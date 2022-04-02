Countries
Top 5 Tottenham vs Newcastle Betting Offers: New Football Free Bets for Premier League

Chasing a Champions League place, Tottenham will have their work cut out for them when they take on Newcastle United. 

Tottenham v Newcastle free bets and betting offers

Here are the top five Spurs v Newcastle FREE BETS available to claim today for new customers. Click the links below to sign up and scroll down for an explanation of each offer.

  1. Bet Storm – Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
  2. Mr Rex – Bet £15 Get £10 Free Bet
  3. Tebwin – Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bet
  4. QuinnBet – Free Bet Up To £25 + 10 Free Spins
  5. Fansbet – Bet £10 Get £10 + 10 Free Spins

BetStorm – £30 Exclusive Tottenham v Newcastle Offer

Key Terms

  • £30 Free Bet is exclusive to SportsLens
  • Bet £10 on any Spurs v Newcastle market to claim
  • Minimum odds of qualifying bet 1.5 (1/2)
  • Free Bet Only Needs to be Staked 1x And Winnings in Cash

Bet £10 Get A £30 Free Bet

New Players Only. Minimum stake $/€/£ 10, minimum odds1.5, stake not returned.1X wagering the winnings from the free bet. Wagering occurs from real balance first. Wagering requirement is calculated on bonus bets only, wagering starts from real funds. Free bet is valid for 7 Days from issue. Max conversion: $/€/£ 200. Excluded Skrill deposits. Withdrawal requests voids all active/pending bonuses. Full Terms Apply

Mr Rex – £10 Free When Betting at Odds of Bigger Than 4/5 on Spurs v Newcastle

Key Terms

  • £15 Free Bet for new customers
  • Bet £10 on any Spurs v Newcastle market to claim
  • Minimum odds of qualifying bet 4/5 (1.8)
  • Free Bet credited as soon as qualifying bet placed

Tebwin – £30 Free When Betting on Odds of 1/2 or Better on Spurs v Newcastle  

Key Terms

  • £30 Free Bet for new customers
  • Bet £10 on any Spurs v Newcastle market to claim
  • Minimum odds of qualifying bet 1/2 (1.5)
  • Any market on any Premier League game qualifies

Bet £10 Get a £30 Free Bet

New Players Only. Minimum stake $/€/£ 10, minimum odds 1.5, stake not returned.1X wagering the winnings from the free bet. Wagering occurs from real balance first. Wagering requirement is calculated on bonus bets only, wagering starts from real funds. Free bet is valid for 7 Days from issue. Max conversion: $/€/£ 200. Excluded Skrill deposits. Withdrawal requests voids all active/pending bonuses . Full Terms Apply

QuinnBet – £25 Free Bet & 25 Free Spins for New Customers

Key Terms

  • £25 Money Back on Losses after 24 Hours
  • Refund applies to all sports bets
  • 50% of losses credited up to £25
  • £5 Free Bet if you win after 24 Hours

Get a Free Bet Up to £25 + 10 Free Spins

If your account has Sportsbook losses at the end of your first day's betting, QuinnBet will refund 50% of your losses as a Free Bet up to £25 (min 3 bets) Plus 10 Free Spins on Asgard Warriors. Even if your account is up, you're guaranteed a £5 Free Bet Plus 20 Free Spins provided you place at least 1 bet of £10 or greater at the minimum odds. T&Cs apply | 18+ New UK Customers Only | BeGambleAware.org

FansBet – Bet £10 on a Football Treble & Get £10 Free + 10 Free Spins

Key Terms

  • £10 Free Bet for new customers
  • Bet £10 on any football treble to qualify
  • Minimum odds of each leg 1.3 (3/10)
  • 10 Free Spins credited on registration

Bet £10 Get £10 + 10 Free Spins

Offer for new customers who register via Mobile; Place first £10 bet on sports with 3 legs at odds of 1.3 or greater per leg; Free Bet credited after the qualifying bet has settled; Free Multiple Bet must contain 3 legs at odds of 1.3 or greater per leg; Free Bet stakes not returned; No wagering requirements on winnings; £100 max win; T&C’s apply; 18+

How to use your Spurs v Newcastle free bets

Claiming and using your BetStorm free bets is simple. All you need to do is register an account, make a small deposit, and place a £10 qualifying wager on any sports market.

So long as you’ve bet £10 on a sports outcome, win or lose, the moment the bet settles, you will be awarded £30 in bet credits which you are then free to use on the Premier League clash between Liverpool v Watford.

You can also use the free bets on any of the great markets available at BetStorm. The site has markets open for hundreds of sporting events every day, including football, Six Nations rugby, and horse racing such as Cheltenham, etc.

Tottenham v Newcastle betting tips and prediction

The arrival of Saudi owners has given Newcastle a new lease on life. They are no longer relegation contenders. Eddie Howe’s men are unlikely to be sucked into the fight again but they still need to be aware of their surroundings.

Their away form is questionable. They’ve lost 8 out of 15 games on the road. Moreover, the Tyne and Wear side have not beaten Spurs since 2019. Maybe this is the time that they set the record straight?

Spurs v Newcastle betting tips: Draw @ 10/3 with Bet Storm.

