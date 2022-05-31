Countries
Top 7 New Football Betting Offers You Haven't Claimed Yet For Scotland vs Ukraine

Scotland and Ukraine meet at Hampden Park on Wednesday, and we have racked our brains to find the best betting offers you likely haven’t claimed yet to help your winnings go that little bit further.

Top 7 New Football Free Bets

Sites
Highlights
Register

Bet £10 & Get £30 In Free Bets

T&Cs apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. 18+ BeGambleAware.org.
Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets

New Players Only. Min £10 qualifying bets, stake not returned. Free bet - one-time stake of £30, min odds 1.5, stake not returned. 1X wager the winnings. Wager from real balance first. Wager calculated on bonus bets only. Max conversion: £200. Valid for 7 Days from issue. Withdrawal requests voids all active/pending bonuses. Excluded Skrill deposits. Full Terms apply.
Claim Offer

Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet

Register a new account with Fitzdares and place your first bet at odds of Evens (2.0) or greater and get a matched Free Bet, up to £30. This offer applies to accounts who have joined from 08/02/22 only. This offer is only valid for new UK and Irish customers referred by selected affiliate marketing partners and triggered through the unique tracking URL in this page.
Register on SL news Fitzdares

Bet £10 Get A £30 Free Bet

New Players Only. Minimum stake $/€/£ 10, minimum odds1.5, stake not returned.1X wagering the winnings from the free bet. Wagering occurs from real balance first. Wagering requirement is calculated on bonus bets only, wagering starts from real funds. Free bet is valid for 7 Days from issue. Max conversion: $/€/£ 200. Excluded Skrill deposits. Withdrawal requests voids all active/pending bonuses. Full Terms Apply
Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get a £30 Free Bet

New Players Only. Minimum stake $/€/£ 10, minimum odds 1.5, stake not returned.1X wagering the winnings from the free bet. Wagering occurs from real balance first. Wagering requirement is calculated on bonus bets only, wagering starts from real funds. Free bet is valid for 7 Days from issue. Max conversion: $/€/£ 200. Excluded Skrill deposits. Withdrawal requests voids all active/pending bonuses . Full Terms Apply
Register on Tebwin default news

Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bet

New Players Only. Free bet - one-time stake of £10, min odds 1.5, stake not returned. 1X wager the winnings. Wager from real balance first. Wager calculated on bonus bets only. Max conversion: £200. Valid for 7 Days from issue. Withdrawal requests voids all active/pending bonuses. Excluded Skrill deposits. Full Terms apply.
Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+.
Claim Offer

Fitzdares Scotland vs Ukraine Betting Offer – Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet

Fitzdares are offering customers yet to sign up a sizeable free bet bonus worth £30.

In order to redeem, click the link below, follow the steps provided and you will be rewarded with your Fitzdares free bets.

Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet

Claim Offer
Learn More
Register a new account with Fitzdares and place your first bet at odds of Evens (2.0) or greater and get a matched Free Bet, up to £30. This offer applies to accounts who have joined from 08/02/22 only. This offer is only valid for new UK and Irish customers referred by selected affiliate marketing partners and triggered through the unique tracking URL in this page.

Bet Goodwin Betting Offer – Bet £10 Get A £10 Free Scotland vs Ukraine Bet

Bet Goodwin are offering £10 worth of free bets ahead of this weeks international fixtures.

Follow the instructions by clicking below, stake an initial £10 bet and you will be credited with a £10 bonus.

Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet

Claim Offer
Learn More
New customer offer only. A qualifying bet is a real money sports bet of at least £10 win or £0 each way at minimum fractional odds of evens (2.0 in decimal odds). We'll credit your account with 1 x 10 free bet upon settlement of qualifying bet. Promotion runs from 25/02/2022 until 31/06/2022. If this promotion is withdrawn it will not impact any qualifying bet you have placed during promotional period

Tebwin Betting Offer – Bet £10 Get A £30 Scotland vs Ukraine Free Bet

Whether you are backing Scotland to move one step closer to a first World Cup appearance since 1998, or Ukraine to set up a play-off final with Wales on Sunday, be sure to check out Tebwin and make use of their betting offer ahead of Wednesday’s kick off.

Bet £10 Get a £30 Free Bet

Claim Offer
Learn More
New Players Only. Minimum stake $/€/£ 10, minimum odds 1.5, stake not returned.1X wagering the winnings from the free bet. Wagering occurs from real balance first. Wagering requirement is calculated on bonus bets only, wagering starts from real funds. Free bet is valid for 7 Days from issue. Max conversion: $/€/£ 200. Excluded Skrill deposits. Withdrawal requests voids all active/pending bonuses . Full Terms Apply

Luckster Betting Offer – Bet £10 Get A £10 Free Bet For Scotland vs Ukraine

Luckster are handing new customers a £10 bet on any market of your choosing. You will  provided with your free bet once you have clicked the link below and staked a £10 qualifying bet.

Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet

Claim Offer
Learn More
This offer is for new customers only and is available once per household. Max. FreeBet amount: £10 Minimum Deposit and wagering on sport to activate the Free Bet is: £10 Void/cancelled or cashed out bets do not count towards wagering to activate the free bet. Offer valid only to customers making a first deposit of £10 or more.

The Pools Scotland vs Ukraine Betting Offer – Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets

The Pools are offering £30 in free bets ahead of Scotland’s fixture with Ukraine on Wednesday.

To redeem the bonus, register an account follow the steps using the link below, place a £10 qualifying bet and you will receive £30 in free bets.

Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets

Claim Offer
Learn More
18+, UK only. Deposit and place a minimum £10 cash bet at single or accumulated odds of 1/1 or greater and you can qualify for up to £30 in free bets. Applies to first cash bet only. Free bets credited as 1 x £5 bet to use on Virtual Sports, the remaining Free bets shall be credited as 3 x £5 bets and a £10 Casino Bonus the next day. Cashed Out, Void or Draw No Bet wagers do not qualify for this promotion. Free Bets are credited upon qualifying first bet settlement. 7-day free bet expiry applies to all Free Bet awards. Available once per new customer. This offer cannot be combined with any other welcome or site promotion. Full T&C's apply.

Mr Mega Betting Offer – Bet £15 Get A £10 Free Bet For Scotland vs Ukraine

Mr Mega are offering new users a £10 free bet if you stake an initial £15.

To claim your free bet bonus, place the initial qualifying bet and you will be credited with your £10 in free bets.

Bet £15 Get a £10 Free Bet

Claim Offer
Learn More
18+, Welcome Bonus: New Players only, 1st Deposit, Min Deposit,: £10, max £10 free bet valid for 14 days, bets must be placed at odds of 1/1 or greater and be settled within 14 days of placement. System bets not eligible. Neteller,Skrill and Paypal not eligible. T&Cs apply

Virgin Bet Scotland vs Ukraine Betting Offer – Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

The Virgin Bet betting offer affords new customers looking to bet on international this week a sizeable opportunity to make a profit.

Bet £10 with Virgin Bet and you will get £20 in free bets.

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

Claim Offer
Learn More
New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+.

Already claimed the betting offers? Take a look and claim the best bookmaker free bets.

Scotland vs Ukraine World Cup Play-Off Odds

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker
Scotland 5/4 888Sport logo
Draw 41/20 888Sport logo
Ukraine 47/20 888Sport logo

Check out all our best uk betting sites.

