Top 5 UFC Betting Sites In New York | How To Bet On UFC 281 On New York Sports Betting Sites

If you want to bet on the huge UFC 281 card headlined by Israel Adesanya vs Alex Pereira and reside in New York, then you have come to the right place. Simply sign-up to the top five New York UFC betting sites on this page and claim up to $6,000 in UFC 281 cash bonuses in the process.
Top 5 New York UFC 281 Betting Sites For Adesanya vs Pereira Betting
These are the top New York MMA Sportsbooks which allow you to bet on UFC 281 this weekend. In fact, anybody in the USA can use these UFC betting sites on UFC 281, not just if you live in New York. Click below to sign up and claim your UFC 281: Adesanya vs Pereira free bets.
|1.
|
$1000 Welcome OfferAvailable In ALL US Sites, 18+, T&Cs Apply
|Claim Offer
|2.
|
$750 In Free Bet Welcome OfferAvailable In ALL US Sites, 18+, T&Cs Apply
|Claim Offer
|3.
|
$750 Welcome BonusAvailable In ALL US Sites, 18+, T&Cs Apply
|Claim Offer
|4.
|
Available In ALL US Sites, 18+, T&Cs Apply
50% Welcome Deposit Bonus up to $1000
|Claim Offer
|5.
|
Available In ALL US Sites, 18+, T&Cs Apply
125% Sign Up Bonus Up To $2,500
|Claim Offer
How To Bet On UFC 281 In New York
No matter whether you reside in New York or not, anyone can sign up to our offshore sportsbooks and bet on the UFC action this weekend from Las Vegas. Simply follow the steps below and claim your $1,000 in UFC 281 free bets with BetOnline’s 50% matched deposit bonus.
- Click here to sign up to BetOnline
- Create an account and deposit up to $2,000
- Receive your 50% deposit bonus of $1,000
NOTE: Don’t worry if you can’t deposit the full $2,000 – You can still claim this offer. Just deposit any amount over $55 to qualify for this promotion. This means if you deposit $55, you will receive a 50% deposit bonus of $27.50. If you deposit $500, you will be rewarded with $250 in free bets. This offer is only valid on your FIRST deposit.
New York UFC Betting — How To Watch UFC 281 Adesanya vs Pereira In New York
🥊 UFC 281: Israel Adesanya vs Alex Pereira Details
- 📊 Records: Israel Adesanya (23-1, 15 KO’s) | Alex Pereira (6-1, 5 KO’s)
- 📅 Date: November 12, 2022
- 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 10.30PM EST
- 🏆 Title: UFC Middleweight Title
- 📺 TV Channel: US: ESPN PPV | UK: BT Sport Box Office
- 🏟 Venue: Madison Square Garden | New York, USA
- 🎲 Fight Odds: Israel Adesanya -175 | Alex Pereira +150
UFC 281 | Israel Adesanya vs Alex Pereira Odds
Can Israel Adesanya make it 13 straight wins in the middleweight division and solidify himself as the best at middleweight and arguably one of the best pound-for-pound fighter on the planet? Or will Alex Pereira prove to be Adesanya’s kryptonite and defeat him for the third time?
Despite having just three fights in the UFC so far, Alex Pereira gets his shot at UFC Gold and has every chance of taking full advantage. He knows how to beat ‘Izzy’ having done so in both 2016 and 2017. The Brazilian knows he can beat the long-reigning UFC Middleweight Champion, but that was in a different sport altogether.
Adesanya is going for his 13th straight win in the middleweight division since joining the UFC. He aims to make a sixth successful title defense after winning the belt back in 2019 thanks to his stunning KO victory over Robert Whittaker.
The 33-year-old can already stake his claim to being one of the greatest middleweight fighters in UFC history along with Anderson Silva. Another title defense here and he is definitely on a par with the great ‘Spider’.
Saturday night will be far from a pushover for ‘Izzy’ as he faces a man in Alex Pereira who has beaten Adesanya twice before in the world of kickboxing. He has earnt a shot at the UFC Middleweight Title in just his fourth fight in the organisation, but is one of the only live challengers left who the Nigerian/New Zealander hasn’t already beaten.
Pereira knows he has what it takes to beat the long-reigning champion, having beaten him on points once and having knocked him out cold with a devastating left hook too. Adesanya will need to bring his A-game to defeat a man who could well just be his kryptonite. OR does Alex Pereira just have the blueprint and the cheat code to beat Adesanya every time?
‘The Last Stylebender’ comes in as the -175 betting favorite in this match-up with the best offshore sportsbooks. For Pereira, he will be hopeful of making it a hat-trick of victories over Adesanya in their careers. This is such a great fight on paper and one that is a lot closer than the bookmakers have it!
There is also a stacked undercard with the likes of Carla Esparza vs Zhang Weili for the Women’s Strawweight Title and Dustin Poirier vs Michael Chandler in a fascinating lightweight contest. There will be mixed emotions too as Frankie Edgar makes his last ever walk to the octagon as he faces Chris Gutiérrez at 135-pounds. This card is simply not to be missed!
The long-reigning UFC Middleweight Champion against a long-term rival going back years and years. What a main event we have at UFC 281 in madison Square Garden, New York!
|Bet
|Odds
|Play
|Moneyline
|Israel Adesanya -175 | Alex Pereira +150
|Total Rounds
|Over 3.5 (-200) | Under 3.5 (+150)
Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change
Be sure to check out our expert’s UFC 281: Adesanya vs Pereira betting picks and predictions ahead of a huge night of MMA action this Saturday night at Madison Square Garden.
Full UFC 281 Fight Card & Schedule
|UFC 281 Full Card
|Main Card
|Division
|Title
|Israel Adesanya vs Alex Pereira
|Middleweight
|UFC Middleweight Title
|Carla Esparza vs Zhang Weili
|Women’s Strawweight
|UFC Women’s Strawweight Title
|Duston Poirier vs Michael Chandler
|Lightweight
|N/A
|Frankie Edgar vs Chris Gutiérrez
|Bantamweight
|N/A
|Dan Hooker vs Claudio Puelles
|Lightweight
|N/A
|Preliminary Card
|Division
|Title
|Brad Riddell vs Renato Moicano
|Lightweight
|N/A
|Dominick Reyes vs Ryan Spann
|Light Heavyweight
|N/A
|Molly McCann vs Erin Blanchfield
|Women’s Flyweight
|N/A
|Andrew Petroski vs Wellington Turman
|Middleweight
|N/A
|Matt Frevola vs Ottman Azaitar
|Lightweight
|N/A
|Karolina Kowalkiewicz vs Silvana Gómez Juárez
|Women’s Strawweight
|N/A
|Michael Trizano vs Choi Seung-woo
|Featherweight
|N/A
|Julio Arce vs Montel Jackson
|Bantamweight
|N/A
|Carlos Ulberg vs Nicolae Negumereanu
|Light Heavyweight
|N/A
UFC 281: Adesanya vs Pereira Betting Markets On New York Betting Sites
There are plenty of different UFC 281 markets to wager on. Yes, the standard ‘win’ bet is the most popular, but if you’re new to betting on mixed martial arts there are several other ways to enjoy having a bet on the stacked UFC 281 card in New York. Here is just a few different markets to bet on when scouring various UFC Sportsbooks and betting sites:
Fight Outcome: Pick a fighter to win the bout
Round Betting: Bet on which round the fight will end in
Method of Victory: Will the fight end in KO/TKO, submission, DQ or via decision
Total Rounds: Bet on how many rounds the fight will last
Fight To Go The Distance?: Bet on whether or not the fight will go the full scheduled distance
Top 5 New York UFC Sportsbooks For UFC 281: NY Sports Betting Sites
There is plenty to bet on at UFC 281 with these New York UFC Sportsbooks. You can bet on various different markets like outright fight winner, amount of takedowns in the fight or the method of victory amongst many more markets. To make things even better, you can use your exclusive UFC 281 free bets!
BetOnline: $1,000 In New York Sports Betting Bonuses For UFC 281
Join BetOnline today and they will allow you to wager on UFC 281 in New York. They are also offering new customers a superb 50% matched deposit bonus up to $1,000 if you simply use promo code INSIDERS when signing up.
In short, a deposit of $250, you will get a $125 bonus, you get the idea. As this offer is only available on your FIRST outlay it may be worth your while to ‘max out’ by depositing the full $2,000.
Regardless of what your opening deposit is, this BetOnline offer means you’ll still ready for a knockout with an extra $1,000 in free bets to use on this stacked UFC 281 card from Madison Square Garden.
BetOnline UFC 281 Betting Offer Terms & Conditions
- Minimum Deposit of just $55
- Bet on UFC 281 in ANY US State
- 10x Rollover Requirement
- Maximum Sports Betting Site bonus of $1,000
- New York Sports Betting Site Free Bets expire in 30 days
Everygame: $750 In New York Sports Betting Bonuses For UFC 281
Everygame are a top sports betting site that are certainly worth looking at if you want to bet on UFC 281 this Saturday night. If you reside in New York, they will also allow you to place bets.
It doesn’t stop there – the Everygame New York sports betting site will also reward new customers with up to $750 in UFC 281 free bets to use on any of the fights on the card on Saturday.
Simply deposit up to $250 and Everygame will match that deposit with a bonus of an equal amount on your first three deposits. Therefore, a $250 deposit gets you another $250! Do that three times and you have your $750 in free bets. Just use promo code INSIDERS once again when signing up for your UFC 281 free bets in New York.
Everygame UFC 281 Betting Offer Terms & Conditions
- 100% deposit bonus up to $250
- You can deposit up to THREE times for the maximum $750 in bonuses
- Place bets on UFC 281 from ANY US State
- The bonus code must be redeemed immediately after the deposit and before a wager has been placed
Bovada: $750 In New York Sports Betting Bonuses For UFC 281
Our next sports betting site to join today are Bovada. Once again, just use our dedicated promo code INSIDERS when signing up and you will qualify for the generous $750 in UFC 281 free bets in the sate of New York.
Bovada are offering a 75% matched deposit bonus up to a maximum of $750. Simply sign-up, deposit and receive your plethora of cash bonuses to bet on the UFC action this weekend from MSG.
Best of all you can do all this if living in the state of New York, or, in fact, ANY US state.
Bovada UFC 281 Betting Offer Terms & Conditions
- Deposit $1,000 for the maximum $750 Breeders Cup Free Bets
- Bet On UFC 281 in ANY US State
- Rollover Requirement
- Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $750
- New York Sports Betting Site Free Bets expire in 30 days
MyBookie: $,1000 In New York Sports Betting Bonuses For UFC 281
MyBookie are next up and they reward their new players with a lucrative 50% matched deposit bonus up to $1,000. The minimum you can deposit to avail of their offer is just $50 (this will get you a $25 free bet).
If you want to earn the maximum $1,000 in cash bonuses ahead of UFC 281, then you must deposit £2,000 using promo code INSIDERS once again. You will then be provided with your $1,000 in free bets for UFC 281 from New York.
Another superb New York UFC 281 betting site that will allow you to place bets on any UFC markets if you indeed reside in New York or ANY other US state.
MyBookie UFC 281 Betting Offer Terms & Conditions
- Minimum Deposit of $50
- 10x Rollover Requirement
- Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000
- New York Sports Betting Site Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
BetUS: $2,500 In New York Sports Betting Bonuses For UFC 281
Our final UFC 281 betting site is BetUS. They are billed as ‘America’s Favorite Sportsbook’ and it is clear to see why with their jaw-dropping 125% matched deposit bonus offer for new customers in New York.
All you have to do to earn up to a maximum of $2,5000 in free bets is sign-up using one of these links and deposit $2,000 using our dedicated promo code – INSIDERS. If you do that, you will earn a lucrative $2,500 in cash bonuses to wager on the UFC this weekend from New York.
Alternatively, if a $2,000 outlay to start is too much, even a $500 opening deposit gets you a $625 free bet. A stupendous offer from BetUS for new customers who sign up ahead of UFC 281 in New York.
BetUS UFC 281 Betting Offer Terms & Conditions
- Minimum Deposit of $100
- 10x Rollover Requirement
- Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $2,500
- New York sports betting sites bonus awarded in Free Bets
$6,000 In 2022 UFC 281 Cash Bonuses | Join Our Leading New York Sports Betting Sites With Our Promo Code: INSIDERS
To help, we’ve added all five of our well-respected and fully trusted NY Sports Betting Sites in a table below with their offers. You’ll see that if you ‘max out’ with them all then you’ll be rewarded with a mind-boggling $6,000 in free bets that you could use to place bets on UFC 281 when betting in New York – or ANY US state.
Simply use our promo code INSIDERS with each of the five offshore sportsbooks to make sure you qualify for the free bets on offer. So, these cracking offers mean MMA fans looking to bet on UFC 281 in New York this week can beat the bookies before even placing a bet!
|Operator
|Welcome Bonus
|Promo Code
|Minimum Odds
|Expiration Date
|Sign-Up
|BetOnline
|$1,000: 50% deposit match up to
|INSIDERS
|-200
|30 days
|Everygame
|$750: 100% deposit match up to
|INSIDERS
|-200
|None
|Bovada
|$750: 75% deposit match up to
|INSIDERS
|-200
|None
|MyBookie
|$1,000: 50% deposit match up to
|INSIDERS
|-200
|None
|Bet US
|$2,500: 125% deposit match up to
|INSIDERS
|-280
|14 days
Content You May Like
- Best Horse Racing Betting Sites – Discover our list of the best sites to bet on horse races.
- Best Online Sportsbooks – We tested and reviewed the best US betting sites.
- Best Offshore Betting Sites – Compare top rated offshore betting sites for your next bets.
- Sportsbook Promo Codes – List of the latest sportsbook promo codes for your NFL bets.
- Best Sports Betting Apps – Guide of top rated betting apps available in the US.
- Best Bitcoin Sportsbooks – We compared the best sites when it comes to Bitcoin betting.