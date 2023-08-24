Top 5 West Virginia Sports Betting Sites For College Football Odds

College Football is back, and the upcoming season promises to be one of the most intriguing in some time. If you’re looking for a way to make it even better, though, you really need to check out the best West Virginia College Football betting sites.

Whether you're an experienced gambler or an enthusiastic novice, we will talk you through how to bet on College Football in West Virginia in 2023.

Top 5 West Virginia Sports Betting Sites For College Football

How To Bet On College Football In West Virginia

Latest West Virginia Sports Betting Update

West Virginia bettors have plenty of options when it comes to placing sports bets with it already being legalized in state.

However, limiting yourself to the traditional bookies will only ensure you are missing out on some outstanding value and offers available elsewhere, and who wants to do that?

We have looked for the top overall betting experience and found the best West Virginia College Football betting sites that the traditional bookies just can’t compete with.

These recommended West Virginia sports betting sites all have incredible welcome offers and ongoing bonuses on top.

They are also sports betting specialists, so their markets are bigger, and their odds are better, factors only a true sports bettor will appreciate.

They are also sports betting specialists, so their markets are bigger, and their odds are better, factors only a true sports bettor will appreciate.

If you’re wondering how to bet on College Football In West Virginia in 2023, then our recommended sites will provide all the answers.

College Football Gambling Options in West Virginia with our Recommended Sports Betting Sites

College Football is always a true powder keg of intrigue and excitement every year, but the upcoming season may well be more interesting than most.

The playoffs have been expanded to 12 teams, while a conference realignment has certainly shaken up some of the established match-ups while promising plenty of new ones in their place.

You’d have to say that the Pac-12 look like being the early losers there. The conference has been stripped down from a position of strength to just a handful of teams.

Oregon, Washington, UCLA and USC have all left to join the Big Ten instead, while Colorado, Utah, ALrizona State and ALrizona have been integrated into the Big 12.

Still, the big question everyone is asking themselves is will all this change produce a winner capable of stopping Georgia? They won a second successive College Football Championship last season and are strong favorites to do a rarely-seen three-peat in the coming months.

If you are one of those who can’t see anyone stopping them from doing just that, then you would probably be well-advised to avoid the moneyline futures market. That is where you simply pick your title winner – and if that’s Georgia you are unlikely to get the best odds. However, if you strongly fancy an underdog, then it’s definitely the market for you.

Betting on who will win the different conferences is another very popular College Football futures market, as is predicting who will reach the playoffs.

There are obviously a plethora of markets available on a match-by-match basis too, and this is where the bulk of the betting action takes place.

You have your basic moneyline betting here as well, which is where you will just attempt to predict the winner of a match. The over/under market is a popular one as well, or you could combine multiple bets into a parley to really stretch out the odds. For example, USC to win and over 44.5 points scored.

Player prop bets, meanwhile, are the haven of the true College Football experts. Those markets, such as how many sacks or rushing yards a player may produce, offer real opportunity for winnings if you know your stuff.

If you are looking at how to bet on College Football in West Virginia in 2023 whilst enjoying the best online gambling experience, then you really need look no further than these betting sites.

College Football Odds

Whilst we can certainly point you in the direction of the best West Virginia College Football betting sites, sadly we can’t tell you who is going to be lifting the trophy at the end of the season. There are a few teams well worth keeping your eye on, though.

Firstly, whilst it is very difficult to look past Georgia, it is also worth remembering that what they are trying to achieve is nearly unprecedented. Winning three back-to-back College Football titles has not been done since the mid-1930s. Of course, Georgia are a brilliant team, but there have been plenty of those in the intervening years and none of them have achieved it. That means, at the very least, it’s not as simple as it seems.

You might instead want to take a look at the Clemson Tigers, especially since they hired Garret Riley as new Offensive Coordinator. The Tigers already have an enviable defense, and if Riley can get the offense purring too then Clemson could be brilliant value in the markets.

Many tipsters also believe this could be the year when Michigan truly join the party as well. They have been underachievers come playoff time in recent years, but JJ McCarthy is one of the best quarterbacks around and they have plenty of talent around him.

Here are selected odds to win the College Football Championship this season.

Georgia +240

Alabama +650

Ohio State +750

Michigan +900

LSU +1100

Clemson +1400

USC +1600

Odds are from BetOnline and are correct at the time of writing but subject to change.