet - one-time stake of £10, min odds 1.5, stake not returned. 1X wager the winnings. Wager from real balance first. Wager calculated on bonus bets only. Max conversion: £200. Valid for 7 Days from issue. Withdrawal requests voids all active/pending bonuses. Excluded Skrill deposits. Full Terms apply.
Claim Offer

Virgin Bet Germany vs England Betting Offer – Bet £10 Get £20 In Nations League Free Bets 

The Virgin Bet betting offer allows new users to unlock £20 in free bets off an initial £10 stake ahead of tonight’s Nations League match day two fixture.

It’s Germany and England – it warrants a bet!

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

Claim Offer
Learn More
New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+.

Already claimed these betting offers? Take a look at our best bookmaker free bets.

Germany vs England Odds

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker
Germany 6/5 888Sport logo
Draw 23/10 888Sport logo
England 23/10 888Sport logo

 

Take a look at all of our best UK betting sites.

