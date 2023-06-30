Get the strawberries ready and prepare the cream. It’s nearly Wimbledon time again and you can enjoy it all the more when you use our recommended Wisconsin sports betting sites.

We have collated the best places to do your Wimbledon betting, and each will welcome you with free bets as well, often to the tune of hundreds of dollars.

Top 5 Wisconsin Sports Betting Sites For Wimbledon Betting

BetOnline – Ace of a welcome offer of up to $1000 in free bets BetNow – Great all-budget sportsbook and tennis specialists Bovada – Outstanding crypto option for your Wimbledon betting Everygame – Fantastic all-round sportsbook for tennis fans MyBookie – User-friendly and elite Wimbledon betting market coverage

How To Bet On Wimbledon In Wisconsin

Create a BetOnline account Deposit up to $2000 Receive your free bet of up to $1000 Place your Wimbledon 2023 wagers

Latest Wisconsin Sports Betting Update

Although sports betting is not yet legal in Wisconsin, that doesn’t have to stop you from cashing in from some Wimbledon betting.

At our Wisconsin sports betting sites, you can place sports wagers completely safely and better still, you can get much better value than you would at a traditional bookie anyway.

For a start, you can access hundreds of dollars’ worth of free bets for Wimbledon. All our recommended sportsbooks have incredible welcome offers and once you’re signed up, you’ll continue to receive ongoing impressive bonuses too.

They also make registration quick, easy, and hassle-free with no KYC checks and fewer restrictions, so you can join from 18 years and over.

Finally, our chosen Wisconsin sportsbooks specialize in sports betting so can offer much more varied tennis markets and at much more competitive odds too.

If you’re looking to get the best value from your Wimbledon betting in Wisconsin, then make sure you don’t restrict your options.

Wimbledon 2023 Gambling Options in Wisconsin with our Recommended Sports Betting Sites

Tennis is a sport with huge popularity among sports bettors, and most fans of the sport would say that Wimbledon remains the very pinnacle of the calendar.

Wimbledon certainly has the history to back those claims up as well, with some of the most iconic tennis moments in history happening on the lush green courts of the All-England Club.

For two weeks from July 3, Wimbledon will host the best players in the world, and it promises to be as hotly contested as ever.

If you want to keep your Wimbledon betting simple, bet on the outright winner from the men’s, women’s, or even doubles or wheelchair events. If you’d prefer to squeeze as much value out of the odds as possible and don’t mind a little risk, you could even attempt to predict multi-winners in the same bet.

Make sure you do your research, though. Grass tennis is notoriously specialized, and many a sports bettor has into the trap of being seduced by a clay-courter’s recent record only to learn they are unable to make the huge adjustment to the most rarely-played surface in tennis.

You can also bet on a match-by-match basis throughout the tournament, or if live-betting is your thing then tennis will be your playground. You can bet set-by-set or even game-by-game, and if you are skilled at reading the many momentum shifts over the course of a Grand Slam match, you will likely enjoy a lot of success in-play too.

Our recommended Maine sports betting sites will also have niche markets such as most aces or double-faults in a match, so there is plenty of choice.

Whatever your fancy, our recommended Maine sports betting sites have all the markets you could want for your Wimbledon betting, as well as giving you access to free bets.

Wimbledon Odds

Novak Djokovic is the favorite having won the last four men’s singles titles at Wimbledon and seven in total. If he does win again this year he will match Roger Federer’s record of eight Wimbledon titles.

However, world number one Carlos Alcaraz should put up a good challenge, especially after winning his first grass title at the Queen’s Club which will give him extra confidence on this surface.

US hopeful Taylor Fritz put in a fabulous performance in last year’s tournament, reaching the quarterfinals so he will be fighting to go even further this year.

Meanwhile Australian Nick Kyrgios can never be ruled out after reaching his first Wimbledon final last year.

In the women’s event, Iga Swiatek is the dominant force on the WTA Tour, however Aryna Sabalenka appears to have a much stronger game on grass so could put up a strong challenge.

Defending champion Elena Rybakina is one to watch, as is Ons Jabeur who has come close to a major winning breakthrough in recent times too.

Here are how the men’s singles odds are looking according to BetOnline:

Novak Djokovic -145

Carlos Alcaraz +400

Daniil Medvedev +800

Jannik Sinner +1200

Taylor Fritz +2000

Alexander Zverev +2500

Nick Kyrgios +2500

Odds correct at time of writing but subject to change.

