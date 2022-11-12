Top 5 UFC 281 Texas Sports Betting Sites | Adesanya vs Pereira Betting Picks

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

If you want to bet on the huge UFC 281 card headlined by Israel Adesanya vs Alex Pereira and reside in Texas, then you have come to the right place. Simply sign-up to the top five Texas UFC betting sites on this page and claim up to $6,000 in UFC 281 cash bonuses in the process.

Top 5 Texas UFC 281 Betting Sites For Adesanya vs Pereira Betting

These are the top Texas MMA Sportsbooks which allow you to bet on UFC 281 this weekend. In fact, anybody in the USA can use these UFC betting sites on UFC 281, not just if you live in Texas. Click below to sign up and claim your UFC 281: Adesanya vs Pereira free bets.

How To Bet On UFC 281 In Texas

No matter whether you reside in Texas or not, anyone can sign up to our offshore sportsbooks and bet on the UFC action this weekend from Las Vegas. Simply follow the steps below and claim your $1,000 in UFC 281 free bets with BetOnline’s 50% matched deposit bonus.

Click here to sign up to BetOnline

Create an account and deposit up to $2,000

Receive your 50% deposit bonus of $1,000

NOTE: Don’t worry if you can’t deposit the full $2,000 – You can still claim this offer. Just deposit any amount over $55 to qualify for this promotion. This means if you deposit $55, you will receive a 50% deposit bonus of $27.50. If you deposit $500, you will be rewarded with $250 in free bets. This offer is only valid on your FIRST deposit.

Texas UFC Betting — How To Watch UFC 281 Adesanya vs Pereira In Texas

🥊 UFC 281: Israel Adesanya vs Alex Pereira Details

📊 Records: Israel Adesanya (23-1, 15 KO’s) | Alex Pereira (6-1, 5 KO’s)

Israel Adesanya (23-1, 15 KO’s) | Alex Pereira (6-1, 5 KO’s) 📅 Date: November 12, 2022

November 12, 2022 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 10.30PM EST

Approx. 10.30PM EST 🏆 Title: UFC Middleweight Title

UFC Middleweight Title 📺 TV Channel: US: ESPN PPV | UK: BT Sport Box Office

US: ESPN PPV | UK: BT Sport Box Office 🏟 Venue: Madison Square Garden | New York, USA

Madison Square Garden | New York, USA 🎲 Fight Odds: Israel Adesanya -175 | Alex Pereira +150

UFC 281 | Israel Adesanya vs Alex Pereira Odds

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change

Be sure to check out our expert’s UFC 281: Adesanya vs Pereira betting picks and predictions ahead of a huge night of MMA action this Saturday night at Madison Square Garden.

UFC 281 | Israel Adesanya vs Alex Pereira Picks

Israel Adesanya vs Alex Pereira Betting Pick: Adesanya to win @ -175 with BetOnline

Israel Adesanya has won 12 straight fights in the middleweight division, and is undefeated in the UFC at 185-pounds. In contrast, Alex Pereira has only had three fights in the UFC. ‘The Last Stylebender’ has twice the amount of wins in UFC title fights than the 35-year-old has in his whole UFC career.

Full UFC 281 Fight Card & Schedule

UFC 281 Full Card Main Card Division Title Israel Adesanya vs Alex Pereira Middleweight UFC Middleweight Title Carla Esparza vs Zhang Weili Women’s Strawweight UFC Women’s Strawweight Title Duston Poirier vs Michael Chandler Lightweight N/A Frankie Edgar vs Chris Gutiérrez Bantamweight N/A Dan Hooker vs Claudio Puelles Lightweight N/A Preliminary Card Division Title Brad Riddell vs Renato Moicano Lightweight N/A Dominick Reyes vs Ryan Spann Light Heavyweight N/A Molly McCann vs Erin Blanchfield Women’s Flyweight N/A Andrew Petroski vs Wellington Turman Middleweight N/A Matt Frevola vs Ottman Azaitar Lightweight N/A Karolina Kowalkiewicz vs Silvana Gómez Juárez Women’s Strawweight N/A Michael Trizano vs Choi Seung-woo Featherweight N/A Julio Arce vs Montel Jackson Bantamweight N/A Carlos Ulberg vs Nicolae Negumereanu Light Heavyweight N/A

UFC 281: Adesanya vs Pereira Betting Markets On Texas Betting Sites

There are plenty of different UFC 281 markets to wager on. Yes, the standard ‘win’ bet is the most popular, but if you’re new to betting on mixed martial arts there are several other ways to enjoy having a bet on the stacked UFC 281 card in Texas. Here is just a few different markets to bet on when scouring various UFC Sportsbooks and betting sites:

Fight Outcome: Pick a fighter to win the bout

Round Betting: Bet on which round the fight will end in

Method of Victory: Will the fight end in KO/TKO, submission, DQ or via decision

Total Rounds: Bet on how many rounds the fight will last

Fight To Go The Distance?: Bet on whether or not the fight will go the full scheduled distance

Top 5 Texas UFC Sportsbooks For UFC 281: Texas Sports Betting Sites

There is plenty to bet on at UFC 281 with these Texas UFC Sportsbooks. You can bet on various different markets like outright fight winner, amount of takedowns in the fight or the method of victory amongst many more markets. To make things even better, you can use your exclusive UFC 281 free bets!

