Top 7 New Anthony Joshua vs Alexander Usyk Betting Offers & Free Bets

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage

Anthony Joshua will attempt to reclaim three of the world heavyweight title belts from Oleksandr Usyk in Saudi Arabia next week, and here at SportsLens we have been busy putting together a list of SEVEN of the best new betting sites for our readers.

RELATED: Best Oleksander Usyk vs Anthony Joshua Free Bets

Bet UK Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk Betting Offer – Bet £20 Get £60 in Boxing Free Bets

Bet UK have recently updated their new customer offer, bumping it up from £30 to an incredible £60!

All prospective customers need to do is stake a £20 bet and you will receive £60 to use ready for this monumental heavyweight clash, or anywhere across their sportsbook.

Fitzdares Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk Betting Offer – Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet

Fitzdares are offering customers a fantastic £30 in free bets ahead of next weekend.

Follow the instructions by clicking the link below, and you will be able to explore hundreds of markets with Fitzdares for this intriguing re-match.

Better yet, you’ll be able to try your hand at some of their virtual casino games with 20 free spins.

Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More Register a new account with Fitzdares and place your first bet at odds of Evens (2.0) or greater and get a matched Free Bet, up to £30. This offer applies to accounts who have joined from 08/02/22 only. This offer is only valid for new UK and Irish customers referred by selected affiliate marketing partners and triggered through the unique tracking URL in this page. Offer Terms Register a new account with Fitzdares and place your first bet at odds of Evens (2.0) or greater and get a matched Free Bet, up to £30. This offer applies to accounts who have joined from 08/02/22 only. This offer is only valid for new UK and Irish customers referred by selected affiliate marketing partners and triggered through the unique tracking URL in this page.

The Pools Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk Betting Offer – Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets

The Pools are have £30 in free bets up for grabs.

In order to redeem yours, register your details by following the link below, stake a £10 qualifying bet and you will be credited with £30 to use for the boxing next week.

Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More 18+, UK only. Deposit and place a minimum £10 cash bet at single or accumulated odds of 1/1 or greater and you can qualify for up to £30 in free bets. Applies to first cash bet only. Free bets credited as 1 x £5 bet to use on Virtual Sports, the remaining Free bets shall be credited as 3 x £5 bets and a £10 Casino Bonus the next day. Cashed Out, Void or Draw No Bet wagers do not qualify for this promotion. Free Bets are credited upon qualifying first bet settlement. 7-day free bet expiry applies to all Free Bet awards. Available once per new customer. This offer cannot be combined with any other welcome or site promotion. Full T&C's apply. Offer Terms 18+, UK only. Deposit and place a minimum £10 cash bet at single or accumulated odds of 1/1 or greater and you can qualify for up to £30 in free bets. Applies to first cash bet only. Free bets credited as 1 x £5 bet to use on Virtual Sports, the remaining Free bets shall be credited as 3 x £5 bets and a £10 Casino Bonus the next day. Cashed Out, Void or Draw No Bet wagers do not qualify for this promotion. Free Bets are credited upon qualifying first bet settlement. 7-day free bet expiry applies to all Free Bet awards. Available once per new customer. This offer cannot be combined with any other welcome or site promotion. Full T&C’s apply.

Luckster Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk Betting Offer – Bet £10 Get A £10 Free Bet



Luckster may not have been on your radar, but they are one of the best new bookmakers out there.

Customers looking for a new platform can follow the link below, and then place a £10 bet on a market of your choosing. You will then be provided with your £10 free bet.

Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More This offer is for new customers only and is available once per household. Max. FreeBet amount: £10 Minimum Deposit and wagering on sport to activate the Free Bet is: £10 Void/cancelled or cashed out bets do not count towards wagering to activate the free bet. Offer valid only to customers making a first deposit of £10 or more. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Offer only applies to players who are residents of United Kingdom and Irland. The “Welcome Free Bet” may not be used in conjunction with any other bonus, promotion or offer. The “Welcome Free Bet” must be used at mrplay.com within 14 days of being credited to your account. mrplay.com reserves the right, at any time, to revoke any welcome bonus not used within the allotted time period. Our welcome Free Bet offer is automatic. However, you may personally request not to receive it. Just remember to state your username. Customers who deposit using Neteller, Paysafe, PayPal, Skrill or Skril 1-Tap will not be eligible for any free bet offer. Free Bet Specific Terms and Conditions: One Free bet token will be awarded once you have made your first deposit and have bet £10 with min odds of 1/1 (2.00) or higher. This bet must be settled within 14 days of bet placement to qualify for the welcome free bet offer. The Free bet can only be used on a coupon with total odds of (4/5) or higher.

Bet Goodwin Joshua vs Usyk Betting Offer – Bet £10 Get A £10 Free Bet



Bet Goodwin are offering new users £10 in free bets.

Ahead of Joshua vs Usyk II, users can place an initial £10 bet and then will automatically be credited with a £10 free bet to use anywhere on their platform.

Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More New customer offer only. A qualifying bet is a real money sports bet of at least £10 win or £0 each way at minimum fractional odds of evens (2.0 in decimal odds). We'll credit your account with 1 x 10 free bet upon settlement of qualifying bet. Promotion runs from 25/02/2022 until 31/06/2022. If this promotion is withdrawn it will not impact any qualifying bet you have placed during promotional period Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Promotion is available to customers who open new accounts and deposit funds using visa and Mastercard debit cards. Customers claiming this promotion will not be eligible to receive any other New Customer free bet promotion. Free bets must be used in their entirety and stakes are deducted from returns. Free bets must be used within 7 days of it being credited to your account, otherwise it will expire. Free bet cannot be redeemed for cash. This offer can not be used in conjunction with any other Betgoodwin promotion. If your free bet is subsequently voided it will be replaced within 24 hours. Cashed out bets do not count towards this offer. This offer is limited to a free bet award per person/household/IP address. Betgoodwin reserves the right to amend these rules at any time. Betgoodwin reserves the right to cancel an entry to the promotion, terminate any account and withhold any promotional benefits at any time and/ or take such other action as it deems appropriate in its absolute discretion, in particular, but without limitation in respect if we suspect a player is abusing this offer. Betgoodwin reserves the right to void any bets pre-event and return money to players account that follow a predetermined pattern of suspected bonus abuse. Betgoodwin reserves the right to withdraw or terminate this offer at any point. Betgoodwin Terms and Conditions apply.

Mr Mega Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk Betting Offer – Bet £15 Get A £10 Free Bet

Mr Mega also have an intriguing offer ready to be claimed – £10 in free bets are up for grabs if you stake up to £15.

To claim your free bet reward ahead of next week’s fight, your initial qualifying bet needs to be at odds of evens or more.

Bet £15 Get a £10 Free Bet Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More 18+, Welcome Bonus: New Players only, 1st Deposit, Min Deposit,: £10, max £10 free bet valid for 14 days, bets must be placed at odds of 1/1 or greater and be settled within 14 days of placement. System bets not eligible. Neteller,Skrill and Paypal not eligible. T&Cs apply Offer Terms 18+, Welcome Bonus: New Players only, 1st Deposit, Min Deposit,: £10, max £10 free bet valid for 14 days, bets must be placed at odds of 1/1 or greater and be settled within 14 days of placement. System bets not eligible. Neteller,Skrill and Paypal not eligible. T&Cs apply

LiveScore Bet Joshua vs Usyk Betting Offer – Bet £10 Get £20 in Free Bets



LiveScore Bet’s betting offer is one of the best on this list. Not only do they have some fantastic odds, their platform is also a joy to use.

£20 in free bets can be claimed by staking an initial £10, which can be used across their platform, but with the Joshua vs Usyk rematch on the horizon, there is no time better than now.

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from crediting (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org Offer Terms New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from crediting (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org

When is Joshua vs Usyk?

The fight will take place on Saturday August 20.

Where Joshua vs Usyk?

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

How to watch Joshua vs Usyk 2 on TV

The fight will be shown live on Sky Sports.

More Boxing Betting Offers and Free Bets