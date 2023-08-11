Top 5 Texas Sports Betting Sites For Premier League Odds

The Premier League is the most-watched sports competition in the world and this August it returns for nine more months of mayhem. The top Texas sports betting sites are ready for it, and you can be too.

With 380 individual matches as well as futures markets, there are an incredible variety of options to explore when you are looking for the best Premier League odds. We can show you how to get the best value, as well as how to net yourself some free bets into the bargain too.

Texas has not yet legalized sports betting, but gamblers still have plenty of choice when it comes to deciding where to bet on the Premier League.

While traditional bookies can offer the reassurance of familiarity for those in states in which gambling is legal, even they cannot match the benefits of our recommended Texas sports betting sites.

A lightning quick sign-up process without KYC checks mean the benefits start right from the off, and they are quickly followed by welcome bonus offers including free bets that can be used on the biggest sporting events.

Our recommended Texas sports betting sites are also true sports specialists, so you can expect the best Premier League odds and betting experience, with absolutely no restrictions.

Premier League Gambling Options in Texas with our Recommended Sports Betting Sites

If you live on planet earth, the odds are that you have watched Premier League soccer. According to recent studies, around 4.7 billion people, which is more than half the planet, watch the competition.

Since its inception in 1992, it has grown into an absolute behemoth of a sporting competition that regularly sees tens of millions of dollars change hands between clubs to trade the best players in the world.

Those financial stakes are part of what makes the Premier League so compelling, as it adds a completely new layer of competition. Because, while the richest super-clubs like Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester United fight it out at the top for the major honours, most of the rest scrap it out for mere survival.

Three of those will lose that struggle every year, and with it the prestige and financial power that participation in the Premier League brings.

That relegation battle is just as big a part of the futures betting fun as the outright winner itself, or perhaps even more. In fact, you are likely to get better value in the Premier League odds when you wager on the battle at the bottom than you are on the fight for the title.

Once the action gets underway, the season is made up of 38 match weeks each consisting of 10 matches, and that makes for a lot of gambling opportunities.

You can bet on the outright winner of any given match, the total number of goals, the exact final score and plenty of other potential outcomes as well.

The over/under markets are a lot of fun too, and there is one for everything from total goals, corners, yellow cards and a lot more as well.

You will get some very enticing Premier League odds on the player prop markets as well. First goalscorer, last goalscorer and anytime goalscorer are popular here, as well as trying to predict how many shots on target a player will have, or whether or not they will be carded during the game.

If you want the best Premier League odds, though, then you should look at combining multiple bets into a parlay. An example would be Marcus Rashford to score anytime, Manchester United to win 3-0 and a penalty to be awarded. Parlays are your best chance at stretching Premier League odds to their maximum, although all of your predictions will have to land for you to win your wager.

Whatever market you like the look of, our recommended Texas sports betting sites have you covered.

Premier League Odds

As mentioned above, when it comes to Premier League odds and betting, there is an awful lot going on. However, the main business will always be about the outright winner.

That is never easy to predict given the financial power of a number of clubs who can easily match each other, and occasionally a true Cinderella story like Leicester City can come through and win it as well.

Defending champions Manchester City are the current favourites, and after a treble-winning campaign last season that saw them win the FA Cup and Champions League as well, it is no surprise to see oddsmakers backing them again.

Liverpool and Arsenal look like they can challenge, though, and Manchester United and Chelsea are very capable of getting themselves in the mix as well.

Here are the current outright Premier League odds according to Everygame, although they are subject to change.

Manchester City -149

Arsenal +500

Liverpool +750

Manchester United +1000

Chelsea +1200

Newcastle United +1400

Tottenham +4000