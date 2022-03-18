Countries
×
United KingdomUnited KingdomUnited StatesUnited StatesDeutschlandDeutschlandSouth KoreaSouth KoreaJapanJapanArabicArabicThailandThailandAustraliaAustraliaNew ZealandNew ZealandCanadaCanadaIrelandIrelandMalaysiaMalaysiaRussiaRussiaSpanish USASpanish USANorwayNorwaySwedenSwedenAustriaAustriaSwitzerlandSwitzerlandFranceFranceFinland Finland Ukraine Ukraine PhillipinesPhillipinesSingaporeSingaporeUnited Arab EmiratesUnited Arab Emirates
Home News top 7 cheltenham gold cup betting offers cheltenham free bets day 4

Top 7 Cheltenham Gold Cup Betting Offers | Cheltenham Free Bets for Day 4

Updated

9 mins ago

on

Cheltenham is nearing it’s end, but there’s still a huge day of racing ahead, featuring the world-famous Gold Cup. Take a look below and find the best Cheltenham free bets you can claim ahead of the final day of racing.

Top 7 Cheltenham Festival Day Day 4 Sign Up Offers

A lot of horse racing punters will already have accounts with leading names like bet365, William Hill and Paddy Power. If that’s the case for you, take a look at the bonuses below, which are offered by some other betting sites.

Best Cheltenham Gold Cup Betting Offers

Betting Sites
Highlights
Register
Bet £30 Get £30 Free Bet
T&Cs apply, 18+
Claim Offer
Bet £10 Get £50 In Free Bets
T&Cs apply, 18+
Claim Offer
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
T&Cs apply, 18+
Claim Offer
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
T&Cs apply, 18+
Claim Offer
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
T&Cs apply, 18+
Claim Offer
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
T&Cs apply, 18+
Claim Offer
Bet £20 Get £20 In Free Bets
T&Cs apply, 18+
Claim Offer

Fitzdares Cheltenham Sign Up Offers – Bet £30 & Get a £30 Cheltenham Free Bet

Head over to Fitzdares today to claim your £30 Cheltenham bonus, just in time for the Gold Cup.

Head over to Fitzdares and you’ll find a top Cheltenham betting bonus – £30 for you to use on any Cheltenham race, including the prestigious Gold Cup.

It couldn’t be easier to get your hands on this bonus money. Just make a £30 bet with odds of evens or better, and you’ll then find the free bet in your account after the initial bet settles. You can then use the free bet for any wager with odds of 1/2 or better.

Key Terms

  • Qualifying bet must be at evens or better
  • Free bet given up to 24 hours after initial bet settles
  • Free bet must be made at odds of 1/2 or better

Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet

Claim Offer
Learn More
Register a new account with Fitzdares and place your first bet at odds of Evens (2.0) or greater and get a matched Free Bet, up to £30. This offer applies to accounts who have joined from 08/02/22 only. This offer is only valid for new UK and Irish customers referred by selected affiliate marketing partners and triggered through the unique tracking URL in this page.

BetUK Cheltenham Sign Up Offer – Bet £10 & Get a £50 Cheltenham Free Bet

Make your way to BetUK for one of the largest bonuses around – £50 of Cheltenham free bets.

If you’re looking for one of the biggest betting bonuses around ahead of the Gold Cup, head to BetUK, as they’re offering £50 in free bets.

Just sign up and deposit, before then placing a £10 bet at odds of 1/2 or higher. Once that settles, you’ll receive a selection of free bets worth £50.

Key Terms

  • Initial bet must be £10 or more
  • Initial bet must have odds of 1/2 or higher to qualify
  • Free Bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds 3/10 or greater

Bet £10 Get £50 In Cheltenham Free Bets

Claim Offer
Learn More
T&C’s Apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. 18+ BeGambleAware.org.

The Pools Cheltenham Sign Up Offer – Bet £10 & Get A £20 Free Cheltenham Bet

Head over to The Pools using this link and claim your fantastic Cheltenham bonus.

The Pools is a name hugely associated with horse racing, so where better to go for a fantastic Cheltenham free bet bonus?

Deposit and wager £10 at minimum odds of evens and you’ll then find that you receive a £20 free bet to use anywhere in the sportsbook – including on the Gold Cup.

Key Terms

  • Bet £10 or more to claim free bet
  • Qualifying bet must have odds of evens or higher
  • Free bets must be used within 7 days

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

Claim Offer
Learn More
18+, UK only. Deposit and place a minimum £10 cash bet at single or accumulated odds of 1/1 or greater and we will give you £15 in free bets plus an extra £5 Free Bet the following day. Applies to first cash bet only. Free bets credited as 4 x £5 bets to use on 1x Football, 1x Horse Racing, 1x Virtuals & 1x any sport. Cashed Out, Void or Draw No Bet wagers do not qualify for this promotion. 3 x £5 Free Bets are credited upon qualifying first bet settlement, fourth free bet credited by midday the day after your first bet settles. 7-day free bet expiry. Available once per customer. This offer cannot be combined with any other promotion. Full T&C's apply.

BoyleSports Cheltenham Sign Up Offer – Bet £10 Get a £30 Free Bet

Grab your £30 in free bets by heading over to BoyleSports right now using this link.

Next up, we come to BoyleSports, and they’ve got a superb free bet bonus ready for you to claim before the Gold Cup.

As with all the other bonuses, it’s easy to claim: just deposit and then bet £10 at odds of 1/2 or better, and you’ll then receive 3 x £10 free bets.

Key Terms

  • Deposit and then bet £10 at odds of 1/2 or higher
  • Receive 4 x £10 free bets to use in the sportsbook
  • Free bets must be used within 7 days of issue

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets + Up to 7 Places on Races Each Day

Claim Offer
Learn More
New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Payment method restrictions. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&C's Apply **18+. UK & IRE mobile customers only. 1/5 Odds. 25+ must run for 7 places. Applies to Each-Way Market only. Race will revert to normal place terms if criteria not met. Applies to bets placed from 8 am on the day of the race. Applies to Outright Betting only. T&Cs apply

Virgin Bet Cheltenham Sign Up Offer – Bet £10 & Get a £20 Cheltenham Free Bet

Claim the fantastic Virgin Bet £30 free bet bonus by clicking here.

Make your way over to Virgin Bet using the link above and you’ll be able to claim a £20 free bet, which you could use to bet on any race on day 4 of Cheltenham.

To grab your Cheltenham free bet bonus from Virgin Bet, just deposit and wager £10. You’ll then receive £20 in free bets into your account.

Key Terms

  • Must bet £10 or more at odds of 1/2 or higher
  • Receive 2 x £10 free bets
  • Free bets must be used within 7 days

Bet £10 Get £20 In Cheltenham Free Bets

Visit Virgin Bet
Learn More
New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org

Marathon Bet Cheltenham Sign Up Offer – Bet £10 & Get a £20 Cheltenham Free Bet

Claim our fantastic Marathon Bet Cheltenham bonus by clicking this link.

Make your way to Marathon Bet using the link above and you’ll be able to claim a £20 Cheltenham free bet to use on any day 4 race.

It couldn’t be easier to claim this free bet: just deposit and wager £10 and when the bet settles, you’ll receive 2 x £10 free bets.

Key Terms

  • Minimum bet £10 at odds of 1/2 or higher
  • Receive 2 x £10 free bets after initial bet is settled
  • Free bets must be used within 7 days

Deposit £20 Get £20 Cheltenham Free Bet

Claim Offer
Learn More
New Customer Offer - Open to new accounts only. Deposit £20 and turnover your deposit five (5) times on the Sportsbook - trebles and accumulators (with three or more selections only), minimum odds each selection 1/2 (1.50) - and you’ll receive a £20 Free Bet. Additional deposits may be required in order to fulfil the turnover conditions, which must be met within 90 days of depositing. Bets placed using Free Bets or Bonus funds, or bets that have been Cashed Out or Edited, do not count towards turnover requirements. The Free Bet will expire seven days after being credited and can only be placed as a win only single bet on the Sportsbook. Free Bet stake not included in returns

Sporting Index Cheltenham Sign Up Offer – Bet £10 & Get a £20 Cheltenham Free Bet

If you want to claim our superb Sporting Index Cheltenham bonus, head over there using this link right now.

If you use the link above to head to Sporting Index, you’ll be able to claim a fantastic Cheltenham free bet bonus worth £20.

You’ll be able to use the free bets on all races of day 3 and you claim them by simply betting £10 at odds of evens or higher.

Key Terms

  • Bet £10 or more at odds of evens or higher
  • Receive 2 x £10 free bets once initial bet is settled
  • Must use free bets within 7 days of issue

Bet £10 Get £20 In Cheltenham Free Bets

Claim Offer
Learn More
Simply open an account, deposit, place a £10+ Fixed Odds individual bet on any sports market at odds of 2.00 (1/1) or greater and once the bet settles, you’ll be issued the first £10 Free Bet, with the second £10 Free Bet issued 24 hours later.

Ts&C’s apply to all offers

Top Tips on How To Use Your Cheltenham Day Three Free Bets

Day 4 of Cheltenham features seven races, but there’s no doubting the highlight: the Gold Cup, which gets underway at 15:30 and features names such as Galvin, A Plus Tard and Minella Indo.

Before you bet on any day 4 race, have a good look over the form and compare the odds, so you can make an educated decision on how to bet. Alternatively, you could just check out what our tipsters have got to say!

We’d also recommend claiming as many free bet bonuses as you can. Many people make the mistake of only claiming one, but there’s nothing stopping you claiming all the free bets on this page and earning hundreds in bonus money.

One thing’s for sure: make a few winning bets on day 4 of Cheltenham and you’ll walk away with a nice amount of money!

Cheltenham Day 4: Gold Cup Day – Friday March 18

  • JCB Triumph Hurdle – 1.30pm
  • County Handicap Hurdle – 2.10pm
  • Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle – 2.50pm
  • Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup – 3.30pm
  • St James’s Place Foxhunter Chase – 4.10pm
  • Mrs Paddy Power Mares Chase – 4.50pm
  • Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys’ Handicap Hurdle – 5.30pm

More Cheltenham Sign Up Offers

More Filter Close Filter
Sort By
20 Bookmakers that match your criteria...

Bet £25 Get £36 In Cheltenham Free Bets

Claim Bonus
Learn More
Offer includes a free £1 Race Index spread bet to try out our exciting 50-25-10 race markets. Bet with live streaming on all racing and greyhounds!

Bet £10 Get £50 In Cheltenham Free Bets

Claim Bonus
Learn More
T&C’s Apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. 18+ BeGambleAware.org.

Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet

Claim Bonus
Learn More
Register a new account with Fitzdares and place your first bet at odds of Evens (2.0) or greater and get a matched Free Bet, up to £30. This offer applies to accounts who have joined from 08/02/22 only. This offer is only valid for new UK and Irish customers referred by selected affiliate marketing partners and triggered through the unique tracking URL in this page.

£25 Matches First Bet

Claim Bonus
Learn More
Place your first bet on racing pools and, win or lose, we’ll match your stake up to £25 in Tote Credit. Max Tote Credit is £25. Tote Credit cannot be withdrawn, exchanged, or substituted and expires after 7 days. Qualifying bet is the first racing pool bet added to the bet-slip. Ten to Follow, virtual and football bets do not qualify. Totewin will be the qualifying bet when a Totewin and a Toteplace bet are struck at the same time. New UK & ROI customers only. 18+. Full T&Cs apply.

Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet

Claim Bonus
Learn More
This offer is for new customers only and is available once per household. Max. FreeBet amount: £10 Minimum Deposit and wagering on sport to activate the Free Bet is: £10 Void/cancelled or cashed out bets do not count towards wagering to activate the free bet. Offer valid only to customers making a first deposit of £10 or more.

Bet £10 Get £20 In Cheltenham Free Bets

Claim Bonus
Learn More
New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

Claim Bonus
Learn More
18+, UK only. Deposit and place a minimum £10 cash bet at single or accumulated odds of 1/1 or greater and we will give you £15 in free bets plus an extra £5 Free Bet the following day. Applies to first cash bet only. Free bets credited as 4 x £5 bets to use on 1x Football, 1x Horse Racing, 1x Virtuals & 1x any sport. Cashed Out, Void or Draw No Bet wagers do not qualify for this promotion. 3 x £5 Free Bets are credited upon qualifying first bet settlement, fourth free bet credited by midday the day after your first bet settles. 7-day free bet expiry. Available once per customer. This offer cannot be combined with any other promotion. Full T&C's apply.

Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet

Claim Bonus
Learn More
New customer offer only. A qualifying bet is a real money sports bet of at least £10 win or £0 each way at minimum fractional odds of evens (2.0 in decimal odds). We'll credit your account with 1 x 10 free bet upon settlement of qualifying bet. Promotion runs from 25/02/2022 until 31/06/2022. If this promotion is withdrawn it will not impact any qualifying bet you have placed during promotional period

Bet £10 Get £50 In Cheltenham Free Bets

Claim Bonus
Learn More
New UK, IE & Malta users only. Min. £10/€10 first deposit only using Debit Card or Trustly. Free bets expire in 90 days. T&Cs apply.

Bet £15 Get a £10 Free Bet

Claim Bonus
Learn More
This offer is for new customers only and is available once per household. Max. Free Bet Token amount: £10. Minimum Deposit: £10. Minimum wagering on Sport to activate the Free Bet Token: £15. Bonus policy and Terms of Service apple. Gamble responsibly.

Bet £10 Get £60 in Bonuses

Copied
Claim Bonus
Learn More
New UK customers only. Register using the promo code BETFRED60, deposit and place first bet of £10+ on Sports (cumulative Evens+) within 7 days of registration. First bet must be on Sports. £20 in Free Bets to be used on Sports, £10 in Free Bets to be used on Lotto and 50 Free Spins (20p per spin) credited within 48 hours of bet settlement. Further £20 in Free Bets credited 5 days after settlement. Bonuses have a 7-day expiry. Payment restrictions apply. SMS verification and/or Proof of I.D and address may be required. Full T&Cs apply.

Bet £15 Get a £10 Cheltenham Free Bet

Claim Bonus
Learn More
18+, Welcome Bonus: New Players only, 1st Deposit, Min Deposit,: £10, max £10 free bet valid for 14 days, bets must be placed at odds of 1/1 or greater and be settled within 14 days of placement. System bets not eligible. Neteller,Skrill and Paypal not eligible. T&Cs apply

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits

Claim Bonus
Learn More
Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

Bet £10 Get £50 In Free Bets

Claim Bonus
Learn More
New customers using Promo code Y50 only, Min £10/€10 stake, min odds 1/2, free bets paid as 5 x £10/€10, free bets credited after settlement of first qualifying bet, free bets will expire 30 days after the qualifying bet is placed, payment method/player/country restrictions apply. See full terms below.

Bet £10 & Get £30 In Cheltenham Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus

9.7
Claim Bonus
Learn More
Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply.

Bet £10 Get £60 In Cheltenham Free Bets

Claim Bonus
Learn More
New customer offer. Bet £10 on SBK on Race 1 at Cheltenham, Tuesday 15th March. Get a £10 free bet for each of the remaining races on the card (£60 in total). Only deposits with Cards apply (Apple Pay deposits excluded). T&C apply.

Get a Free Bet Up to £25 + 10 Free Spins

Claim Bonus
Learn More
If your account has Sportsbook losses at the end of your first day's betting, QuinnBet will refund 50% of your losses as a Free Bet up to £25 (min 3 bets) Plus 10 Free Spins on Asgard Warriors. Even if your account is up, you're guaranteed a £5 Free Bet Plus 20 Free Spins provided you place at least 1 bet of £10 or greater at the minimum odds. T&Cs apply | 18+ New UK Customers Only | BeGambleAware.org

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets + Up to 7 Places on Races Each Day

Claim Bonus
Learn More
New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Payment method restrictions. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&C's Apply **18+. UK & IRE mobile customers only. 1/5 Odds. 25+ must run for 7 places. Applies to Each-Way Market only. Race will revert to normal place terms if criteria not met. Applies to bets placed from 8 am on the day of the race. Applies to Outright Betting only. T&Cs apply

50% Up To £50 Welcome Bonus

9.4
Claim Bonus
Learn More
18+ begambleaware.org; New bettors get 50% of deposit up to £50; Once per household; Min deposit £15 (no Skrill/Neteller); Wager a total of 8 times deposit + bonus, with max qualifying bet stake equal to your initial bonus amount; Bonus expires after 60 days; Min odds of 4/5 on singles, or 2/5 per leg for acca; Some bet types excluded; See full terms; See full terms; Terms apply; 18+

Bet £10 and Get a £20 Surprise Bet

Claim Bonus
Learn More
New customers & 18+ only. Min. deposit of £/€10. Qualifying real money bet of £/€10. Min odds greater than or equal to 1.5 required. E/W bets excluded. Offer credited within 48 hours. Additional T&Cs apply. Please gamble responsibly
© 2006-2022. All Rights Reserved | Sportslens