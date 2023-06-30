Top 5 Texas Sports Betting Sites For Wimbledon Betting

Get the strawberries ready and prepare the cream. It’s nearly Wimbledon time again and you can enjoy it all the more when you use our recommended Texas sports betting sites.

We have collated the best places to do your Wimbledon betting

Latest Texas Sports Betting Update

Sports betting is not legal yet in Texas, but you still have plenty of options when choosing where to do your Wimbledon betting.

However, bettors should take a look at all options on the market before deciding where to bet, otherwise they will miss out on some great benefits and offers open to them.

Our recommended Texas sports betting sites offer so much more than traditional bookies can, so it pays to give them a try.

For a start, these sites specialize in sports betting and provide customers with better odds, bigger markets and lightning quick sign-ups – all without the betting limits many traditional sportsbooks impose.

Registration is quick and easy, with no KYC checks, and anyone over the age of 18 can sign up. When you join, you can take advantage of unrivalled welcome bonuses giving hundreds of dollars in free bets. Then once you’re a customer, you will also receive ongoing offers and promotions to reward you for your loyalty.

If you’re looking for somewhere to do some Wimbledon betting, these Texas sports betting sites offer much better value than traditional bookies and put you, the customer, first.

Wimbledon 2023 Gambling Options in Texas with our Recommended Sports Betting Sites

The third, and arguably most iconic, tennis Grand Slam event of the year will begin on July 3 as the best players on the planet don their all-whites and flock to the lush green courts of Wimbledon.

Instantly recognisable, Wimbledon is the only Grand Slam event that takes place on grass. In fact, there isn’t even an ATP 1000 or WTA 1000 event on grass either, so Wimbledon is truly unique. It is also the only tournament to insist on the court dress code of all white.

Steeped in tradition, Wimbledon has a rich history and always attracts the best players in the world, even when stripped of ranking points last year due to their stance of the involvement of Russian and Belarusian competitors. The ranking points are back this year, incidentally, as are the previously banned players.

If you want to do some Wimbledon betting, then you will be spoilt for choice at our recommended Texas sports betting sites.

For a start, you can place pre-tournament bets on who the overall winner will be. And there’s not just the men’s and women’s tournament there’s also the doubles and mixed doubles too.

If you’d rather bet match to match, then you can choose your winner or even the specific score. One of the main tennis markets is live in-play betting, and the five set format in the men’s game makes this a really exciting prospect to bet on, particularly when there’s significant momentum swings during a match.

If you prefer to bet on your favorite player, then you can choose if you think they will make the quarterfinals or semi-finals or even how many aces or double faults they might serve.

Our meticulously sourced Texas sports betting sites have all the markets you could want for your Wimbledon betting, so make sure you check them out.

Wimbledon Odds

Novak Djokovic is the favorite having won the last four men’s singles titles at Wimbledon and seven in total. If he does win again this year he will match Roger Federer’s record of eight Wimbledon titles.

However, world number one Carlos Alcaraz should put up a good challenge, especially after winning his first grass title at the Queen’s Club which will give him extra confidence on this surface.

US hopeful Taylor Fritz put in a fabulous performance in last year’s tournament, reaching the quarterfinals so he will be fighting to go even further this year.

Meanwhile Australian Nick Kyrgios can never be ruled out after reaching his first Wimbledon final last year.

In the women’s event, Iga Swiatek is the dominant force on the WTA Tour, however Aryna Sabalenka appears to have a much stronger game on grass so could put up a strong challenge.

Defending champion Elena Rybakina is one to watch, as is Ons Jabeur who has come close to a major winning breakthrough in recent times too.

Here are how the men’s singles odds are looking according to BetOnline:

Novak Djokovic -145

Carlos Alcaraz +400

Daniil Medvedev +800

Jannik Sinner +1200

Taylor Fritz +2000

Alexander Zverev +2500

Nick Kyrgios +2500

Odds correct at time of writing but subject to change.

